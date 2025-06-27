Chianti Classico new releases 2025 score table

Castello di Ama, Vigneto Bellavista Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Gaiole) 2021 97 View During a tasting with Castello di Ama’s Arturo Pallanti, he described Bellavista's essence as complexity before elegance. Indeed, 2021 is an intricate and detailed tapestry of all its elements. It speaks deftly of cool heights, luminous exposures and an exceptionally warm vintage, yet is youthfully restrained rather than effusive. Traces of blood orange, blood, smoke and stone weave through dark berries. The palate is agile in its brawn and density, with definition to its black currant and dark plum richness. Tactile tannins are tightly cinched. A magnificent follow up to the stunning 2020.

Istine, Vigna Casanova dell'Aia Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Radda) 2022 97 View What a difference exposure makes! One of two Gran Selezione from the UGA of Radda, Vigna Casanova dell'Aia is similar in elevation to Vigna Istine, and both sit on limestone marls. However, this faces south and boasts a stronger presence of clay. It is deeper in hue, darker in fruit, bolder in structure, and richer in texture (all on a relative scale). It is also slower to reveal itself. Nonetheless, dark red cherry and raspberry are palpably pristine. The palate is loaded with irony minerals and tinged with bitter herbs. Chalky tannins present themselves upfront, and sapid, juicy acidity brings mouthwatering relief. A stony finale is endless.

Antinori, San Sano Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Gaiole) 2021 96 View Purchased in 2014, San Sano reaches 450 metres on a luminous plateau in Gaiole. It is an exceptionally rocky site with substantial underpinnings of alberese, a limestone-rich marl. Refined in 12-hectolitre French oak cask, it is the most finessed of Antinori’s Gran Selezione quartet. Scents of mace and juniper introduce a palate that's linear in progression and built around a blood orange and pomegranate core that reaches stony depths. Animating acidity and beautifully knit tannins are in perfect synergy, culminating in a very zesty, citrussy finish. This has a bright future.

Monteraponi, Bragantino Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Radda) 2020 96 View From Monteraponi’s recently planted 1.5-hectare terraced vineyard, Bragantino is a selection of just enough fruit to fill one 10hl French oak cask. A lengthy 42 months of wood ageing is inspired by the likes of Soldera and Poggio di Sotto’s Riserva. A worthy follow up to the inaugural 2019 release, the 2020 opens with an intoxicating mix of sweet spice Mediterranean flowers, smoke and tobacco leaf. The palate follows with mint-infused sour cherry and red currants. The wood is well-absorbed and melds seamlessly into firm, tightly woven tannins, with a sapid twist on the finish. It echoes the agility and measured power of its predecessor.

Pomona, L'Omino Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione) 2021 96 View As of 2021, Monica Raspi has ‘upgraded’ her Riserva to a Gran Selezione. It hails from the same single plot but now goes by the name ‘L’Omino’, which means little man and refers to the stone effigy overlooking the vineyard that resembles a human figure. Shy to open, the nose unfolds with subtle yet exotic scents of rooibos tea, mace and red currant. Still tight and tense, the palate frames tangy red berries with faint wood notes. Resolute tannins are on the right side of extraction, the acidity is sappy, and the lime leaf finish is long and cleansing. Tuck this away for a couple of years.

Rocca di Montegrossi, Vigneto San Marcellino Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Gaiole) 2019 96 View Marco Ricasoli Firidolfi champions the rare indigenous Pugnitello grape, which shows up in ever-increasing proportions of his Gran Selezione. A whopping 13% made it into the 2019, adding fleshy ripeness as well as colour to the Sangiovese. The deep and still youthful pitch purple hue is matched by intensity and strength. Black raspberry and cherry are laced with incense, mint and nutmeg. Sweet wood spice suffuses the generous dark fruit palate. Even as commanding tannins take hold, they are refined and sophisticated, and it finishes with a stony sensation and pomegranate crunch. It all feels very intentional.

Antinori, Buiano Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Castellina) 2021 95 View From the lower, western slopes of Castellina, Buiano blends two nearby but distinct parcels – one on clay, the other on predominantly sandy soil. The first brings freshness and the second more structure and power, according to Antinori’s technical director Dora Pacciani. Ageing is in 500-litre new French oak barrels. It is bigger boned but brilliantly balanced and packs in plenty of flavour. Flint, beeswax and cinnamon weave through wild red berries. As it opens, perfumed violets poke through. Ample, almost opulent fruit is tightly girdled by velvety tannins. Sweet wood nuances are explicit but well embedded. Tons of energy and persistence here.

Castello di Ama, San Lorenzo Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Gaiole) 2021 95 View A clever bridge between the entire Castello di Ama stable, San Lorenzo is a selection of older vines from key estate vineyards. It also includes both Merlot and Malvasia Nera, which contribute to the identity of the cru bottlings. In 2021, this flagbearer is a brilliant balance of fruit and territorial expression with deftly integrated oak. Tobacco, iron and nutmeg infuse dark plum and cherry. There is great flow and length with tangy, mouth-cleansing acidity. Articulate aromas and flavours along with finessed tannins give a sense of readiness – but that authoritative structure has the last word.

Castello di Ama, Vigneto La Casuccia Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Gaiole) 2021 95 View First planted in 1978, the 12.5-hectare Casuccia vineyard is divided into nine parcels. A specific selection of these is made each vintage, but the wine always includes a substantial portion of Merlot. The latest release is generously inflected with toast, mocha, liquorice and tobacco aromas. The palate allies fruit sweetness with savoury earthiness – think blueberry and prune plum with mushroom and forest undergrowth. Sumptuously weighted and creamy in texture, its tannins are taut and firm though never hard. There is a distinct umami quality here.

Castello di Monsanto, Il Poggio Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione San Donato in Poggio) 2020 95 View Chianti Classico’s first single-vineyard bottling, Il Poggio, has been produced since 1962. It remains an unwavering icon of the region and a tribute to the foresight of Fabrizio Bianchi. The 2020 emerges slowly with struck stone, plum blossom and white pepper aromas. Taut and linear, the palate takes the relay with wild forest strawberry and succulent blood orange. Stony and energised through the core, angular tannins still need to reconcile although this doesn’t suggest the profound ageing potential of the longest-lived vintages.

Castello di Volpaia, Coltassala Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Radda) 2022 95 View The latest release of Coltassala is a brilliant example of the polished, sleek style at Castello di Volpaia, with sense of place equally captured. Aromas and flavours ring out with the clarity and purity of Radda’s heady heights. Cranberry, red brambles and herb blossoms are accented with a subtle toastiness and vanilla conferred by ageing in new French wood. Concentrated, scintillating acidity speaks to the cool environment. The oak is well digested and balanced with fruit depth and volume. Long, smooth tannins stretch out with silky finesse, and the finish pops with crunchy currants. Nearly ready.

Castello di Volpaia, Il Puro Casanova Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Radda) 2021 95 View ‘Puro’ refers to Sangiovese in purezza – in this case a massal selection of 25 old local clones. Casanova is the vineyard – just half a hectare on macigno, or non-calcareous sandstone. Purity of black raspberry and glossy cherry sally forth. Grilled herb, chai tea and cedar lend intricacy. Elegant in flow with fantastically finessed tannins and penetrating acidity, I’d give this another year for the oak to fully meld.

Fèlsina, Colonia Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Castelnuovo Berardenga) 2021 95 View From the top of the Rancia hill, Colonia provides a closeup view of the cru’s best angle. The selection is always based on the health of the vines, so quantities fluctuate between 3,000 to 6,000 bottles depending on the vintage. Allowing for maximum quantity, the 2021 is still showing a healthy dose of new oak with upfront toast, vanilla and cedar notes. However, its earthy, minerally essence lies patiently in wait. Sun drenched late-summer berries provide the canvas from which all will unfold. This is surprisingly restrained in weight, and hemmed in by assertively dry tannins for now – give it time to integrate and divulge greater generosity.

Isola delle Falcole, Le Falcole Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione) 2021 95 View Emanuele Graetz heads up this artisanal estate straddling Panzano and Montefioralle. He works with Valentino Ciarlo, who also consults at Le Chiuse in Montalcino. His fifth vintage and finest to date, the 2021 was quite a brute when I tried it from barrel last year. Now bottled, it is showing more of its sophistication but remains a simmering force. Still ruminating, the nose is subtly perfumed with moist earth, forest brush and woodland berries. On the palate, it is as intense as it is dense. Wrapped up in the steely, stony core are pure, dark cherries and an exotic mix of violet and almond blossom. Grippy tannins come in a succession of waves. Tons of potential here.

Istine, Vigna Istine Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Radda) 2022 95 View In all its brisk, racy, linear glory, this simply screams Radda – and more specifically, it screams Vigna Istine, which looks northwest at a soaring 480-550 metres. And it does so in the most euphonious tones of red currant, rose and juniper. Taut and vibrating, the midweight palate features effortlessly concentrated and precisely etched flavours of raspberry seeds, sumac and cranberry. Crisp tannins are fine-boned yet assertive, and the acidity is pleasantly puckering. Zesty pink grapefruit draws out the finish. Now with five Gran Selezione, owner and winemaker Angela Fronti is a reference for site-specific Chianti Classico.

Querciabella Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione) 2020 95 View While Querciabella’s first three vintages of Gran Selezione hailed exclusively from the upper elevations of Ruffoli, 2020 brings in fruit from newly purchased vineyards in Lamole. Both sites are characterised by macigno soil – a non-calcareous sandstone – and together they achieve a classy aggregate. Floral top notes are joined by equally pretty scents of mint, nutmeg and crushed allspice. The palate is elegantly weighted and transparent yet securely fastened with suave tannins. Appetisingly tart, crunchy acidity makes the glossy red cherry and raspberry core pop. It stretches out leisurely to the stony, sage-inflected finish.

Terreno, Sillano Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione) 2021 95 View With an easterly aspect and altitude of 500 metres, Terreno’s San Piero a Sillano vineyard is characterised by a cooler microclimate than the estate’s historic holdings on Greve’s left bank. It demonstrates a sturdier structure than the Asofia bottling without lacking finesse. A vigorous swirl of the 2021 reveals generous plum, heady florals and a hint of nutmeg. The palate is saturated with fruit without being fruity, with brilliant tartness of acidity. The underlying vertical backbone holds everything securely in place, and there's a sense of effortless and ease within its well defined boundaries. Simultaneously refreshes and seduces.

Antinori, Villa Cigliano Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione San Casciano) 2021 94 View Long owned by a different branch of Antinori family, Villa Cigliano became part of Marchese Piero Antinori’s stable in 2020. With 35 hectares of vines, the estate is located in the warm northwest corner of the denomination, giving early ripening grapes. The second release, 2021 recalls Chianti Classico’s dry, dusty dirt roads mixed with lush black currant and blackberry along with a liberal handful of tarragon and mint. Chewy and round with supple tannins, it expresses all the glorious generosity that San Casciano offers. Pure fruited with smart and sophisticated new oak nuances, it offers both immediate and mid-term pleasure.

Fontodi, Pastrolo Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione) 2021 94 View With Pastrolo, Fontodi now produces three Gran Selezione. This latest addition hails from a three-hectare site upwards of 600 metres. Giovanni Manetti calls the friable schist-like soil ‘marna di macigno’ because unlike the sandstone in the rest of Lamole, it has a limestone component. Exotic and slightly oxidative, this wafts with heady scents of smoke, espresso, sun baked earth and dried lavender. The palate is driven by an umami, minerally, mouthwatering sensation. Terracotta-like tannins dissolve slowly, and the finish trails off slowly on a liquoricey, fennel note.

I Fabbri Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione) 2020 94 View Selected from vines planted in 1969 and 1984 at 550 metres, I Fabbri’s Gran Selezione refines in used small French oak barrels. Don't expect volume or brawn – this is true to the intrinsic finer frame of Lamole. Scents of brushwood and mace are discreet yet enticing. The willowy, elegantly weighted palate flows gracefully, dispersing sandy textured tannins throughout. It remains tight, with sneaky depths of minerals tucked into the sour red cherry core. Huge drinkability without being simple. Just 900 individually numbered bottles.

