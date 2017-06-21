Philipponnat Champagne: For those in-the-know

Read about the history of the Philipponnat Champagne house, including its coveted Clos des Goisses vineyard, and find out which wines our expert, Michael Edwards, rated most highly in a recent tasting hosted by the merchant Justerini & Brooks in London.
Philipponnats have lived around Mareuil-sur-Äy for 500 years. The bijou house dating from 1910 is revered for its 5.5 hectare walled vineyard, Clos des Goisses.
This pre-eminent single vineyard in Champagne produces mainly great Pinot Noir, and a vintage wine from its fruit has been made almost every year for nearly a century.
Goisse in old French means ‘toil’ – apt, as the slopes are very steep at an incline of up to 45%, making them onerous to till in springtime.
Yet this is a dream vineyard overlooking the protective Marne canal, and in the distance the Côte des Blancs.
Facing due-south, its grapes catch the rays of the sun from dawn to dusk, gaining an extra degree of sugar maturity unmatched in the Marne Valley.
The Clos’ wines once overshadowed the other cuvées of the house, but Charles Philipponnat is now making some arresting wines at all price points.
The approach is quite Burgundian, artisanal with a deep feeling for Mareuil’s sturdy terroir.
But the winemaking is very Champenois, displaying the deft art of assemblage. Oak is used judiciously, never obscuring the wines, and partial non-malolactic fermentation ensures freshness.
There’s no formula, each wine made according to the demands of the harvest.
Michael Edwards’ Philipponnat Champagne tasting notes:
Philipponnat, Clos des Goisses Jus Rosé, Champagne, 2006
Outstanding rosé from the Clos. An excellent year, ripe and generous. It has a lovely rose petal and salmon colour, with ethereal scents...
Philipponnat, Clos des Goisses, Champagne, France, 2007
Subtle, beguiling buttercup colour with gold highlights. A classic cooler vintage with the nuances you'd expect – impressive fruit...
Philipponnat, Les Cintres Extra Brut, Champagne, 2006
Pure Pinot Noir from the upper slopes of the Clos. I was impressed with its poise, style and grip. The minerals in the chalky soils add...
Philipponnat, Mareuil- sur-Äy, Champagne, France, 2006
Stylish golden hue speaks of ripeness. It has a striking, real sense of Mareuil's place - sturdy but dynamic, poised yet palate filling. Lovely now...
Philipponnat, Royale Réserve Non Dosé, Champagne, France
Exactly the same wine as the Royale Réserve Brut but without any dosage. What a difference! While the brut tastes...
Philipponnat, Royale Réserve Brut Rosé, Champagne, France
The fuller dosage of 8.5 grams per litre suits the wine well. It's luscious yet refined, with wild strawberry notes. A wine for high summer.
Philipponnat, Royale Réserve Brut, Champagne, France
Mainly Pinot Noir, round ripe and rich - a traditional clubman's champagne. Versatile as an aperitif or with food...
