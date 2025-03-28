{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer MzA4ZWRjMTMyNTMyZjhmNjI3NzI1MzhiNTYwYzdhODJjM2JhOGEyMDU3ZjBhOGUyYzI4YjA2NmY4MWFiYTEzMA","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}
{}
Decanter
{"location":"Keystone Header","subscribeText":"Subscribe Now","version":"2","menuWidgetTitle":"","myAccountLnk":"\/wine-reviews\/account","premiumLnk":"\/subscribe","menuLnks":{"2":{"text":"My Wines","href":"\/wine-reviews\/my-wines"}},"colors":{"text":"#ffffff","button":"#decc8f","link":"#ffffff"}}
Premium
Subscribe
All Premium
Brunello di Montalcino 2020: Vintage report and 20 top picks
Burgundy 2023 Vintage Report
Chablis 2023 vintage
Rhône 2023
Napa 2021 Vintage Report
Bordeaux 2021 in bottle
Search All Wine Reviews
Magazine Articles
Subscribe
Exclusive Articles
Fine Wine Price Watch
Wine Reviews
Find a Wine Review
Latest Tastings
Panel Tastings
Supermarket & Everyday Wines
Wines of the Year 2024
En Primeur
How we taste
News
News
All Columns
Matt Walls
Editors' Column
Wine Investment
Learn
Quizzes
Wine Learning App
Ask Decanter
Producer Profiles
Grape Varieties
Vintage Guides
Food and Wine
Travel
Wine Travel
The 50 best wine trips
Dream Destination
Wine Bar and Restaurant Reviews
Property
Regions
A-Z
Bordeaux
Burgundy
Champagne
Rhône Valley
Napa Valley
Tuscany
Piedmont
Spirits
Events
Upcoming Events
Previous Events
Awards
Decanter World Wine Awards
Decanter Retailer Awards
Decanter Hall of Fame
Decanter Awards sticker shop
From our partners
Wine Club
Follow
RSS
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
YouTube
More
Search
Menu
Search Wine News & Features
Search Wine Reviews
Type to search
Press enter or click on the search icon
Spain & Portugal newsletter: Sign up today
News and stories from two of the world’s most fascinating and storied wine countries. Explore the classic regions, hear directly from top and upcoming producers, discover new destinations, and be the first to read about latest releases and trends.
Popular Spain & Portugal wine articles
Sanlúcar de Barrameda: A wine lover's guide
Chris Losh
August 29, 2024
Expert's Choice: Vinho Verde
Ines Salpico
August 17, 2024
Wines of the Year 2024: Spain & Portugal
Ines Salpico
December 28, 2024
Best-value white Rioja: 18 top bottles to try
Ines Salpico
December 23, 2024
Spanish Garnacha: Panel tasting results
Beth Willard
December 30, 2024
Wines and the man: Alvaro Palacios
Sarah Jane Evans MW
December 1, 2024