Istine, Elle Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione) 2022 94 View With the 2022 vintage, Angela Fronti has added two new Gran Selezione – one from the UGA of Vagliagli, and this one from Lamole. Boasting vines upwards of 30 years old, the tiny site is perched at 580 metres above sea level on macigno soil. A limpid ruby hue is matched by the most lucid fragrances of iris, rose and lavender. Flecks of white pepper and orange zest join in. Delicate red berries are enfolded in soft, sandy tannins. This is gentle and lithe, with a salted liquorice finish. A lovely classic rendering of Lamole.

Le Cinciole, Aluigi Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Panzano) 2020 94 View A vineyard selection from a southeast-facing parcel at an average altitude of 440 metres. With a slightly higher clay content giving cooler soil, the two-hectare plot is typically the last to be picked at the estate. It yields wines with a mightier structure, and in 2020, the warmth of the vintage is on full display: macerated fruit aromas are accented by cinnamon and liquorice tea. That ripeness repeats on the palate, where red currant jelly meets fennel, broom and grilled meat. Fruit girth is thoroughly reined in by the strict, angular tannins, and stony minerality drives the finish.

Le Filigare, Lorenzo Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione San Donato in Poggio) 2021 94 View This selection of Sangiovese in purezza comes from the estate’s highest plots, reaching 550 metres. The southwestern exposure channels the not-so-distant sea for a decidedly Mediterranean (rather than alpine) expression. Appealing scents of bay leaf, star anise and thyme imbue warm strawberry compote. This is richly textured and layered with plush plum and succulent red berries. Dry, grainy tannins provide a secure and countering frame. Carries its weight and alcohol well.

Le Fonti Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Panzano) 2021 94 View Despite losing 50% of production to frost in 2021, Le Fonti is releasing a small amount of its top label – just 1,500 bottles. Aged in French oak tonneaux, it leads with roasted coffee, bay leaf and tobacco. The lean, sinewy character speaks to this cooler pocket on Panzano’s east-facing slope. It is tight with red currant crunch and crispness of acidity. Evocative forest notes of mushroom lurk. The tannins are long and smooth all the way to the lingering, sapid finish.

Podere Il Palazzino, Grosso Sanese Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Gaiole) 2019 94 View Alessandro Sderci started making wine as a hobby in the 1970s. Fifty years later, he has grown the estate to a respectable 18 hectares and is joined by his son Edoardo. Crafted since 1981, Grosso Sanese is a 100% Sangiovese that sees long ageing in wood to tame its potent tannins. Oxidative in character without being tired, it speaks of territory rather than fruit. Aromas are redolent of brushwood, hazelnut and struck stone. The palate is sinewy in muscles with an angular frame and nervous tension. Warm alcohol pokes through. Rustic yet captivating and energetic.

Poggio al Sole, Casasilia Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione San Donato in Poggio) 2021 94 View A selection of the best bunches from 25- to 30-year-old plantings, Casasilia sports an appetising nose reminiscent of the region’s munificent vegetation: tobacco, truffle, forest floor and flowers, with subtle oak undertones. The palate is sturdy and solidly constructed, though the fruit needs time to absorb both the wood and grainy tannins. Its succulent undertow is promising, and the minty, eucalypt finish is refreshing. Ageing is in a combination of 30-hectolitre Stockinger casks and French oak barriques, a small percentage of which is new.

Borgo Scopeto Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione) 2019 93 View Rather than promoting an existing label or making another single-vineyard bottling to compete with their Riserva, the Angelini family created a new wine for the Gran Selezione category. Following the letter of the law, it is not only a selection of the best bunches but also introduces a different ageing vessel (10-hectolitre French oak) and is only made in select vintages. The 2019 is replete with balsamic overtones of mint and sage. Dark cherry, blackberry and cedar take over on the hearty palate. The oak is sleek and well managed. Supple, chewy tannins build to a balanced grip. There is still ample freshness here, enhanced by a saline thread.

Brancaia Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Castellina) 2022 93 View This single-vineyard bottling hails from Brancaia’s estate in Castellina. Rising from 240 to 265 metres, the unromantically named ‘Block 10’ is a southeast-facing plot planted with five different Sangiovese clones in 1999. Scents of vanilla and pepper infuse strawberry. The palate is sleek and smooth with plump, pristine fruit lit up by bright acidity. An earthy timbre of forest brush imparts intrigue. There's a nice bite of tannins on the finish, but they remain gracious. Give it a few more months to fully integrate, then it will be ready to dole out its pleasures.

Castello di Querceto, La Corte Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Greve) 2022 93 View On a warm, windy terrace reaching 470 metres above sea level, the west- to southwest-facing La Corte vineyard sits on sandy soil. It has been vinified separately since 1904 but didn’t join the Chianti Classico fold until the Gran Selezione category was introduced in 2014. The 2022 bursts with black raspberry, dust-tinged sage and star anise. That exuberance is echoed on the palate, where juicy acidity buoys the wild red berry core. Signature orange zest and tangy minerals are also enfolded in the gentle structure of fine-boned tannins.

Castello di Verrazzano, Sassello Vigna Querciolina Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione) 2020 93 View Sassello takes its name from the local redwing thrush that flits through the Querciolina vineyard. At 440 metres above sea level and surrounded by woodland, it is the estate's highest plot. The 2020 calls to mind roasted chestnut, black tea, truffle and baked red fruit. More linear than round, this finds a middle ground between austere and generous. There's enough padding to mollify the angles, and it builds in volume across the savoury palate while dry tannins hold everything firmly in place. Pleasant bitterness of red citrus on the finish.

Conti Capponi, Vigna Contessa Luisa Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione) 2021 93 View Planted in 1958, Contessa Luisa is the only west-facing vineyard at the estate. It also has the most amount of clay and calcium carbonate of the three Gran Selezione sites. A bit muddled and reductive to begin, the nose progresses to pepper and smoke with sweet herb undertones. The palate is ripe and sumptuous, offering fleshy black cherry that you can sink your teeth into. Velvety textured tannins are firm in resolve and accentuated by a distinct chalky undertow. Juicy acidity keeps it all flowing, drawing out the finish.

Conti Capponi, Vigna La Fornace Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione) 2021 93 View The Conti Capponi estate proposes three single-vineyard Gran Selezione, all within Montefioralle. While altitudes are similar, soil and exposures vary. Closest to the Greve River, south-facing La Fornace is the sandiest with the lowest amount of active lime. Upfront and immediately joyful, this pops with red cherry, plum and lilac, plus a trace of sunbaked stone. More linear than expected, the palate presents a mineral bite with vibrant acid and nervous energy. All that fruitiness lies in wait. The tannins are long and fine – but there are plenty of them.

Fèlsina, Rancia Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Castelnuovo Berardenga) 2022 93 View As of the 2021 vintage, Rancia joined Colonia in the ranks of Gran Selezione. Owner Giovanni Poggiali was resistant at first, given its long history as a Riserva which has been made since 1983. The promotion is well justified. Cedar, warm forest and coffee notes merge with sundried tomato and wild cherry on the nose. The palate brings in an earthy, iron character. As intense as this is, it is neither weighed down nor heavy. Grape and wood tannins are intricately woven, giving a powdery, dusty texture redolent of the region’s strade bianche or gravel roads. Genuine Tuscan elegance.

Tenuta di Arceno, Strada al Sasso Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Castelnuovo Berardenga) 2022 93 View The estate’s first of two Gran Selezione is born in La Porta vineyard, planted in 1998 with nine different clones of Sangiovese. Poor stony soil is naturally low yielding, giving small, concentrated clusters and berries. True to its signature, the 2022 pours deep, dense ruby. It is just as intense in aroma, dispersing coffee, potting soil, mushroom and black currants. Vigorous and full yet ultimately balanced, the palate boasts a juicy core of toothsome blackberries, and its firm, stony tannins are well polished. Stylised and easy to understand without sacrificing complexity or a certain sense of place, it even evokes a wild dustiness.

Terreno, Asofia Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Greve) 2021 93 View One of two Gran Selezione bottlings, Asofia hails from the estate’s oldest vineyard. It slopes steeply to the south and southwest on macigno sandstone. This non-calcareous soil highlights aroma over structure and owner Sofia Ruhne favours maturation in large casks rather than small barrels. That said, the 2021 has a toasty top note of oak along with beeswax, grilled herbs and dusty berries. The palate gives way to a juicy joyfulness of plump youthful fruit, sweet acidity and fine-grained tannins. A sapid, mineral note concludes.

Tregole, Vigna degli Asini Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Castellina) 2021 93 View Sophie Conte continues to fine-tune her winemaking. Since 2021, she avoids crushing the grapes after pressing to keep a portion of whole berries. The result is a more delicate extraction and a ‘crunchiness’ in the wines. For this vintage, she also reduced the time in wood for her Gran Selezione. Still deep and dark in colour, it demonstrates wonderful integrity of fresh, ripe bramble berries. Nutty accents and sage flit in the background. The palate is weighted, substantial and vigorous, with chewy tannins adding to its mass. Lively energy and succulent acidity keep it brilliantly afloat. It needs another year in bottle, though a slight oxidative twist makes me question how long this will age.

Viticcio, Prunaio Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione) 2020 93 View Debuting as an IGT with the 1985 vintage, Prunaio joined the Gran Selezione fold with the 2013 edition. It is crafted from the estate’s two oldest vineyards, which are farmed according to biodynamic practices. Bottled in February 2025, the 2020 is dominated by roasted coffee and balsamic nuances of sage and fennel. Graciously weighted and appetising, it fills the mouth with fleshy plum and dark red cherry. Both wood and tannins still need to settle in but there is plenty of substance to absorb these. Underlying salinity surges on the minerally finish.

Antinori, Badia a Passignano Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione San Donato in Poggio) 2022 92 View From vineyards surrounding the centuries-old Benedictine abbey in the district of San Donato in Poggio, this is Antinori’s staple Gran Selezione with 120,000 bottles produced. The 2022 offers plenty of early appeal. Scents of mocha, liquorice and candied violets entice. Cheerful in fruit, it recalls dark cherry purée and raspberry coulis. Subtle stony minerals surface on the mid-palate, and soft, supple tannins embrace while wood nuances seduce. Seems a bit naive at the moment but could show greater complexity with time.

Capraia, Effe 55 Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Castellina) 2021 92 View In a fairly remote stretch of Castellina where alberese soil prevails, Capraia’s vineyards are among the highest in the zone. From mature vines planted in the 1970s, Effe 55 matures in tonneaux for 15 months, followed by a further six in larger cask. It distinguishes itself by autumnal and territorial scents of chestnut, hazelnut and brushwood with hints of coffee. The savoury character persists on the palate, where snappy cranberry and red currant bush constitute the backdrop. Relatively slim in build, the wood adds some heft. The tannins are sinewy and the acidity brisk. Characterful if somewhat rustic.

Castello di Albola, Il Solatìo Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Radda) 2021 92 View One of two cru bottlings, Il Solatìo is Castello di Albola’s top Chianti Classico. A mere 5,000 bottles represent just a drop in the bucket of this vast estate’s production. A faithful expression of its cool, lofty altitude, it is midweight, tangy and fine-boned in structure. Sweet herb scents of fennel and tarragon introduce the wine. There are notes of stone, iron and red currant blossom on the palate. The wood sits decorously in the background, as ageing is in a judicious mix of new and used tonneaux with large Slavonian oak casks. Sufficiently mellowed to drink now.

Castello di Querceto, Il Picchio Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Greve) 2022 92 View In the fresh Dudda Valley, Castello di Querceto offers two single-vineyard Gran Selezione. Il Picchio is characterised by a cooler microclimate, and the soil is predominantly clay with some limestone. A pinch of Colorino deepens the hue to an almost opaque ruby. The nose too sports dark tones. Black currants and blackberry are inflected with flint and rosemary, yet this is not a sombre wine. In fact, the midweight palate boasts cheerful fruit boosted by appetisingly tart acidity. The oak is subtle, and there's a distinct crunch to the tannins, which clamp down on the finish. Best to wait another year for its subtleties to unfold.

Conti Capponi, Vigna Bastignano Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione) 2021 92 View Surrounded by umbrella pine trees, Bastignano is a rocky, southeast-facing vineyard. It was replanted in 2004 after the stone terraces were restored, and the highest parcel is bush vines. As with the Contessa Luisa, the 2021 shows flinty, reductive notes off the top, eventually opening to a fragrant mix of fennel, tarragon and thyme. Round and generous yet contained, the dark plum and bramble fruit is sincere in nature. Savoury leather and meaty notes lend dimension. It finishes with grainy, integrated tannins.

