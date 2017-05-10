In a comprehensive and landmark tasting, Decanter’s expert panel blind tasted 122 natural wines from all corners of the globe. Here they each name their 10 favourites and an overall winner...
Natural wine is here to stay as a small but significant niche; the logical development of a back-to-the-roots movement that began with organic agriculture’s popularisation in the 1970s. It’s a term of convenience; two simple words to describe a complex, sprawling ideology that includes organic and biodynamic viticulture, minimal intervention in the winery, and sometimes radical views on sulphur dioxide.
Simon Woolf: “I was delighted at the overall high quality of winemaking evident, and the lack of obvious faults. While I’m a strong proponent of minimal intervention, organics and biodynamics, I’m no lover of excess brettanomyces, volatile acidity or unintended oxidation. Only two of 122 wines tasted had a hint of mousiness.”
Andrew Jefford: “It’s impossible to ignore the extent to which this line of experimental enquiry is stimulating and intriguing even ‘conventional’ producers, so I’m convinced we will see more wine made in this way in future; I’m also convinced that the success rate of natural wines will steadily improve.”
Sarah Jane Evans MW: “Given the often heated, divisive debate around these wines, I was pleased to find plenty to recommend, scoring 32 wines 90 points or more. My top wines were full of energy and freshness. I was hoping to assess the effects of the containers used for winemaking, however there were not enough concrete egg or amphora examples to draw conclusions.”
Top rated natural wine:
La Stoppa, Emilia, Ageno, Emilia-Romagna, Italy, 2011
Who would have thought that a defiantly tannic orange wine made with 30 days of maceration would triumph in this tasting? Yet...
Gratavinum, Silvestris, Priorat, Mainland Spain, Spain, 2015
A nose of billowing primary fruit: rich plums with a floral back note, as if you can smell the blossom which brought the plums into...
Occhipinti, Terre Siciliane, Siccagno, Sicily, Italy, 2013
There is real fine fruited complexity here: fragrant cherry, plum and cranberry, with a furniture polish note too, which is very Italian...
Waterkloof, Circumstance Chardonnay, Stellenbosch, 2016
A green-silver in colour, this is graceful, fresh, poised and restrained. It is elegant with lots of grain, understated creaminess and light...
Château Combel-la-Serre, Les Peyres Levades, Cahors, 2014
A pure charmer from Cahors: lifted, fresh cherry-damson scents with an almost creamy amplitude to the fruit. Weighty and full in...
Alfredo Arribas, 4 Gotes, Priorat, Mainland Spain, 2015
Clean and fresh on the nose, but relatively unfocussed, though there is a sense of earthy, liquorice refinement. More in the offing than...
Pierre Morin, Sancerre, Loire, France, 2013
There are excellent aromas here: a lovely surge of refined cherry making it graceful, pure and enchanting. Smooth, lively and...
Frank Cornelissen, Terre Siciliane, Munjebel Va, 2014
Soft, raisiny fruits with a little musky grace and orange peel charm to them. The palate displays citrus peels and orange grove blossoms. I love the combination of...
Domaine Sainte-Croix, Carignan, Vin de France, 2013
Slightly dry, cardboard aromas clear to something more sherbet-like. It is an intense, dramatic, acidic and attractive...
Intellego, The Story of Harry, Swartland, South Africa, 2016
This has plenty of sweet intrigue. Lemon chiffon and crème anglaise - once again, a long way from the 'natural wine' cliché...
Mas del Périé, Amphore, Cahors, Southwest France, 2014
Sterling aromas with a lovely floral lift to the red fruits here. Lots of fragrant charm and purity. Vivid, fresh, lively, clean lines to this...
Valdonica, Maremma Toscana, Ballarino, Tuscany, Italy, 2012
Characterful dried apricot, hay and dried herbs combine with a wonderful waxiness that adds interest. An assertive but...
Domaine Lafran-Veyrolles, Bandol, Cuvée Spéciale, 2011
Subtle aromas of meat and red fruit at first, leading to fresh and lively notes of cream and vanilla. This has delicacy, complexity and...
Meinklang, Graupert, Austria, Austria, 2015
Succulent, perfumed red fruits with a tantalising melange of raspberry and spiced rhubarb. It has a luxuriant...
Sepp & Maria Muster, Gräfin, Steirerland, Austria, 2013
A light framed Sauvignon with a wonderful nuttiness and structure, herby aromatics and a very...
Vodopivec, Vitovska, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy, 2010
Understated aromatics of jasmine and exotic fruits intermingle with baked apple and plum skin. It has fine tannins and an...
Foradori, Vigneti delle Dolomiti, Fontanasanta Manzoni
This is showing candied pears and jasmine flowers in a youthful, stylish way. It is light framed, but with persistence and...
Domaine des Cognettes, Muscadet Sèvre-et-Maine, Sur Lie,
Ripe and lively, this Muscadet is showing delicious pear slices and green melon with a complimentary...
Marc Kreydenweiss, Kastelberg, Grand Cru, Riesling, 2012
Delightful acidity gives way to pleasing sweetness and some waxy, spiced notes. It is gradually getting quite rubbery but...
Batič, Vipava Valley, Kakovostno, Angel, Primorska, 2011
A wine full of ripe, buttery, baked apple, ginger and caramel. There is not a whole lot of fruit but the texture is full...
Guerila, Vipava Valley, Pinela, Primorska, Slovenia, 2015
Perfumed wild strawberry exudes from the nose, with subtle notes of earth and spice. It has quite low...
Batič, Vipava Valley, Zaria, Primorska, Slovenia, 2009
This has a burnished apricot colour in the glass and is wafting smoky aromatics. It is a really interesting wine in an...
Le Due Terre, Colli Orientali del Friuli, Sacrisassi, 2014
This is brightly Italian in its acidity and dark fruit and finally gives an edge of bitterness. A rich warm palate, dense and with...
Reyneke, Organic Syrah, Stellenbosch, South Africa, 2015
A rich dense Syrah with white pepper and lemon juice. Charcoal and mocha undertones come through...
Terroir al Límit, Terra de Cuques, Priorat, 2014
A deep golden in colour with jasmine and roses on the nose. A full bodied wine that is fleshy and lively with...
Asensio Carcelén, 100x100 Monastrell, Jumilla, 2014
This has glorious mulberry aromas singing of hot Jumilla vineyards. It is supple, fleshy and powerfully fruity, with a line of tannin...
Cotar, Karst, Malvazija, Primorska, Slovenia, 2014
A brilliantly vivid attack starts us off, with darts of Seville orange. This really is a wine on steroids and shows...
Domaine de L'R, Chinon, Le Canal des Grands Pièces, 2015
There's a tart edge to this, like sour cherries or cranberries. Generally supple in the mouth with a light rasp of tannin. Not entirely...
Calabretta, Capuccio, Sicily, Italy, 2010
Gloriously aromatic, with red cherries and violets. It is positively bursting with cherry fruit and is super expressive, helped by...
Quartz Reef, Bendigo Estate Single Ferment Pinot Noir, 2015
Intensely aromatic! Roses, violet, raspberries spring to mind. It is full bodied and generously fruity whilst also being...
Andreas Gsellmann, Exempel Chardonnay, Weinland, 2015
Very fragrant for Chardonnay, this wine is flooded with citrus, lime and marmalade and ends...