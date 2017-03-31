Bordeaux Right Bank Quiz: Test your knowledge

Know your St-Emilion from your Pomerol? What about the other up-and-coming appellations? With Bordeaux en primeur around the corner, there's no better time to test your knowledge...
Take the Decanter.com Bordeaux Right Bank quiz below.
Related
Take the Decanter.com Bordeaux Left Bank quiz here
See all Decanter.com wine quizzes
Prosecco quiz: Test your knowledge
Take the Prosecco quiz: Most of the answers can be found on Decanter.com. SEE ALSO: Top Prosecco wines for Christmas…
Port Quiz – test your knowledge
Do you know your ruby from your tawny?...
Quiz: Guess the wine holiday destination
Match the pictures from our travel guide to regions