Il Poggiolino, Le Balze Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione San Donato in Poggio) 2021 92 View Born in 1982 as a Vino da Tavola, Le Balze is selected from the latest-picked, ripest grapes – in the years it is produced. The name can be translated as ‘the cliffs’ but owner Alberto Fabbri explains that it also comes from ‘balzo’, which means leap, so this is considered a big step up. Still bearing a strong wood imprint, the 2021 opens up to tobacco, liquorice root and mint. With balsamic and savoury nuances, the palate is full and structured. It leans towards angularity without being sharp or hard. Requires patience.

Podere Castellinuzza, Vecchie Vigne Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione) 2020 92 View This singular wine bottles Lamole’s history. It hails from terraced vineyards of truly ancient vines – between 120-150 years old. A lengthy period of three years in concrete is followed by a short stint in large cask before returning to concrete. The mellowed bouquet opens up with brushwood, rooibos tea, chestnut and a hint of potpourri. Midweight with an enduring tightness, the palate is accented by iron and wet forest floor. Sandy textured tannins disperse all over the mouth, with a spunky cranberry-esque finish.

Podere La Cappella, Corbezzolo Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione San Donato in Poggio) 2019 92 View From one of the first parcels planted at the estate, Corbezzolo was born as an IGT in 2001 (and for a while included a healthy dose of Merlot). Now Sangiovese in purezza, it joins the Chianti Classico fold as a Gran Selezione with this 2019 vintage. An abundance of sweet spice speaks to maturation in barriques, with tea and tobacco from long ageing in bottle. Ample and replete with blackberry and cooked strawberry, cinnamon and mint weave throughout. The tannins are robust, dry and begging for grilled meat.

Principe Corsini - Villa Le Corti, Don Tommaso Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione San Casciano) 2021 92 View Paying homage to one of the many colourful figures in the Corsini family’s long lineage, Don Tommaso channels all the warmth and ripeness associated with San Casciano. It is further plumped up with Merlot and aged in a mix of new and used small oak barrels for an unabashedly rich and luscious mouthful. Dark plum is generously seasoned with nutmeg, clove and pepper. Cherry puree meets plush tannins on the seductively textured, chocolatey palate. Sweet oak is laced throughout, and soft acidity keeps it fresh. A bit of an outlier but it adds to the various facets of Chianti Classico.

Ricasoli, Brolio Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Gaiole) 2022 92 View One of four Gran Selezione – all from the UGA of Gaiole – Brolio is the estate’s flagship. While the other three are single ‘cru’ expressions, this is a blend of four parcels on diverse soil between 400-490 metres. Colli, which sits on alberese, makes up the backbone and gives the wine its sturdy structure. Aromas recall smoky struck stone with vanilla over wild woodland strawberries. Savoury rather than sweet, the palate progresses with earth and forest floor. It is effortless in flow with lots of zip to the acidity. Satisfyingly familiar.

Rocca delle Macìe, Sergio Zingarelli Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Castellina) 2021 92 View Laying bare Chianti Classico’s Mediterranean aspect, the latest Sergio Zingarelli release is a parade of balsamic herbs: mint, sage and rosemary fill in the red cherry and strawberry canvas. On the palate, ripe, fleshy fruit meets soft, gracious tannins, while zesty acidity keeps it lively. Accessible and charming now, it currently comes across as fairly straightforward, however, a recent vertical tasting of every vintage since its inception suggests it may reveal further intricacies after another year or two in the bottle.

San Felice, La Pieve Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Castelnuovo Berardenga) 2021 92 View This historic estate has recently gone through a major rebrand, with the Gran Selezione taking the name ‘La Pieve’. It still includes rare local grapes Pugnitello and Abrusco, albeit in reduced amounts to fall in line with the denomination’s new regulations. Nutty top notes meld with incense, grilled meat and cured leather. Full and chewy, it boasts fleshy dark fruits and is equally well endowed with assertive tannins. A tangle of dried herbs perfumes the finish. A fine balance of friendly charm and genuine character.

Tenuta Casenuove Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Panzano) 2021 92 View A conscious effort is being made to preserve freshness at Tenuta Casenuove – from planting native grapes that accumulate less sugar to adding cooler, north-facing plots to the vineyard mix. For this Gran Selezione, time in wood has been reduced and the size of vessel is larger 25-hectolitre casks. It makes for a more territorial rather than overt stylistic expression. An intriguing mix of savoury minerals and roasted chestnut overlap with intense ripe cherry. On the palate tangy acidity abounds, with a salty lick and a stony sensation, then a spicy kick on the finish. The tannins are a bit monolithic yet.

Castello di Meleto, Vigna Poggiarso Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Gaiole) 2021 91 View Poggiarso’s warm southern exposure and heat retaining stony soil are offset by its fresh 550-metre elevation and surrounding woodlands. Large 50-hectolitre casks are favoured to allow the discreet fruit to express. Attractive, if subtle, aromas evoke porcini, wet woodlands and juniper. The palate is streamlined in flow with refreshing tartness of acidity giving prominence to red and black currant flavours. The tannins take a firm stance. Medium in length, the finish sports a rusty, iron twist. 3,000 bottles produced.

Castello La Leccia, Bruciagna Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Castellina) 2021 91 View From La Leccia’s top plot, consisting of 25-year-old vines planted on calcareous clay yielding a low 28hl/ha. The barrique-aged Bruciagna exudes essence of chocolate, dark ripe cherry and clove. More tightly knit than the nose, the palate packs ambitious power and concentration, securely fastened with grainy tannins. Vanilla and sweet herbs nudge through, and zesty acidity lends some levity, finishing with tobacco. Pair with a rich, slow braise.

Colle Bereto Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Radda) 2020 91 View Produced since 2010, this hails from a vineyard which sits just below the 18th century Santa Maria al Prato convent in the village of Radda-in-Chianti. Matured for a full three years in 700-litre barrels, it conveys earth-tinged bramble berries, brushwood and forest undergrowth. That earthy character repeats on the palate with subtle accents of porcini and Earl Grey tea. Linear and slender without being fruit deficient, the texture and grip build through the core, with fine, grainy tannins ceding to a cooling acid bite. Ready to go.

Rocca delle Macie, Tenuta Fizzano Chianti Classico (Gran Selezione Castellina) 2022 91 View At the western limit of the denomination, Tenuta Fizzano sits on deep sandy soil. The Gran Selezione is crafted from the highest plots – around 300 metres – rich in pebbly lake deposits. Released a year earlier than the estate’s Sergio Zingarelli Gran Selezione, it is still classically reductive. Flint, eucalyptus and coffee work their way through. Round in fruit, with flavours of spiced rhubarb compote, its grainy textured tannins are rather dry in this 2022 and it finishes on a bitter herb note. Give it another year in bottle.

Castell'in Villa Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2019 97 View Castell’in Villa’s Riserva is crafted from the estate’s higher altitude plots at over 300 metres. After forgoing this bottling in 2018, proprietress Coralia Pignatelli follows up the striking 2017 release with this austerely captivating 2019. It is classically savoury with discreet scents of sundried tomato, chestnut, roasted coffee and rust. After much aeration, sweeter nuances of macerated cherry, thyme and almond emerge. The palate is unquestionably strict and linear: stony tannins and brisk acidity make for a steely backbone. While far from rich or plush, it does have meat on its bones, and very toned muscles. It hints at blood and liquorice throughout, with a salty mineral finish.

Castello di Monsanto Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2021 95 View The intention with Castello di Monsanto’s Riserva is to make a wine with immediate accessibility as well as serious cellaring potential. Gorgeous and precise from the get-go, the 2021 is profuse in aromas of black pepper, flint and earthy brambles. Equally perfumed, the palate ups the ante with rose, bergamot and graphite. A firm tannic spine and linear acidity are matched by fruit depth galore, all intricately and tightly stitched. My instinct is that this is only going to get better, so I prefer to wait. The solution is to buy a few bottles to enjoy its evolution.

Istine, Le Vigne Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2022 95 View Small lots from Istine’s high altitude vineyards in Radda and Gaiole are vinified and aged separately for a year before blending. The composite is given a further 12 months in 30-hectolitre casks to marry. A light yet confident touch coupled with a sense of adventure makes for a classy and characterful package. The just-bottled sample is subtle in expression. A whiff of mocha gives way to plum blossom, thyme flower, lavender and juniper. The palate is classically midweight and decidedly red fruit in tone – tart cranberry, tangy currants and sour cherry. There is just enough flesh to pad out the silky and composed tannins. Stony minerals linger.

Maurizio Alongi, Vigna Barbischio Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2022 95 View Besides his day job consulting at a handful of estates in the region, oenologist Maurizio Alongi tends a grand total of 1.3 hectares in Gaiole’s remote forested hills. Harvest was performed on a single day: 28 September. Alongi says it was his most productive vintage ever and made 6,500 bottles. Initial reductiveness gives way to fresh strawberry and raspberry laced with cinnamon, pepper and clove. Taut and midweight, the palate is dark, woodsy and still slightly aloof. Puckering juiciness with smooth yet compact tannins lead to the liquorice root finish. Absolutely beguiling but begs to be cellared.

Monteraponi, Il Campitello Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2022 95 View Despite a southern exposition and heat retaining stony soil, the high altitude and cooling influence of surrounding forest preserved incredible freshness in 2022. Alessandra Deiana also reports that yields were 20% higher than 2021, saying, ‘we didn't know where to put the grapes’. When I tried Il Campitello just before bottling, it was an explosion of perfumes. Now in bottle, the nose has shut down and quietly suggests currants, liquorice and forest undergrowth. But my, does the palate shine! Such succulence of lush yet tart red cherry with pomegranate and blood orange. This is vivacious and alive. Beautifully ripe but taut tannins meld with the stony, gravelly finish. And it is just going to get better.

San Giusto a Rentennano, Le Baròncole Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2022 95 View The earliest harvest since 2017, 2022 saw grapes for Le Baròncole picked between 29 September and 4 October. A complex and fascinating mouthful, it exudes Chianti Classico’s warm, untamed southern stretch with all the intensity and density of the hot, arid summer. Mint chocolate, cinnamon, nutmeg, terracotta and plum burst from the glass. A savoury, umami palate proposes salty minerals, iron and sundried tomato. Grainy textured tannins coat the mouth and cling persistently, lending quite a chew. Remarkably balanced and composed, though it will need to time to integrate its significant tannins and wood imprint.

Val delle Corti Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2021 95 View Among Radda’s coolest sites, Val delle Corti’s five hectares face northeast and are shaded by the mountain in the afternoon. The wines are correspondingly perfumed, fine-boned, racy and taut. Crafted from a plot of 50-year-old vines, the Riserva demonstrates greater depth, substance and textural complexity with respect to the lovely annata bottling. Scents of brushwood, rose, cardamom and mace emerge with coaxing. On the palate, raspberry and pomegranate are assertively cradled by fine yet ample chalky tannins. Bright and beaming on the finish, the best is yet to come. Serious stuff.

Cigliano di Sopra, Vigneto Branca Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2022 94 View Trained winemakers Maddalena Fucile and Matteo Vaccari aren’t afraid of taking risks, but it isn’t without science and knowledge behind them. Their wines could be described as ‘natural’ – and they are among Chianti Classico’s most exciting examples. I tried this on two occasions. While the first bottle was closed and had a slight bretty niggle, the second was an explosion of all things nice: rose and violet with herb blossoms and grilled rosemary; a balsamic-infused, plump and pure-fruited palate flowing seamlessly without any hard edges. There's texture aplenty, and the long, chalky tannins cling persistently. It is definitely worth the gamble.

Monte Bernardi, Sa'etta Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2022 94 View Meaning ‘lovestruck’ or more viscerally, ‘thunderbolt to the heart’, Sa’etta is in fact the more forceful of Monte Bernardi’s two Riserva. It hails from 50-plus year-old vines on calcareous sandstone, known as pietraforte. As such, it sees months longer in bottle before release. Exuding ripeness, it almost smells sumptuous. Dark bramble berries are complicated by terracotta and sunbaked stone. Expansive though not weighty, this is definitely well-endowed with structure. Yet those tannins are finessed and long. Acidity is deeply embedded rather than linear, giving a soft, flattering, romantic glow. Finishes with territorial dustiness.

