Chianti Classico new releases 2025 score table

Every year, wineries in Chianti Classico release their newest wines, which rather than being one homogeneous vintage are always represented by a range of different vintages.

This is partly dictated by regulations (for example, Chianti Classico Riserva and Gran Selezione require more ageing before they can be released) but is also a matter of choice which varies from winery to winery, with some choosing to age their wines for extended periods before releasing them onto the market.

Below you can find all of Michaela Morris' recommended Chianti Classico wines released in 2025.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Castello di Ama, Vigneto BellavistaChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Gaiole)202197
Istine, Vigna Casanova dell'AiaChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Radda)202297
Antinori, San SanoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Gaiole)202196
Monteraponi, BragantinoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Radda)202096
Pomona, L'OminoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202196
Rocca di Montegrossi, Vigneto San MarcellinoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Gaiole)201996
Antinori, BuianoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Castellina)202195
Castello di Ama, San LorenzoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Gaiole)202195
Castello di Ama, Vigneto La CasucciaChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Gaiole)202195
Castello di Monsanto, Il PoggioChianti Classico (Gran Selezione San Donato in Poggio)202095
Castello di Volpaia, ColtassalaChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Radda)202295
Castello di Volpaia, Il Puro CasanovaChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Radda)202195
Fèlsina, ColoniaChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Castelnuovo Berardenga)202195
Isola delle Falcole, Le FalcoleChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202195
Istine, Vigna IstineChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Radda)202295
QuerciabellaChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202095
Terreno, SillanoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202195
Antinori, Villa CiglianoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione San Casciano)202194
Fontodi, PastroloChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202194
I FabbriChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202094
Istine, ElleChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202294
Le Cinciole, AluigiChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Panzano)202094
Le Filigare, LorenzoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione San Donato in Poggio)202194
Le FontiChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Panzano)202194
Podere Il Palazzino, Grosso SaneseChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Gaiole)201994
Poggio al Sole, CasasiliaChianti Classico (Gran Selezione San Donato in Poggio)202194
Borgo ScopetoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)201993
BrancaiaChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Castellina)202293
Castello di Querceto, La CorteChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Greve)202293
Castello di Verrazzano, Sassello Vigna QuerciolinaChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202093
Conti Capponi, Vigna Contessa LuisaChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202193
Conti Capponi, Vigna La FornaceChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202193
Fèlsina, RanciaChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Castelnuovo Berardenga)202293
Tenuta di Arceno, Strada al SassoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Castelnuovo Berardenga)202293
Terreno, AsofiaChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Greve)202193
Tregole, Vigna degli AsiniChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Castellina)202193
Viticcio, PrunaioChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202093
Antinori, Badia a PassignanoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione San Donato in Poggio)202292
Capraia, Effe 55Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Castellina)202192
Castello di Albola, Il SolatìoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Radda)202192
Castello di Querceto, Il PicchioChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Greve)202292
Conti Capponi, Vigna BastignanoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202192
Il Poggiolino, Le BalzeChianti Classico (Gran Selezione San Donato in Poggio)202192
Podere Castellinuzza, Vecchie Vigne Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione)202092
Podere La Cappella, CorbezzoloChianti Classico (Gran Selezione San Donato in Poggio)201992
Principe Corsini - Villa Le Corti, Don TommasoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione San Casciano)202192
Ricasoli, BrolioChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Gaiole)202292
Rocca delle Macìe, Sergio ZingarelliChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Castellina)202192
San Felice, La PieveChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Castelnuovo Berardenga)202192
Tenuta CasenuoveChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Panzano)202192
Castello di Meleto, Vigna PoggiarsoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Gaiole)202191
Castello La Leccia, BruciagnaChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Castellina)202191
Colle BeretoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Radda)202091
