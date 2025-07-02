My Bordeaux: 10 city hotspots to seek out

Bordeaux, long revered as the world’s wine capital, is constantly evolving. While the city has always been synonymous with its grand châteaux and prestigious wine heritage, its urban landscape has transformed into a dynamic hub for wine lovers. The local wine scene extends beyond the vineyards, embracing a new generation of bars, shops and innovative experiences catering to connoisseurs and curious newcomers.

Whether you’re searching for a deep dive into Bordeaux’s celebrated appellations, a rare bottle from beyond the region, or a fresh perspective on wine culture, the city has something to offer.

With an ever-growing gastronomic influence and a dedication to both tradition and modernity, Bordeaux is a paradise for anyone passionate about wine. From groundbreaking no- and low-alcohol concepts to high-tech sustainability efforts, these 10 must-visit destinations showcase what Bordeaux offers for the wine enthusiast.

Ten top spots to visit

8 Rue de la Devise

Shortlisted by Star Wine List for the Best Bordeaux Wine List in France 2025, Aux Quatre Coins du Vin is a haven for wine lovers. With an impressive selection of local and international wines, it’s the perfect spot to discover Bordeaux’s finest drops in a cosy, welcoming atmosphere. The knowledgeable staff and carefully curated list make it a standout destination for both casual drinkers and serious collectors.

3 Cours du 30 Juillet

Situated in an elegant 18th-century building, the Bar à Vin is a classic yet essential stop for anyone exploring Bordeaux’s wine culture. Run by the CIVB, Bordeaux’s wine council, this establishment offers a rotating selection of Bordeaux wines by the glass at highly accessible prices. Each glass is an opportunity to learn about different appellations, grape varieties and styles, guided by expert sommeliers who are passionate about sharing their knowledge. Whether you’re starting your Bordeaux wine journey or deepening your appreciation for the region, this bar is an indispensable part of the experience.

20 Rue du Palais Gallien

A vibrant fusion of food and wine, Bui Bui brings the flavours of Taiwan to Bordeaux’s dynamic culinary scene. This cosy eatery is run by a passionate team, with a wine list curated by expat owner and sommelier Marco Gadea. The selection is anything but conventional – expect an outstanding wine list featuring a few unicorn and rare wines that pair beautifully with the umami-rich flavours of Taiwanese cuisine. The restaurant is small, so booking ahead is recommended.

3 Rue Lucien Faure

Located just next to La Cité du Vin wine museum, Clos des Millésimes is a wine shop that provides an exceptional selection of Bordeaux’s best bottles and outstanding wines from other French and international regions. Whether you’re looking for a special bottle or a casual drink, Clos des Millésimes has you covered. The knowledgeable staff and carefully selected range make it a must-visit for wine lovers.

22 Rue Judaïque

Run by brothers Pierre and Geoffroy Behaghel, Le Pied à Terre is an eco-conscious wine shop and tasting workshop that offers wine on tap using technology from local start-up Carafe. Embracing sustainability and innovation, it takes a modern approach to wine retail, allowing customers to refill their own containers. This method reduces waste while preserving the integrity of the wine. The shop focuses on organic and biodynamic producers, making it a must-visit for environmentally minded wine lovers.

24 Quai des Chartrons

Le Sobre is the perfect spot for wine lovers eager to explore beyond Bordeaux. This wine bar is known for its well-curated selection of both French and international wines, many of which are served via Enomatic dispensers to maintain freshness. Whether you’re keen on a rare vintage from Burgundy or an experimental orange wine from Eastern Europe, Le Sobre’s extensive offerings cater to all tastes. The modern and unpretentious atmosphere makes it a great place to gather with friends or enjoy a quiet solo tasting. The ever-rotating wine list ensures there’s always something new to discover.

7. Les Belles Grappes

17 Rue du Père Louis Jabrun

Les Belles Grappes is Bordeaux’s first store dedicated entirely to no- and low-alcohol beverages. Founded by Anne and Alexandre Kettaneh, it showcases nearly 150 carefully curated references, including non-alcoholic wines, beers and spirits. Many are sourced from Bordeaux itself. With an average price of €15 per bottle, it’s an accessible way to enjoy the flavours of Bordeaux without the alcohol.

1 Quai de Paludate

Where serious wine enthusiasts go to indulge. With an impressive selection, this upscale bar is perfect for those looking to taste something special. The dark wood interiors and plush seating create an air of sophistication, while the knowledgeable sommeliers provide expert suggestions tailored to your palate. Whether you’re seeking mature Bordeaux from a legendary vintage or a unicorn wine from Burgundy, Point Rouge offers a curated experience unlike any other.

126 Rue Fondaudège

A one-star Michelin dining experience, Ressources is the brainchild of chef Tanguy Laviale, and here impeccable food and wine pairings take centre stage. The wine list features some of the best bottles from Bordeaux and beyond, each selected to enhance the delicate flavours of the seasonal menu – a true destination for gourmets.

216 Avenue Dr Nancel Penard, Pessac

A seasonal gem, this pop-up terrace at Château Pape Clément provides a unique opportunity to enjoy exquisite wines in a stunning château setting. While technically outside the city limits, in its southwestern suburb, it’s worth the short trip for a sun-drenched afternoon among the vines. Available only in the warm months, it’s an idyllic spot to sip a glass of perfectly aged Bordeaux while soaking in the beauty of one of the region’s most historic châteaux.

Coming soon 67 Pall Mall Bordeaux 21 Cours de l’Intendance Set to open in spring 2026, the exclusive 67 Pall Mall Bordeaux will be a premier private wine club located in the city’s Triangle d’Or (‘Golden Triangle’). The club will feature a stunning 8.2m-high wine tower and offer more than 5,000 wine references, including about 800 by the glass. While the ground floor will be accessible to the public, members will enjoy exclusive access to lounges and private tastings on the upper floors.

Related articles