Badia a Coltibuono Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2020 93 View With a library collection dating back to 1937, Badia a Coltibuono’s Riserva is the estate’s most historic bottling. Quantities were down in 2020 due to hot and dry conditions in the summer, but the wine’s signature elegance endures. Demure and pretty, it entices with lilac, thyme blossom and tobacco. There is a sense of weightlessness though no lack of flavour or density. Lavender-tinged ripe cherry is hemmed in by tight tannins. Classic but not dusty – and certainly not chasing any trends – this may not be the longest-lived edition but it is so appetisingly drinkable now.

La Montanina Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2022 93 View In the warm southern stretch of Gaiole, La Montanina’s vineyards are distinguished between those on marine sand versus those on alberese. Bruno Mazzuoli selects his Riserva from the latter as the limestone-rich marl tends to give a firmer backbone. That said, this is neither aggressive nor overly vigorous. Instead, it is quite charming and difficult not to like. A fragrant introduction presents cedar, violet and orange zest. Exuberantly mouth-filling, it delivers upfront flavours of wild black cherry with a refreshing citrus twist. Sandy textured tannins take gracious charge, shaping the wine into a stylish figure. As sapid and saline as ever.

La Vigna di San Martino ad Argiano Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2022 93 View Andrea Toccaceli and Giampaolo Chiettini rent a single hectare from the San Martino church in San Casciano. They replanted it in 2013 and 2014 with four Sangiovese clones, three of which come from Isole e Olena where Chiettini worked for eight years. From 2022, ageing is in a combination of used tonneaux and a 10hl cask. If you are seeking a singular character, look no further. Mocha, toast and meaty accents meet sunbaked sand and grilled bay leaf. Both sweet and savoury, this is fully loaded and generous in its warm dark berries. Grainy tannins cling to the mouth, while sapid, tangy acidity cleanses. Still needs to digest all its elements.

Le Miccine Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2021 93 View Selected from five different Sangiovese clones, the estate’s Riserva takes time to shake off its oak overcoat – but sensational scents of lavender, juniper and bay leaf lie beneath. The palate is juicy and flowy, demonstrating lovely purity of dark cherries with a zesty citrus finish. Elegant yet confident tannins provide a balanced frame. It could do with a few more months in bottle but ultimately is ready to divulge its charms, especially if paired with the likes of herb-crusted pork chops.

Monte Bernardi Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2022 93 View From Monte Bernardi’s home vineyard, which proprietor and winemaker Michael Schmelzer describes as pure galestro, or schistous clay. He included 30-40% stems in 2022 to lend tannins and soften acidity. There's appetising raspberry and preserved citrus to start, before crushed allspice wafts in. This seems lightweight but is more midzone, with lots of juicy intensity. Red cherry washes over and cleanses the palate, and the energetic acidity complements elegant tannins, which boast a light, gravelly texture and cling persistently.

Ormanni, Borro del Diavolo Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2021 93 View Meaning Devil’s Creek, Borro del Diavolo references the brook that runs through the surrounding woodlands and is a blend of two nearby parcels, the older of which boasts 50-plus year-old vines. Oak nuances of vanilla and sweet wood spice are joined by truffle atop dark brambles. Wild berries carry through to the palate, where mint and leather lend dimension. A bigger boned offering, it demonstrates admirable balance of fruit generosity and rich tannins. There's a nice tang of acidity too. Lots there for cellaring.

Poggerino, Vigna Bugialla Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2022 93 View For his Riserva, Piero Lanzo makes a selection of the smallest bunches on the vines and harvests these last. His objective is intensity rather body or structure, yet the 2022 achieves all three in harmony. With enticing scents of mocha, mint and tarragon to begin, Bugialla progresses with rich, mouthcoating layers of dark cherry and grenadine. Blood orange and minerals are tucked in too. Waves of tactile powdery tannins add to the charge before brilliant acidity cleanses the palate. Alas, there won’t be a 2023 bottling as all the fruit from Bugialla went into the spectacular annata.

Querciabella Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2021 93 View A blend of high-altitude vineyards in Radda, Lamole and the hamlet of Ruffoli in Greve, harvested between 1-21 October. Oak inflections cede to perfumed white blossoms and wild forest berries. The palate is uber-clean and well endowed, with generous and concentrated fruit winning out over the wood. A brilliant crunch to the sour cherry core is the key to vibrancy. The velvety tannins make this hard to resist, and indeed, it is quite precocious.

Riecine Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2022 93 View While Riecine’s Gran Selezione is a snapshot of a single vineyard, the Riserva is intended to provide a panorama of the best of the vintage – with larger shoulders than the annata. In the glass, the 2022 highlights prettiness of perfume and intrinsic juiciness. Aromas of brushwood, mace and violet swirl from the glass. Midweight and elegantly concentrated, this is linear in flow with zingy acidity. Jasmine and camomile infuse the red berry core. Still tight, but the tannins are smooth and gracious.

Buondonno Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2022 92 View Representing the estate’s top Chianti Classico bottling, the Riserva is a blend from two plots – Buondonno’s oldest vines which face south, and a rented parcel that was planted in the 1970s to a northeastern exposure. Even with its hefty 15% alcohol, the 2022 reconciles ripeness and concentration with energy and liveliness. Faint whiffs of wood mingle with cinnamon, red cherry and dried lavender. The palate sees spiced red fruit repeating as well as cured meat and iron. Its fleshy texture is hemmed in by compact, grainy tannins. Good depth for mid-term ageing.

Capraia Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2022 92 View The estate’s Riserva hails from the same high altitude vineyard in Castellina as the Gran Selezione – Casanuova di Pietrafitta – but is sourced from slightly lower plots at 530 metres. The vines are younger too; between 10-35 years old. Aromas of damp soil, forest floor and mushroom are seductive. Wood spice nuances harmonise with ease. The palate is both refined and well structured, with bright fruit tones recalling succulent red plum. That earthy underscore echoes. The tannins act up a bit on the finish, suggesting another year in bottle wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Castellare di Castellina Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2022 92 View Not to be confused with the estate’s single-vineyard Il Poggiale bottling, this Riserva is a selection made from estate plots between 350-400 metres on limestone-clay. Ageing in used barriques gives toasty, vanilla essence top notes. Underneath, candied violet, tarragon and dill make for a perfumed medley. Robust and forward, this is fully charged with luscious black cherry while hints of cured leather lurk and soft tannins melt and meld, showing more assertive on the finish. Will show all its best now and over the next five or so years.

Le Fonti Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2021 92 View Crafted from a first choice of grapes with a further selection of barrels, the Riserva refines in tonneaux, a modest 10-15% of which are new. As with the Gran Selezione, quantities of the 2021 edition are down by almost half. It does bear a resemblance to its fine annata counterpart, though is smoother, more sophisticated, and boasts a touch more concentration. The dark currant backdrop is nuanced by clove, nutmeg and eucalyptus. Full without being rich, its earthy tannins give plenty of grip and crunchy acidity cleanses. Roasted coffee finish.

Podere La Cappella, Querciolo Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2021 92 View Named for the small oak trees that grow spontaneously, Querciolo is crafted from vines between 20 to 30 years old. (the older plantings are reserved for the Gran Selezione.) Barrique-aged, approximately 25% new, this 100% Sangiovese carries its oak sheath with style. A rich nose of cherry compote and prune plum is punctuated by vanilla and mint. The palate is equally lush in ripe, nutmeg-infused fruit. The tannins are smooth but give proper Sangiovese grip and girdle, while bright acidity vaults the foundation lending freshness that will carry the wine for the next seven to eight years.

Rocca delle Macìe, Sergioveto Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2022 92 View Launched in 1985 as a tribute to current owner Sergio Zingarelli by his father Italo, Sergioveto comes from the Macìe estate’s highest vineyard and is always the last to be harvested. Stony, galestro soil is underpinned by limestone-rich marls. It yields a sturdy wine with a commanding personality, as demonstrated by this 2022. Still austere, it hints at cedar and rust. The palate is densely packed with black plum and tart berries, but these are tightly bound by robust, dusty tannins. Underlying freshness is palpable. This just needs time to loosen up.

Brancaia Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2022 91 View The Widmer family owns two estates in Chianti Classico, each planted to 20 hectares of vines. The original property is in Castellina and the second in Radda. A blend of both, the Riserva sees a healthy dollop of Merlot and ageing in a combination of tonneaux and barriques. Aromas of sandalwood and chocolate cherry are sure to please. Clean-fruited and glossy, the palate is all red berry, toast and sweet spice. The 2022 carries a bit more heft and chewier tannins than usual, but only by a couple of degrees. Balanced overall, just a touch raw on the finish.

Castello di Albola Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2022 91 View Following on the heels of the light and lively 2022 annata, Castello di Albola’s Riserva ratchets it up a couple of notches in density and frame without sacrificing Radda’s signature vibrancy. Aged in a mix of French oak barriques and Slavonian oak casks, it dons roasted coffee over red cherry and lilac. Midweight overall but with the flesh and pulp of the vintage, its tannins feel just a bit forced and the wood gives some chewiness through the core, but the finish is streamlined and refreshing.

Castello di Radda Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2020 91 View A sort of double selection, Castello di Radda’s Riserva is a blend of choice plots from the estate’s Selvale and Corno vineyards. A further cask selection of these is then made in the cellar. The 2020 charges out with unbridled exuberance, offering upfront aromas of pepper, nutmeg and macerated brambly berries. Steely acidity keeps the palate fresh – and simply smacks of Radda. Gritty tannins have a slightly rustic edge. Ultimately, the fruit concentration and structure see eye to eye.

Castello di Volpaia Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2022 91 View Produced since 1967, Volpaia’s Riserva is a longstanding tradition for the Mascheroni Stianti family. Where the Gran Selezione Coltassala and Il Puro are single vineyard bottlings, this brings together the best grapes from the rest of their plots. Unmistakably elegant and agile, the 2022 is a bit more packed with vigour and chew than its predecessors. It shows lovely fragrances of strawberry and raspberry inflected with pepper and nutty oak. The tannins are smooth and well-knit, and the core is brightly lit. Great frisky energy here.

Frescobaldi, Tenuta Perano Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2021 91 View From a steep, stony amphitheatre including some of the estate’s oldest vines, the Riserva is the only one of Tenuta Perano’s Chianti Classicos aged in large casks as opposed to barriques. Youthful but expressively floral with pure red berries and sweet garden herbs, the 2021 offers a full and fleshy mouthfeel. I love the racy acidity; it speaks vibrantly of the vineyard’s high climes, which reach 600 metres. Smooth tannins glide seamlessly and it's all very neatly tied up in a bow, ready to be unwrapped. It will dole out its pleasures over the next five or so years.

Quercia al Poggio Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2021 91 View Perched on a windy hilltop, Quercia al Poggio sits across the valley from Castello di Monsanto, at the southern tip of San Donato in Poggio. A rare outcropping of calcareous sandstone known as pietraforte contributes to the sturdy signature here. Bearing a significant oak imprint, the Riserva leads with smoky toast, tobacco and mint aromas. Robust and dense, this is savoury rather than fruit driven, showing accents of hazelnut, bay leaf and pine. Assertive tannins wrap securely around earthy dried berries, and an appealing saline twist marks the finish.

Ricasoli, Brolio Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2022 91 View The selection for Brolio’s annata and Riserva is made in the cellar. Lots chosen for the Riserva spend longer in tonneaux, of which about 30% are new. The 2022 demonstrates a sturdier backbone and greater stamina than its annata counterpart released last year. A restrained yet classic character recalls wild sweet herbs and tangy forest berries with earthy and vanilla accents intertwining. The tannins sport a supple chew. Completely approachable now but should become more expressive with time.

Tregole Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2022 91 View Sophie Conte calls her Riserva parcel ‘La Vigna Adulta’ or ‘the Adult Vineyard’. Vines are a respectable 40 years old but are not the oldest on the property. Nevertheless, they always yield small, concentrated grapes giving wines with ample muscle. There is plenty of that vigour in this 2022. It is still reductive and cloaked in wood. Marked herb notes of sage, thyme and mint dominate. A rhubarb core and al dente tannins make for a ‘just ripe’ character. Very tactile, tense and bold, those spicy green nuances persist on the finish. Give this another year to see how it resolves.