Rocca delle Macie, Tenuta FizzanoChianti Classico (Gran Selezione Castellina)202291
Castell'in VillaChianti Classico (Riserva)201997
Castello di MonsantoChianti Classico (Riserva)202195
Istine, Le VigneChianti Classico (Riserva)202295
Maurizio Alongi, Vigna BarbischioChianti Classico (Riserva)202295
Monteraponi, Il CampitelloChianti Classico (Riserva)202295
San Giusto a Rentennano, Le BaròncoleChianti Classico (Riserva)202295
Val delle CortiChianti Classico (Riserva)202195
Cigliano di Sopra, Vigneto BrancaChianti Classico (Riserva)202294
Monte Bernardi, Sa'ettaChianti Classico (Riserva)202294
Badia a ColtibuonoChianti Classico (Riserva)202093
La MontaninaChianti Classico (Riserva)202293
La Vigna di San Martino ad ArgianoChianti Classico (Riserva)202293
Le MiccineChianti Classico (Riserva)202193
Monte BernardiChianti Classico (Riserva)202293
Ormanni, Borro del DiavoloChianti Classico (Riserva)202193
Poggerino, Vigna BugiallaChianti Classico (Riserva)202293
QuerciabellaChianti Classico (Riserva)202193
RiecineChianti Classico (Riserva)202293
BuondonnoChianti Classico (Riserva)202292
CapraiaChianti Classico (Riserva)202292
Castellare di CastellinaChianti Classico (Riserva)202292
Le FontiChianti Classico (Riserva)202192
Podere La Cappella, QuercioloChianti Classico (Riserva)202192
Rocca delle Macìe, SergiovetoChianti Classico (Riserva)202292
BrancaiaChianti Classico (Riserva)202291
Castello di AlbolaChianti Classico (Riserva)202291
Castello di RaddaChianti Classico (Riserva)202091
Castello di VolpaiaChianti Classico (Riserva)202291
Frescobaldi, Tenuta PeranoChianti Classico (Riserva)202191
Quercia al PoggioChianti Classico (Riserva)202191
Ricasoli, BrolioChianti Classico (Riserva)202291
TregoleChianti Classico (Riserva)202291
ViticcioChianti Classico (Riserva)202091
Borgo Scopeto, Vigna MiscianoChianti Classico (Riserva)202090
Casa Emma, VignalparcoChianti Classico (Riserva)202190
VallepicciolaChianti Classico (Riserva)202190
Castell'in VillaChianti Classico202094
Monte Bernardi, MB1933Chianti Classico202294
Castello di MonsantoChianti Classico202393
Fattoria San Giusto a RentennanoChianti Classico202393
FontodiChianti Classico202293
I Fabbri, Terra di LamoleChianti Classico202193
Jurij Fiore e Figlia, PorcacciamiseriaChianti Classico202293
Le CincioleChianti Classico202193
PoggerinoChianti Classico202393
Rocca di MontegrossiChianti Classico202293
Tenuta di CarleoneChianti Classico202293
Val delle CortiChianti Classico202293
Badia a ColtibuonoChianti Classico202292
CaparsaChianti Classico202192
Fattoria Cigliano di SopraChianti Classico202392
Fattoria Le FontiChianti Classico202292
Fattoria PomonaChianti Classico202292
FèlsinaChianti Classico202392
I Fabbri, LamoleChianti Classico202292
Il Molino di GraceChianti Classico202392
Isole e OlenaChianti Classico202292
IstineChianti Classico202392
Jurij Fiore e Figlia, AltolàChianti Classico202292
La MontaninaChianti Classico202392
Le FiligareChianti Classico202392
Monte Bernardi, RetromarciaChianti Classico202292
MontecalviChianti Classico202292
QuerciabellaChianti Classico202292
Terreno, Le Tre VigneChianti Classico202292
Bertinga, La Porta di VertineChianti Classico202291
Bindi Sergardi, La GhirlandaChianti Classico202291
Castellare di CastellinaChianti Classico202391
Castello di RaddaChianti Classico202291
Castello di Volpaia, VolpaiaChianti Classico202391
Conti Capponi, Villa CalcinaiaChianti Classico202291
Le MiccineChianti Classico202291
MonteraponiChianti Classico202391
MontesecondoChianti Classico202391
Nittardi, Casanuova di Nittardi Vigna DoghessaChianti Classico202291
Podere FerraleChianti Classico202291
Podere La CappellaChianti Classico202291
Poggio al SoleChianti Classico202291
Principe Corsini Villa Le CortiChianti Classico202391
Tenuta CasenuoveChianti Classico202291
Tenute Squarcialupi, Cosimo BojolaChianti Classico202291
Antinori, PèppoliChianti Classico202390
BrancaiaChianti Classico202390
Castellinuzza e PiucaChianti Classico202290
Castello di AmaChianti Classico202390
Castello di BossiChianti Classico202290
Castello di Fonterutoli, FonterutoliChianti Classico202290
Castello di QuercetoChianti Classico202390
Fattoria TregoleChianti Classico202390
Frescobaldi, Tenuta PeranoChianti Classico202290
Jurij Fiore e Figlia, PuntodiVistaChianti Classico202290
Podere CapacciaChianti Classico202290
RiecineChianti Classico202390
Vecchie Terre di MontefiliChianti Classico202190
Vignamaggio, Terre di PrenzanoChianti Classico202190
Barone Ricasoli, BrolioChianti Classico202389
Borgo SalcetinoChianti Classico202289
Borgo ScopetoChianti Classico202289
CapraiaChianti Classico202389
Carpineta Fontalpino, FontalpinoChianti Classico202389
Casa EmmaChianti Classico202389
Castello di VerrazzanoChianti Classico202289
Castello Vicchiomaggio, Guado AltoChianti Classico202389
Colle BeretoChianti Classico202289
Dievole, PetrignanoChianti Classico202289
Il PoggiolinoChianti Classico202289
MontefioralleChianti Classico202289
Nittardi, BelcantoChianti Classico202289
Tenuta Pian del GalloChianti Classico202389
TorcilacquaChianti Classico202289
VallepicciolaChianti Classico202289
Villa Rosa e Villa Cerna, RibaldoniChianti Classico202189
ViticcioChianti Classico202289
Arillo in Terrabianca, SacelloChianti Classico202288
BanfiChianti Classico202388
CincianoChianti Classico202288
Fattoria La RipaChianti Classico202288
L'AceroChianti Classico202288
Podere La Villa, PargoloChianti Classico202288
Quercia al PoggioChianti Classico202388
Rocca delle MacìeChianti Classico202388
Rocca di CastagnoliChianti Classico202388
Tenuta degli Dei, ForcoleChianti Classico202288
Terra di SetaChianti Classico202388
Villa a Sesta, Il PaleiChianti Classico202388
Castello di CacchianoChianti Classico202287

