Brancott Estate unveils ‘matrix’ sculpture in vineyard

Chris Mercer

New Zealand producer Brancott Estate has revealed the result of its design collaboration with New York-based Studio Dror.

New Zealand wine group Brancott Estate has unveiled a sculpture in its vineyards created by New York-based designer Dror Benshetrit.

Dror’s matrix-like structure in the Brancott Vineyard. Credit: Brancott Estate.

Studio Dror’s eight-metre high sculpture lies in the middle of Sauvignon Blanc vineyards in Marlborough. The sculpture is called ‘Under/standing’.

It is made from 52 individual components that lock together once the matrix-like structure is erected into a standing position; intended to represent the complexity of winemaking and the ‘vineyard’s ongoing transformation’.

It is the latest of several collaborations between wineries and artists and designers.

Dror’s sculpture in among the vines in Brancott Vineyard, Marlborough. Credit: Brancott Estate.

New York-based Studio Dror is led by Tel Aviv-born designer Dror Benshetrit, who has previously been named in the ‘power 200’ of Wallpaper magazine.

He is known for his innovative work with structures; in particular, a structural joint system named QuaDror. He visited Brancott in 2014 to get inspiration for the project.

Limited edition wines have been created to coincide with the sculpture launch. Credit: Brancott Estate.

As part of the collaboration, Brancott’s chief winemaker, Patrick Materman, has created a limited edition wine range named Reflection and including a Sauvignon Blanc/Sauvignon Gris 2016 blend and a Pinot Noir 2015.

The wines will be available at the Brancott Estate Heritage Centre, via the Brancott Estate Wine Club (brancottestatewineclub.com) and in New Zealand Travel Retail for NZ$60 for the  Sauvignon $80 for the Pinot Noir.

Brancott is owned by French drinks group Pernod Ricard and was one of the first to produce Sauvignon Blanc in New Zealand.