Viticcio Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2020 91 View The estate’s most ‘international’ of their Chianti Classico trio in the sense that it incorporates both Merlot and Syrah, planted on the estate’s lower plots where grey clay prevails. The Sangiovese hails from higher, stonier sites rich in limestone. Attractive scents of espresso, liquorice and fennel lead off. Smooth, almost chocolatey in texture, the palate ensues with Mediterranean herbs and dark red cherry. Oak nuances are dispersed judiciously throughout. and acidity lends a welcome crunch. Mocha suffuses the finish. All quite upfront and facile in its charms.

Borgo Scopeto, Vigna Misciano Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2020 90 View The Misciano vineyard sits at 350 metres on calcareous clay. It was replanted in 1997 exclusively to Sangiovese, with vines flanking both sides of the ridge giving a variety of exposures. It breathes Chianti Classico’s warm and breezy southern expanse with dusty earth, mint and sage atop sunbaked dark red cherry. Potent and full, the palate echoes those balsamic herbs bringing in a sweet spice element. The tannins start soft, then grip on the mid-palate, sticking firmly to the finish.

Casa Emma, Vignalparco Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2021 90 View A two-hectare vineyard, Vignalparco has been tractor-free since 2015 to avoid soil compaction. It is naturally fertilised by a flock of 80 geese that also provide weed and insect pest control. Beyond an explosion of red berries, the 2021 is distinctly balsamic, with eucalyptus and sage equally boisterous. Amply weighted with dense layers of supple fruit, this is buoyed by vibrant citrussy acid. The tannins are a little tight and clingy still but it settles down on the finish to reveal territorial accents of tobacco and pine.

Vallepicciola Chianti Classico (Riserva) 2021 90 View A vineyard selection, Vallepicciola’s Riserva sees a slightly longer maceration than the annata: 15 days. It also ages exclusively in French oak barriques, 20% of which are new. Less wood-driven than previous examples, this is smartly constructed and balanced in its elements. Pepper and dried Mediterranean scrub accent red-toned fruit. The palate is chock-full of succulent plum and glossy Maraschino cherry, with cocoa and vanilla tucked in. Grainy wood adds texture to supple tannins, and there's genuine brightness of acidity. Still a bit style over place.

Castell'in Villa Chianti Classico 2020 94 View Widowed in 1985, Princess Coralia Pignatelli della Leonessa immediately took charge of the estate. She gleaned knowledge from the best consultants and continues to work with Federico Starderini (think Poggio di Sotto) today. Direction and decisions are always ultimately and unequivocally hers. The 2020 evokes that resolve – as well as the region’s wild terrain and luminous ambience. Sundried cherry, dusty earth, scrubby brush and a touch of meat swirl from the glass. The palate is packed with substance and flavour, intersected by a tingly spine of acidity. It delivers sunshine, with firm structure all the way through the long, stony-mineral finish.

Monte Bernardi, MB1933 Chianti Classico 2022 94 View A relatively new and absolutely stellar bottling from a single vineyard purchased in December 2018. MB stands for Marcello Bartolini, whose family cultivated the plot for almost 50 years, while 1933 represents the year it was planted. A co-ferment of 10 native grapes, it wafts with gorgeously heady jasmine, bougainvillea and raspberry blossom. Light in weight yet prolific and intricate in flavours, the palate conveys ginger, orange zest, fleshy apricot and crunchy red plum. This is thrillingly rustic in grip, with some salty minerals to finish. Don't expect polish and sophistication – instead, be prepared to be transported to a long bygone era.

Castello di Monsanto Chianti Classico 2023 93 View Castello di Monsanto inverts Chianti Classico’s pyramid with this annata bottling, producing only one bottle for every four of Riserva. It was also only introduced decades after the latter, in 1990. The 2023 demonstrates the estate’s tight knit signature while remaining friendly and accessible. Flint, graphite and wild purple flowers entice on the nose, and the palate pops with fruit purity. Dark bramble berries are underscored by succulent acidity, and silky tannins grip subtly as this lingers with zesty citrus. Just delicious.

Fattoria San Giusto a Rentennano Chianti Classico 2023 93 View The estate’s annata is crafted from the largest bunches with the biggest berries. In 2023, this meant finishing harvest a bit sooner than desired as the grapes started to lose juice due to the heat. The resulting wine shows an initial immediacy of ripe but pure raspberry and strawberry with accents redolent of warm sand. Fruit intensity is balanced by savoury nuances on the palate, and the fine, grainy tannins are marvellously tactile but still quite demanding. While far from easygoing, this has great capacity to reward over the next seven to eight years.

Fontodi Chianti Classico 2022 93 View With 20 of its 110 hectares in the western sector of Panzano, Fontodi ended up losing over 20% of its total volume of grapes in the violent mid-August hailstorm. Despite reduced quantities, quality certainly wasn’t compromised. The hot, arid summer has yielded a particularly dense and still somewhat austere wine. Coffee, blackcurrant and dusty stone surface furtively on the nose. Powerful and hearty with just enough of a wild edge, this is saturated with dark fruit and gravelly minerals. The tannins are properly chewy. but it is that intrinsic juiciness that stands out and has me craving a grilled steak.

I Fabbri, Terra di Lamole Chianti Classico 2021 93 View The ‘Terra di Lamole’ bottling hails from three terraced plots between 450 to 550 metres. It includes the estate’s old-vine Canaiolo Nero from plantings dating back to 1969. Ageing is in a combination of cement vats and used tonneaux. It soars with Lamole’s enchanting perfumes – a medley of iris, mint, tarragon and lavender. Seemingly delicate, it possesses depth, density and a striking mouthful of stones. Succulent acidity is assimilated into the crunchy red berry core, and the tannins are light and fine yet persistent. A simply gorgeous Chianti Classico that highly warrants being sought out.

Jurij Fiore e Figlia, Porcacciamiseria Chianti Classico 2022 93 View From a single vineyard at 650 metres, one of the highest in Chianti Classico. Among the 80-year-old Sangiovese vines are a smattering of other indigenous grapes – and one single plant of Cabernet Sauvignon. All are co-fermented to produce fewer than 1,000 bottles. Gorgeous fragrances of white pepper, dog rose, brushwood and cranberry introduce the wine. Midweight and understated in power, its lean flesh clings to taut and slender tannins like a tightly drawn elastic. The acidity is crisp and stony. Floral nuances repeat with rose and iris root, and wild red berries burst on the finish.

Le Cinciole Chianti Classico 2021 93 View Owners Luca Orsini and Valeria Vignano say that 2021 was the first time since establishing the winery in 1992 that their vineyards were hit by frost, and they estimate an overall loss of 30%. But quality-wise, the annata is top-notch! It is discreet yet attractively floral, with sprightly pepper and redcurrant scents. The palate offers depth with lightness, brightness and crunch. Pristine red berries meet stony minerals. The tannins are suave and chalky in texture, giving a gracious yet confident backbone. All is effortlessly in harmony. Lovely and quite simple delicious.

Poggerino Chianti Classico 2023 93 View Piero Lanza managed to come out relatively unscathed by peronospora attacks in 2023. A perennial over-achiever, even in this challenging vintage, the annata exhibits exceptional complexity for this level without sacrificing brightness or drinkability. Pristine and vivacious, it launches with dark cherry, tea leaf, lavender and violet scents. The palate follows with gumption; juicy, fleshy fruit is underscored by Radda’s crisp acidity and rocky minerals. Sweet tannins are decidedly chalky in texture. It closes with a liquorice twist.

Rocca di Montegrossi Chianti Classico 2022 93 View Marco called the 2022 harvest ‘a slalom’ between heavy showers at the end of September. He managed to get in most of the grapes for his annata before a localised hailstorm on the 29th. It saw less time in wood but longer before bottling, and was well worth the wait. Exhibiting spectacular purity and vivacity, the nose is a cornucopia of dark purple fruit scented with violet and lilac. This scrumptious mouthful is almost grapey in flavour with a ton of fruit sweetness. Black cherry and boysenberry meet plush, velvety tannins you can sink your teeth into. Succulent acidity buoys all that fleshiness, and hints of pepper flit throughout. A must-buy!

Tenuta di Carleone Chianti Classico 2022 93 View Overreaching its annata categorisation, the estate’s single Chianti Classico bottling showcases Sangiovese in purezza. It captures the freshness and clarity of the cool, forested heights even in this hot, arid vintage. Beyond the glorious perfumes of cardamom, juniper and orange zest, the palate is where this really shines. Midweight with a redcurrant, raspberry crunch and tangy mineral depths. Chalky tannins are long and layered, clinging firmly in all the right places and lending ample textural drama. It rings out with energy and agility.

Val delle Corti Chianti Classico 2022 93 View To soften Radda’s racy acidity and ‘grumpy tannins’, Roberto Bianchi vinifies with whole berries. He also uses a type of submerged cap maceration for 40% of the mass. The separate lots are blended before long ageing in 30-hectolitre casks. Despite its deeper-than-usual hue, the 2022 flaunts its signature appetising aromas. Raspberry, strawberry blossom, cranberry bush and juniper waft in succession. The palate too is more densely weighted than previous vintages, though this is relative as it still lands nimbly in the midweight category. So much inner tanginess and tautness, with powdery tannins clearly drawn around the edges.

Badia a Coltibuono Chianti Classico 2022 92 View Made since 1972, Badia a Coltibuoni’s ambassador bottling remains as true to its style as it does to expression of place. It always includes small but varying proportions of Canaiolo Nero, Ciliegiolo and Colorino. As evocatively scented as ever, the 2022 wafts with strawberry blossom, rose, mint and fennel. The palate is midweight and linear, with a profusion of minerals ricocheting from the red cherry and pomegranate backdrop. Powdery tannins provide a sophisticated backbone that grips securely on the finish without over-imposing.

Caparsa Chianti Classico 2021 92 View Just outside the town of Radda-in-Chianti, Caparsa’s 14 hectares sit on a cool ridge reaching 450 metres. Fermentations are spontaneous, and this annata is aged simply in lined concrete vats for a full two years. The 2021 is transparent, energetic and energising. Petrichor rebounds off redcurrants with secondary scores of liquorice root, sumac and ginseng. Midweight but not lacking in substance, the tannins crunch and the acidity tangs. This is clean, tight and well put together – with more to come.

Fattoria Cigliano di Sopra Chianti Classico 2023 92 View This exuberant and characterful Chianti Classico sees a spontaneous fermentation with approximately 50% whole-bunch fruit and a maceration of 25 days. Ageing is in small used casks. The nose is an explosive abundance of spiced plum, wild blackberry and tarragon. There is satisfying fruit density as well as brightness, lightness and vigour. Preserved strawberry is infused with sweet herbs, and the pliant fruit tannins are well-embedded, giving further texture and a gracious grip. Zesty and persistent. Just 10,000 bottles made.

Fattoria Le Fonti Chianti Classico 2022 92 View Owner Vicky Schmitt-Vitali says Le Fonti’s vineyards were just barely spared hail damage in 2022. She also notes that being on the cooler, east-facing slope of Panzano gave some reprieve from the vintage’s heat. Indeed, this is deftly balanced in all its robust vigour. Aromas are fresh and well defined, with bay leaf and cedar lending attractive nuance to black cherry and plum. Dark fruit tones and fragrant herbs carry through on the palate. Pleasantly bitter, chewy tannins are clearly drawn, giving firm support. That confident acid bite makes the blackberry notes pop on the finish. A serious annata that over-delivers.

Fattoria Pomona Chianti Classico 2022 92 View Since 2019, owner Monica Raspi has worked with her son Cosimo, a trained agronomist and oenologist. In 2022, they opted for slightly longer macerations given the healthy and sturdy composition of the grape skins. Vigorous and solidly constructed, this annata boasts a ton of personality. Balsamic and cedary notes tinge red and blackcurrants. Robust and tightly held together, the palate follows with fruit vibrancy, wafts of forest floor and a mineral, graphite sensation. The tactile tannins are on the right side of al dente and will need further time to temper but should carry the wine for at least another eight years. Long, mouth cleansing finish.

