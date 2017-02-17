Trump winery seeks guest foreign workers for its vineyards

The Virginia winery owned by president Donald Trump's son, Eric, has applied for special visas to bring in temporary foreign workers to tend its vineyards, official records show.

Trump Vineyard Estates, the winery originally bought by Donald Trump and now run by his son Eric, has applied for guest visas for up to 23 foreign workers to help out in its vineyards.

They would be paid $11.27 per hour, according to a filing published by the US Department of Labor, which must approve or deny the request.

Although president Trump is not directly involved in running the Virginia winery, restoring jobs for American workers was a key tenet of his successful election campaign.

The new president has also criticised levels of immigration in the US, notably from Mexico.

Trump this week nominated R. Alexander Acosta to be his Labor secretary.

Trump Vineyard Estates requires the 23 workers from early April until 27 October, according to its application filing.

It has requested H-2A visas, which is a scheme to allow foreign agricultural workers to enter the US for temporary or seasonal employment. Workers on this scheme are not officially classed as immigrants.

It is common around the world for vineyard owners to bring in temporary foreign workers, particularly for the harvest season.

Donald Trump bought the estate in 2011 and handed it to his son, Eric Trump, before going on to run for president of the United States.

As a presidential hopeful, Trump promoted his family’s Virginia winery while on the campaign trail.

‘It’s the largest winery on the East Coast,’ he said last year. ‘We make as good a wine as you can get anywhere in the world.’

In Virginia, a campaign named ‘Stop Trump Wine’ has asked Virginians to boycott grocers and stores selling products connected to the president.

