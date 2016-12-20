Burgundy’s latest biodynamic convert: Château de Pommard

Burgundy's Château de Pommard is aiming for full biodynamic status within the next three years, its technical director says.

Emmanuel Sala, technical director of Château de Pommard, announced that the domain will be biodynamically farmed and is planning to be entirely biodynamic by the 2019 vintage.

The move comes two years after the 18th century estate was bought by Silicon Valley entrepreneur Michael Baum, and is part of a rising trend for biodynamic vineyard management in Burgundy in general.

‘When I saw the wall and the clos of Château de Pommard, I was totally convinced that biodynamic was possible here,’ he told Decanter.com.

Before moving to Château de Pommard in 2007, Sala has implemented biodynamic culture in his former job at Domaine Josmeyer in Alsace.

Baum’s acquisition of Château de Pommard has brought a new lease of life to the estate. Baum wants to evolve and strengthen the wine tourism offer while improving the quality of wines. He has already been overseeing the restoration of the vineyards.

To test biodynamics, the Pommard team isolated 2.5 hectares of vines on the lieux-dits Simone and Chanterie.

The results were conclusive. In a statement, the estate said that Michael Baum wanted to ‘improve the expression and the depth of the land of Clos Marey-Monge in an ecological way’.

Emmanuel Sala has been working with Antoine Lepetit de la Bigne, former manager to Domaine Leflaive (Puligny-Montrachet) and close colleague of the late Anne-Claude Leflaive. He left the domaine after her death, and is now a consultant in biodynamic farming and wine making.

‘The transition to biodynamy requires time and money,’ said Emmanuel Sala, adding that Michael Baum seemed willing to invest in this direction.