Fèlsina Chianti Classico 2023 92 View This renowned estate puts out one of the vintage’s best value annata wines in 2023. Offering complexity and sense of place, it is so emblematic of the warm southeastern reaches of Castelnuovo Berardenga, where diverse terrains converge. Subtle toasty and vanilla top notes are joined by baked earth, dried scrub and grilled thyme. The well endowed palate proposes dark cherry and plum, and the round, supple fruit is corseted by dry, decisive tannins. Wood accents are well-placed throughout, and hints of mint and minerals linger on the finish. Above all, it retains freshness and vibrancy.

I Fabbri, Lamole Chianti Classico 2022 92 View Susanna Grassi offers three distinct annata from the small district of Lamole. From her highest vineyard – reaching 630 metres – this ‘Lamole’ bottling represents Sangiovese in purezza with refinement exclusively in concrete. The nose flits between pretty perfumes of cut flowers and earthier scents of brushwood and chestnut. Light and buoyant, the palate pops with redcurrants and white pepper. It is comfortably poised in its slender frame, dispersing just enough fine-grain tannins for support.

Il Molino di Grace Chianti Classico 2023 92 View At the southern limit of Panzano, Il Molino di Grace’s vineyards sit unequivocally on the village’s signature calcareous sandstone, known as Pietraforte. Crafted from plots rising from 280 to 400 metres, the 2023 annata is immediately expressive, bearing the vintage’s glossy candied fruit tones. It saturates the mouth confidently with dark red cherry, liquorice, fennel and distinct stoniness. The slight astringent tug of tannins is welcome and framing. There is a lot of wine here, but it is bright and lively rather than heavy.

Isole e Olena Chianti Classico 2022 92 View The last vintage crafted by former owner Paolo De Marchi, who sold the estate to French investment group EPI in June 2022. It was blended by Emanuele Reolon, who has assumed the role of technical director. This has a fragrant overture of pepper and raspberry with mint, flint and dried florals joining in. The palate is a colourful mix of sour red cherry and blackcurrant – all very crunchy. Sandy-textured tannins give a decisive backbone and tart, crisp acidity cuts through the density. Graphite and spicy green peppercorn to finish. I’ll be buying a few bottles to revisit over the next five years or so.

Istine Chianti Classico 2023 92 View Between attacks of downy mildew in spring, dry conditions later in the season, and loss of grapes to thirsty wild boar, Istine’s production was down by 40% in 2023. An amalgamation from holdings in Radda, Gaiole, Vagliagli and Lamole, the annata highlights fresh berry scents of red currant, cranberry and wild forest strawberry. It shows more mature fruit flavours on the palate, with greater density than previous offerings while preserving a refreshing drinkability. Fine, seamless tannins make for an effortless flow, and hints of sage blossom and rosehip tea throughout culminate on the citrusy finish.

Jurij Fiore e Figlia, Altolà Chianti Classico 2022 92 View Jurij Fiore’s newest Chianti Classico bottling hails from a rented vineyard in Montefioralle’s upper limits. On a plateau tilting slightly northward, the one-hectare site boasts 60-year-old vines, not all of which are Sangiovese. Sumptuous aromas evoke dark red cherry, nutmeg and wet forest floor. An iron thread joins in on the palate. Full and muscle-bound, this is decidedly tightly screwed and less plush than the nose suggests. Brisk acidity accentuates oak tannins. There is plenty here, but it needs time.

La Montanina Chianti Classico 2023 92 View Bruno Mazzuoli calls 2023 ‘a drama’ but considers himself lucky to have salvaged almost 50% of his production. His 10 hectares are in the warm southern sector of Gaiole on predominantly limestone-rich clay, giving both substance and balance. Aromas of dark cherry, cedar forest and dusty earth are promising, amplified by citrus zest on the sinewy palate which is well framed by al dente grape tannins. An absolutely satisfying, textural mouthful.

Le Filigare Chianti Classico 2023 92 View Reaching 500 metres, Le Filigare’s vineyards sit at the highest point of San Donato in Poggio, spilling over into Castellina. It is a breezy and luminous area with expansive views. Stony, clay-based soil is rich in limestone. The must-try annata emerges with savoury tobacco and dusty sunbaked earth. It is linear in style and sinewy in figure, though not lacking in substance or tactile charms. The tannins are crunchy, the acidity is racy, and the finish pops with juicy blackcurrants.

Monte Bernardi, Retromarcia Chianti Classico 2022 92 View From younger plots of 10 to 15-year-old vines surrounding the estate, Retromarcia sees a long maceration of 45 days and ageing in a combination of used barrels and concrete vats. The 2022 is perfumed with raspberry and delicate blossoms. As it opens, warm earth and beeswax emerge. Midweight, warm and flavourful, it expands with wild red berries and even a savoury hint of blood. Framed by delicate tannins, there's lovely purity, precision and frisky acidity here.

Montecalvi Chianti Classico 2022 92 View A modestly sized estate, Montecalvi is situated on the right bank of Greve, just above the river. The four hectares include a terraced plot planted in 1932. Incorporating 25% whole-bunch fruit with macerations lasting 90 days, the annata spots a pale garnet hue that belies its depth of flavour and sturdy backbone. Perfumes of cinnamon, raspberry and sarsaparilla entice. Somewhat weightier than past vintages with a core of fruit richness, flavours of cranberry and blood orange refresh. Very sophisticated and silky, a long finish leads from subtle vanilla to tingly minerals.

Querciabella Chianti Classico 2022 92 View Stylish and seductive, Querciabella’s 2022 leads with rooibos, mace and mocha atop dark red cherry. The palate is polished with sophisticated sweet oak spice tucked into the ripe and generous fruit core. Suede-like tannins expand, weaving smoothly throughout, while Sangiovese's brilliant acidity makes this sparkle. Splendid completeness and energy. Within the last year, there has been a significant change at this renowned estate as animal rights activist and organic champion Sebastiano Castiglioni ceded ownership to his sister, Mita. Long-time winemaker Manfred Ing remains at the helm of production.

Terreno, Le Tre Vigne Chianti Classico 2022 92 View Terreno’s three-vineyard blend reveals layers and complexities the longer it sits in the glass, perhaps owing to the diverse geology, altitude and exposure of its components. It begs savouring slowly. Redolent of earthy autumnal nuances to begin, aromas morph into spring almond blossoms before displaying cheerful summer berries. On the palate, lush plum sits alongside cranberry. There is youthful bounce, a silky flow and savoury tang. Light. chalky tannins dust the back end.

Bertinga, La Porta di Vertine Chianti Classico 2022 91 View With a focus on single-vineyard IGT bottlings, Bertinga’s sole Chianti Classico comes from a steep, south-facing site at 500 metres. Matured in 25-hectolitre Austrian oak casks, the just-released 2022 is still in a reductive, surly state. After ample swirling, dense red berries and freshly turned earth emerge. Despite its medium weight, the palate packs some oomph with punchy, slightly bitter tannins and brisk, cranberry-esque acidity. Perhaps a bit over-zealous and tightly stitched, but there is fruit depth lurking and the wood nuances are well-embedded.

Bindi Sergardi, La Ghirlanda Chianti Classico 2022 91 View In the district of Vagliagli, Bindi Sergardi’s Mocenni estate expands over 40 hectares. The vineyards are encircled by forest. Limestone-rich Alberese underpins the stony soil. With baked bramble berries and a whiff of leather, the nose is still a bit muddled, but the palate shows more precision and fruit purity. It is dark, exotic and earthy with chewy tannins. Countering the ripeness and girth, tart acidity is pleasantly puckering. Decisively dry on the finish.

Castellare di Castellina Chianti Classico 2023 91 View Produced since 1979, Castellare’s annata sees its usual dollop of Canaiolo Nero as well as a brief passage in small French oak barrels. It is slightly confected to begin, then comes into focus with pure, fresh dark raspberry. Intense floral nuances of violet and rose join in, carrying over on the palate. It is concentrated in flavour with a light dusting of chalky tannins, while intrinsic juiciness keeps it agile. Admirable depth and length for the category.

Castello di Radda Chianti Classico 2022 91 View From vineyards surrounded by woodlands in the cool reaches of Radda, the estate’s annata is scented with forest brush, juniper, eucalyptus and leather. The palate is a bit more sumptuous than the nose suggests. Racy acidity, however, accentuates vibrant raspberry purity. Chalky tannins tug at the finish. There is just something about this that makes me crave a well-seasoned wild game stew. Ageing is in a combination of used French oak tonneaux and larger Slavonian oak casks.

Castello di Volpaia, Volpaia Chianti Classico 2023 91 View Cool heights upwards of 600 metres with sunny exposures from southwest through to southeast make for a well-defined, vibrant annata. Scents of pepper-inflected wild dark and red currants lead to a juicy mouthful, where that small pinch of Merlot lends fleshy plum to the mix. Frisky, citrussy acidity meets easy going, rounded tannins for a harmonious package. Cheerful and moreish, this is a trusty example from the Radda district.

Conti Capponi, Villa Calcinaia Chianti Classico 2022 91 View Villa Calcinaia celebrated its 500th anniversary last year. Representing the 37th generation, Count Sebastiano Capponi is the only one in his family to have managed the estate first-hand. The style is well-honed and unmistakable in this 2022. Top notes of pepper and struck stone make way for a blast of blackberry and raspberry. There is a lightness and crunch to the palate as the fruit pops with purity and energy, and chalky minerals add dimension. Very mouth cleansing and easy to drink.

Le Miccine Chianti Classico 2022 91 View For the first time, Le Miccine’s annata is made exclusively with 100% Sangiovese, as thirsty wild boar ravaged the estate’s Malvasia Nera plot. As for Colorino, it is now being grafted over to Sangiovese. The resulting wine is a demure and pretty rendering. Violet, medicinal herbs and vanilla coalesce with red cherry. Joyfully mouth filling though not full, the tannins knit tightly around supple fruit. Gorgeous freshness and a tangy saline twist to finish.

Monteraponi Chianti Classico 2023 91 View With fewer grapes on the vine and persistent heat throughout September, Monteraponi’s harvest was earlier than usual, wrapping up at the end of September. Given the density of fruit and tannins, the annata saw a couple of months longer in wood. Tasted just after bottling, it is immediately and generously redolent of summer pudding, sun-warmed black and redcurrants and woodland scrub. In relative terms, this sports more stuffing, chew and dense tannins than usual but ultimately is still midweight and bright. Fruit purity is admirably preserved, and a slight tartness adds to its appetising character.

Montesecondo Chianti Classico 2023 91 View Silvio Messana crafts a single Chianti Classico from his oldest vines, choosing the annata category rather than the loftier Riserva or Gran Selezione designations. The 2023 demonstrates his signature lightness of touch. Scents of brushwood, raspberry, redcurrants and rich earth emerge slowly but steadily. This is full of flavour and intrigue yet light on its feet. Bright, harmonious acidity buoys the whole, giving an uninterrupted easy flow. The sweet berry core is held in place by slender grape tannins, and the alcohol is a refreshingly modest 12.5%. I could drink a lot of this!

Nittardi, Casanuova di Nittardi Vigna Doghessa Chianti Classico 2022 91 View The Doghessa vineyard is a southeast-facing parcel at 450 metres. Limestone-rich clay underpins the schistose stony soil. French and Austrian tonneaux are favoured for this bottling – just a small percent of which is new. Exuberant and pure in aromas, it rings out with lilac, crushed allspice and red berry compote. The palate is well-endowed with plum and glossy cherry. Countering acidity lends a salivating juiciness, and subtle wood inflections are well absorbed, melding with the grainy tannins.

Podere Ferrale Chianti Classico 2022 91 View Here’s a new label from Radda. Franco and Samanta Soderi planted 2.5 hectares in 2018. At a lofty 550 metres, the vineyards look northwest to west. 2022 is just the second release. The nose is fairly wood-inflected (the Slavonian oak casks are still very new) showing chocolate, cedar and sweet spice. There is ample concentration and lots of substance with plush, dark, fleshy cherry filling the mouth. The tannins are rich and chewy through the core, and I love the juiciness of acidity. I’d give it more time to settle. And I’ll be keeping an eye on future vintages.

Podere La Cappella Chianti Classico 2022 91 View Just west of the village of San Donato in Poggio, La Cappella’s 12.5 hectares are interspersed with olive groves and Mediterranean woodlands. The annata brings together younger plots averaging 15 years old. It refines in used barriques followed by long ageing in the bottle. Appealingly scented, the 2022 flirts with dried bay leaf, fennel and subtle oak spice accents. This is smartly and smoothly sculpted, and both concentration and weight are well measured. A salty tingle heightens lively dark berries and plum. The tannins sport a firm dryness without being drying. Could even do with longer in the bottle.

Poggio al Sole Chianti Classico 2022 91 View In the northern limit of the San Donato in Poggio district, Poggio al Sole’s high-altitude vineyards border Panzano to the east. They are similarly characterised by pietraforte, the hard calcareous sandstone. The 2022 marries fragrant florals of plum blossom and violet with mineral tones of wet stone all on a backdrop of plush, concentrated dark berries. It is midweight with appealing tart fruit acidity that provides vibrancy, softly framed by polished tannins and faint wood nuances.

Principe Corsini Villa Le Corti Chianti Classico 2023 91 View Surrounding the Corsini family’s 17th century villa, 50 hectares of vineyards extend over steep slopes between 220 to 300 metres on pebbly clay soil. Unabashedly parading its jovial ripeness, the fruit-forward annata doesn’t see any oak. It is a panoply of sun-drenched red berries with accents of leather and thyme. The sweet, supple fruit melds with soft tannins: full yet succulent in nature, you can sink your teeth into this – and even drink it on its own.

Tenuta Casenuove Chianti Classico 2022 91 View This Panzano-based estate is on the rise with wines showing greater energy and freshness with each vintage. Organic certification was achieved in 2022, however hail that August destroyed approximately 50% of the fruit. Less quantity does not mean a compromise in quality though: this is clean and compelling with bay leaf and heather swirling around dark ripe fruit. The palate is dense with a richness of plum countered by an underlying savoury earthiness. Well stacked, with supple tannins that flex their muscles on the finish.

Tenute Squarcialupi, Cosimo Bojola Chianti Classico 2022 91 View This limited production bottling is sourced from the estate’s highest vineyards on south-facing terraced slopes between 500-600 metres. It remains on the skins for 11 months in terracotta amphorae. Intensely ripe and exuberant, the 2022 bursts with black cherry, plum, violet and lavender. The palate is round, soft and juicy. It brings in rich strawberry with a touch of green spiciness. Very fine, delicate powdery tannins show up on the finish, but this is all really about the forward and immediate fruit pleasure.

Antinori, Pèppoli Chianti Classico 2023 90 View Made since 1985, Pèppoli takes its name from Antinori’s estate in the district of San Casciano. Dollops of Merlot, Syrah and Malvasia bring friendly roundness to Sangiovese, and ageing in a combination of large Slavonian casks and stainless steel further emphasises its fruity charms. Pepper and fragrant spring blossoms lead to a profusion of sweet herbs on the palate. Midweight yet generous in expression, this persists with red berry flavours as it simultaneously cleanses the mouth.

Brancaia Chianti Classico 2023 90 View A lovely unoaked 100% Sangiovese, Brancaia’s annata bottling consistently delivers value. The 2023 is bright, fresh and floral. Scents of strawberry and orange blossom are offset by baked earth. It is light in weight without lacking red cherry substance, and fine, delicate tannins are folded in. Buoyant acidity supports with an easy flow to the subtle stony, mineral finish. A great wine to have on hand for an uncomplicated but satisfying dinner of spaghetti al pomodoro.

Castellinuzza e Piuca Chianti Classico 2022 90 View This tiny estate counts just three hectares of vineyards. The dry stone wall terraces are perched between 400 to 600 metres in the enclave of Lamole. Accounting for over half of the modest 10,000-bottle annual production, the unoaked annata doesn’t leap immediately out of the glass in 2022. Instead, it builds slowly with nuances of red cherry, mossy earth and heady violets. Midweight and balanced, the palate is brightly lit with almost racy acidity, ending with an attractively bitter blood orange finish. The tannins are slim but hold everything firmly in place.

Castello di Ama Chianti Classico 2023 90 View Hit by virulent attacks of peronospora in 2023, Castello di Ama harvested only 30% of its average yields. After ageing the three wines separately in barriques (Ama, Montebuoni and a tiny quantity of San Lorenzo), winemaker Marco Pallanti decided to produce one single expression of the vintage – this annata. It is profusely lifted with violet, lilac and mint aromas, while soft, fleshy black cherry expands across the palate, punctuated by sweet spice nuances. Pleasantly tart acidity underscores, and wispy tannins frame. Stylish and immediate. 85,000 bottles made.

Castello di Bossi Chianti Classico 2022 90 View In the southern district of Castelnuovo Berardenga, Castello di Bossi’s extensive vineyards expand over the gently rolling hills, encompassing a range of soils and altitude. The annata provides an illustrative snapshot of this warm, luminous pocket. It starts with seductive earthy nuances of mushroom, truffle, mint and black tea. Harmonious and enveloping, the lithesome palate brings together sweet, dark berries with tactile powdery tannins. The structure sneaks up, making for a substantial frame yet ultimately remains gracious. The finish trails off with a suggestion of dried rose.

Castello di Fonterutoli, Fonterutoli Chianti Classico 2022 90 View The Mazzei family has made considerable strides at the Gran Selezione level, honing the identity of the estate’s three distinct UGA bottlings. This is not, however, to the detriment of the annata. A flagbearer for the denomination, it hails from seven different sites between 220 and 570 metres. The 2022 shines brightly with dark red cherry underscored by mint, tarragon and nutmeg. Zesty, concentrated acidity sparks the palate, while polished tannins give a subtle gratifying chew. Clean, sleek and well-proportioned with plenty of flavour appeal.

Castello di Querceto Chianti Classico 2023 90 View Castello di Querceto is in a cool, tight valley on the eastern flank of the Monti del Chianti range. The annata hails from vineyards between 350-500 metres and is refined in stainless steel and cement rather than oak. A restrained nose opens attractively to reveal fresh red plum, lavender and lemon balm. The palate is relatively angular in shape with light but sturdy tannins propping it up. Slightly astringent grape tannins lend texture. Crisp, genuine and made for food.

Fattoria Tregole Chianti Classico 2023 90 View Between peronospora and hail, Sophie Conte lost two-thirds of her production. All that was salvaged went into making 15,000 bottles of this annata exclusively. Tasted on several occasions, it has opened up since bottling to reveal scents of sweet garden herbs and plum blossoms. The palate is plump and ripe yet fresh with mint-infused dark red cherry and a hint of cedar forest. Great chew and energy, coupled with an easy-going drinkability.

Frescobaldi, Tenuta Perano Chianti Classico 2022 90 View Faithfully following Chianti Classico’s three-tiered hierarchy, Tenuta Perano proposes three bottlings in diminishing quantities. The annata comes from a large, southwest-facing amphitheatre. The sunny, open exposure is counterbalanced by the cool 500-metre altitude. Polished and sophisticated aromas of vanillin, cherry and tobacco lead. A satisfyingly expansive palate is judicious in concentration. Glossy red berries are matched by juicy acid and fine framing tannins, and subtle oak nuances are tucked in discreetly. All very smartly assembled.

Jurij Fiore e Figlia, PuntodiVista Chianti Classico 2022 90 View Translating as ‘point of view’, PuntodiVista certainly represents Jurij Fiore’s winemaking approach, which is informed by his studies in Burgundy. The vineyard also has a spectacular, soaring, south-facing vista. The 2022 is reductive and shy to begin, and it needs a good swirl to release the wild bramble berry scents. Accents of black pepper, smoke and grilled sage follow. The palate is wiry, with pronounced nervous acidity and dry, grainy tannins. Redcurrant and rosehip tea percolate discreetly as oak notes still dominate the foreground. Perhaps this will become more generous with some bottle age.

Podere Capaccia Chianti Classico 2022 90 View Perched on a hilltop high up in Radda, Podere Capaccia sits on the convergence of two distinct soil formations. At the highest point, macigno (a non-calcareous sandstone) prevails with limestone-rich alberese downslope. A blend of plots from the two, the resulting annata is sleek and tidy. It offers pretty scents of bright red cherry, candied violet, sandalwood and nutmeg. Clean and polished, the palate follows with macerated red berries and grenadine enfolded in silky tannins. All very well put together but could do with just a pinch more zip and drama.

Riecine Chianti Classico 2023 90 View From dusty dirt road and terracotta scents emerges a perfumed mix of baked rhubarb and strawberry compote. The palate echoes the warm red fruit with a pliant mouthfeel and soft acidity. Powdery tannins kick in towards the finish, giving some texture and tension. It just wants a bit more of its usual vibrancy. Alessandro Campatelli has been at the winemaking helm since 2016 and last year, he bought the estate outright. He continues working with renowned consultant Carlo Ferrini.

Vecchie Terre di Montefili Chianti Classico 2021 90 View With vineyards straddling the border between Montefioralle and Panzano, Vecchie Terre di Montefili reaches heights of 550 metres. The annata is crafted from the estate’s younger vines averaging 25 years of age. It ages in 30-hectolitre Slavonian oak casks. An intensely balsamic nose brandishes grilled sage and rosemary with roasted coffee and dusty earth tossed in. Tight and concentrated, the palate does hint at red berry purity, but for now it is somewhat obscured by vigorous, drying tannins. It demands more time – and some serious protein.

Vignamaggio, Terre di Prenzano Chianti Classico 2021 90 View From vineyards on either side of the Greve River, Terre di Prenzano brings together a diversity of soils, exposures and altitudes for a harmonious snapshot of the Greve-in-Chianti commune. Wood-led top notes of cedar and sweet spice make space for violet and red cherry. The palate is weighty but appropriately cinched in. Perky fruit is exalted by even livelier acidity. Cinnamon and nutmeg nuance the summer berry core, and smooth tannins complete the suave package.

Barone Ricasoli, Brolio Chianti Classico 2023 89 View In the southern sector of Gaiole, this historic estate boasts 235ha of vineyards interspersed with woodlands and olive groves. A mosaic of plots at varying altitudes and on diverse soils, the annata is a candid representation of the area. An intriguing nose suggests pepper-flecked strawberry and raspberry. The palate is upfront with a sour red cherry candy character, while a hint of coffee lurks in the background. Tangy acidity keeps it bouncing along.

Borgo Salcetino Chianti Classico 2022 89 View Purchased in 1996 by the Livon family – known for their historic estate in Friuli’s Collio region – Borgo Salcetino is located in Radda. The vineyards sit on the district’s lower slopes between 350-400 metres. The modestly intense annata is clean and bright, placing pure red berries at the fore. Subtle Rooibos complements. Light on its feet with a red currant backdrop, the palate is framed by slender, tense tannins and vibrant acidity. Lovely unforced and sincere drinking.

Borgo Scopeto Chianti Classico 2022 89 View Since this annata’s inaugural release in 1998, the percentage of Merlot has been reduced in favour of a pinch of Colorino. While some vintages spend 18 months in cask, the 2022 saw just 12 months to preserve freshness. It unfolds with dark red berries tangled with dusty rocks and dried lavender. Modestly weighted and elegantly concentrated, the palate follows with smooth tannins and bright acidity. Mediterranean herbs suffuse the cherry core. Uncomplicated yet totally enjoyable.

Capraia Chianti Classico 2023 89 View A classic blend with Colorino and Canaiolo Nero playing minor roles. The former lends a deeper hue, while the latter amplifies Sangiovese’s pretty fragrances. Ripe overtones lead off in the 2023 as herbal nuances of thyme and fennel infuse strawberry compote. Plush, round fruit is countered by pleasantly tart acidity, and soft tannins provide a gentle tug. Finishes with a sour cherry and cranberry tang.

Carpineta Fontalpino, Fontalpino Chianti Classico 2023 89 View Run by brother and sister Filippo and Gioia Cresti, Carpineta Fontalpino includes 18 hectares spread throughout the southern stretch of Chianti Classico. A blend of parcels, the annata suggests its warm, wild, rustic surroundings. Faint volatile notes of red apple and florals give way to dusty earth and iron nuances. Full and chewy, the palate evokes sundried tomato underscored by a rusty tang. Grippy tannins remain tidy. This has natural-esque appeal.

Casa Emma Chianti Classico 2023 89 View The estate’s vineyards expand over the crest of San Donato in Poggio’s plateau on stony, limestone-rich Alberese soil. Ageing in a combination of tonneaux and cement yields an open-knit nose of vanilla-tinged plum and candied red berries. A hint of smoke swirls in the background. Delightful and lively, the palate emphasises supple yet juicy fruit in a midweight package. Soft acidity is matched by a velvety texture.

Castello di Verrazzano Chianti Classico 2022 89 View Owned by the Cappellini family since 1958, Castello di Verrazzano has a long and storied past with winemaking dating back to at least 1150 – a history echoed by the traditional labels and style of wine. As per its signature, the 2022 annata is more savoury and earthy than fruity. Aromas are reminiscent of polished chestnut wood and black tea, with cherry in the background. The palate is vertical, austere and dusty, with just enough fruit to fill in a frame of commanding tannins. Acidity is concentrated, but a bit more fruit vibrancy would be welcome.

Castello Vicchiomaggio, Guado Alto Chianti Classico 2023 89 View Guado Alto captures the spirit of annata with its fresh and fruity personality. It comes from a specifically designated site that naturally yields more productive vines with bigger bunches and berries. A lively mix of candied red cherry and brambles is enhanced by sweet garden herbs. The palate feels light and airy but not lacking in juicy blackberry and succulent plum pleasures. Soft, plush tannins add to its easy-going appeal.

Colle Bereto Chianti Classico 2022 89 View Bereto is an ancient hamlet in Radda, purchased and restored by the Pinzauti family who have been producing wine there since 1983. Soaring heights approach 550 metres, and the stony, clay-based vineyards slope southwest. Refined in used barriques, the 2022 is a bit muddled at first before coming into appetising focus with dark wild brambles and a grippy finish. It is riper and fuller than the 13% alcohol suggests, but is still very juicy and clean, with all the boundaries well drawn.

Dievole, Petrignano Chianti Classico 2022 89 View One of three cru annata produced by Dievole, Petrignano is perched on an outcrop of limestone-rich stony soil. The surrounding forest and northeast exposure make for a cool microclimate. Nonetheless, the warmth of the vintage is manifested in a macerated bramble berry nose. It remains vibrant and expressive as exotic spice nuances unfold. The palate is equally laden in rich fruit, with plenty of zesty acidity to offset. The tannins though are a bit off-kilter as they dry out the finish.

Il Poggiolino Chianti Classico 2022 89 View The estate’s eight hectares in San Donato in Poggio sit mainly on alberese (limestone-rich clay). Modest altitudes are countered by cool exposures to the east and north. While some vintages are matured partially in wood, the 2022 sees long ageing in stainless steel and concrete exclusively. An intensely balsamic nose runs the gamut of eucalyptus, rosemary oil and dusty thyme. Full and chewy, the palate repeats those herbal notes on a backdrop of black briary berries. Just-ripe tannins have a slightly astringent edge and still wield quite a grip. Needs a grilled steak to tame.

Montefioralle Chianti Classico 2022 89 View Taking its name from the nearby medieval village (which now also gives its name to the UGA), Montefioralle the estate is a small family affair of four hectares. The south- to southeast-facing terraces climb to 450 metres. A young-vine bottling, the annata exudes the warmth of the vintage with baked cherry, leather and prune plum. It is round upfront, with fruit ripeness offset by a satisfying crunch. Pleasantly astringent tannins bring texture, drawing across the palate to a grippy close.

Nittardi, Belcanto Chianti Classico 2022 89 View Crafted from two different sites in Castellina, one at 450 metres, the other at 270 metres. The latter was planted in 1968 and includes a treasure trove of ancillary indigenous varieties, from Canaiolo Nero and Colorino to lesser-known Foglia Tonda and Pugnitello. It wears its ripeness and profuseness cheerfully on its sleeve with a tangle of bramble berries, sweet herb and spice. Richness is reined in by slightly astringent tannins. Ultimately easy pleasing.

Tenuta Pian del Gallo Chianti Classico 2023 89 View Veneto producer Tinazzi has branched out to Puglia and – as of 2022 – Chianti Classico. The 5.5-hectare Pian del Gallo is situated on Greve’s lower slopes at an average altitude of 250 metres. This unoaked annata is ripe and generous in its dark berry character, with leather and dried herb accents. Full and a bit ponderous to begin, the palate livens up as Sangiovese’s juicy acidity shines through. Soft tannins grip gently on the finish, providing shape definition.

Torcilacqua Chianti Classico 2022 89 View With vineyards next to Badia a Passignano, Torcilacqua is a small family estate headed by Matteo Mariotti. Crafted from the youngest vines on sandy soil, the annata entices with subtle scents of raspberry, citrus blossom and candied orange. It is midweight and streamlined with Merlot plumping up the mid-palate. Fleshy plum and grenadine flood the mouth, and pliant tannins caress. There is a nice easy flow, clean fruit and freshness here.

Vallepicciola Chianti Classico 2022 89 View In the southern district of Vagliagli, the sprawling 700-hectare Vallepicciola estate includes over 100 hectares of vines. The annata is a blend of parcels on limestone-rich clay. After 10 months in large oak cask, it refines for a further six to eight months in second-passage barriques. Toasty top notes are joined by clove and pepper, while the palate shows dark plum and wet earth nuances. Forward and hefty, this is a bit beefy in style, but doesn't lack in lively acidity.

Villa Rosa e Villa Cerna, Ribaldoni Chianti Classico 2021 89 View Purchased by the Cecchi family in 2015, Villa Rosa stretches over 126 hectares, of which 30 are planted to vines. Ribaldoni comes from young vines on lower plots with a northwest exposure. An earthy, territorial whiff of roasted chestnut leads to seductive scents of mocha and toast. Fruit wins out over the wood in this densely packed annata, with dark cherry and spiced plum suffusing the palate. Brisk acidity gives reprieve to richness, and sweet supple tannins meld decorously.

Viticcio Chianti Classico 2022 89 View Despite a change in ownership in 2015, Viticcio’s long-time winemaker Daniele Innocenti has stayed on. In 2022, he opted for fewer pump overs and avoided délestage for a gentler extraction than usual. The wines natural vigour surfaces nonetheless, along with a liveliness and energy. Crisp red plum and dark cherry provide a secure canvas for subtler nuances of stone, mint and spice to express themselves. There are some softer curves through the core, but a dry tannic bite prevails on the finish.

Arillo in Terrabianca, Sacello Chianti Classico 2022 88 View Arillo’s 12.5 hectares are divided into three production areas. Sacello represents the youngest vines, averaging 15-years-old and planted on sandy soil with little limestone. Fermented in stainless steel and refined in unlined concrete, it is lifted in its aromas of heady perfumed florals. Angular rather than round, the palate is built around sour red cherry and rhubarb. The tannins exert an astringent grip, and Radda’s steely acidity is in full evidence.

Banfi Chianti Classico 2023 88 View Since the successful launch of Montalcino’s Castello Banfi in 1978, the Mariani family has expanded throughout Tuscany and beyond. The company’s base in Chianti Classico is in Castellina but grapes for this are sourced throughout the zone. The 2023 displays classic dusty cherry and strawberry with sweet garden herbs and earthy accents. Midweight and straightforward in appeal, it is pleasantly concentrated with red berry and floral charms. Bright and graciously structured, this satisfies – especially at a price that is easy to swallow.

Cinciano Chianti Classico 2022 88 View The most westerly estate in the district of San Donato in Poggio, Cinciano is characterised by warm, southwestern exposures and modest altitudes between 250 to 350 metres. A compilation of diverse plots, this is Mediterranean in disposition. Flinty baked stone and herb blossoms lead to fleshy plum and plump red berries on the generous palate. The annins are long with a bit of rustic bite on the back end. Finishes quickly.

Fattoria La Ripa Chianti Classico 2022 88 View Formerly owned by Antonio Maria di Noldo Gherardini – father of Lisa del Giocondo, who Leonardo da Vinci immortalised in his Mona Lisa masterpiece – this estate has been in the possession of the Caramelli family for over 90 years, with third-generation Niccolò at the winemaking helm today. The 2022 displays dried forest berries with traces of leather and scorched earth. It is lean rather than fleshy, with mature fruit flavours of prune plum. Loose-knit tannins retire to the background, while soft acidity lends a gentle tang. Best over the short term.

L'Acero Chianti Classico 2022 88 View Oenologist Mauro Bennati worked for almost three decades at Castello Monterinaldi. In 2017, he bought three hectares, and started making wine under the L’Acero label in 2019. He now farms 20 hectares between owned and leased vineyards. Oxidative in character, the 2022 release exhibits sundried cherry and tomato with grilled herbs and bloody, iron notes. A substantial mouthful of chocolate-tinged plum ensues. Acidity is concentrated, propped up by chewy tannins which dry out slightly on the finish. This has personality and soul, and just wants more refinement.

Podere La Villa, Pargolo Chianti Classico 2022 88 View This small, family-owned estate is located at the far northwest tip of San Casciano, one of the hottest areas within the denomination. Pargolo hails from a two hectare parcel planted in 2004. Aged in a combination of concrete vats and used French oak barrels, the 2022 oozes with warmth of place and vintage. Baked strawberry is backed by toasty oak and candied mint. Weighty through the mid-palate, dry and chunky tannins lend support. Balanced in all its generous elements but best to drink soon for maximum freshness.

Quercia al Poggio Chianti Classico 2023 88 View Hit not just with peronospora but also hail, the Rossi family kept only the best grapes to make this annata, foregoing their Riserva and Gran Selezione bottlings. Sangiovese is supported mainly by Ciliegiolo with a dash of both Canaiolo and Colorino. It opens slowly with dusty nuances giving way to mint, vanilla and tar. The palate is concentrated with tart bramble berries and generously extracted tannins. Angular in shape, it finishes with dry wood tannins and perhaps needs some time to sort itself out.

Rocca delle Macìe Chianti Classico 2023 88 View An amalgam of sites, Rocca delle Macìe’s annata hails predominantly from the youngest, more productive vines. In 2023, both frost and downy mildew had an impact on yields to the tune of 15-20%. Notes of pepper, leather and red berry compote dominate, with a mix of sweet herbs and more herbaceous nuances battling it out on the palate. It's quite a robust and structured example, less easy-going than usual but enjoyable nonetheless.

Rocca di Castagnoli Chianti Classico 2023 88 View This sizeable, sprawling estate in the centre of Gaiole includes over 90 hectares of vineyards dispersed throughout extensive woodlands. Its certified-organic annata is a go-to for good, consistent value. In 2023, ripe sweet fruit is at the fore – all luscious red plum and sun-kissed red summer berries. Dried herbs and dusty earth interject a sense of place, and beneath the compote-like core, tart acidity and a gentle astringency make for a friendly tug-of-war.

Tenuta degli Dei, Forcole Chianti Classico 2022 88 View Purchased by fashion designer Roberto Cavalli in the 1970s, this estate, which doubles as a horse breeding farm, is run by his son Tommaso. A vineyard selection aged in used tonneaux, the annata is shy in revealing itself. Suggestions of lavender and sun-warmed sand drift around the red currant backdrop. The palate is lithe, with youthful red berries and a touch of sandalwood. The tannins are fine-boned, and the acidity gives a slightly astringent though pleasant tug. Just a bit wispy.

Terra di Seta Chianti Classico 2023 88 View Initial reductive aromas give way to clove- and pepper-infused stewed strawberry scents, yet the palate demonstrates fresh rather than cooked fruit. Vanilla tea laces through the spiced berries. This is balanced in frame with firm tannins giving a slightly bitter twist on the finish. The Pellegrini family purchased the property in 2001 and started bottling wines in 2007. The entire production has been certified kosher since 2008.

Villa a Sesta, Il Palei Chianti Classico 2023 88 View The site of an ancient Etruscan village, Villa a Sesta is surrounded by 50 hectares of vineyards. Il Palei comes from moderately steep, south- to southeast-facing parcels at an average altitude of 450 metres. The 2023 oozes ripeness and power, starting with intense and alluring aromas of strawberry, wild herbs, scrubby brush and leather. The palate takes on darker fruit tones of concentrated sweet blackberry. Compact, robust tannins are a bit demanding but those looking for a hearty style of Chianti Classico will be thoroughly satisfied.

