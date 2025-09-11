Celebrating DWWA 2025 winners at the Salon of Decanter in Slovenia

Marking its 11th edition, the Salon of Decanter medal winners once again brought together wine lovers, producers and trade professionals in Slovenia to celebrate winemaking excellence. Held just an hour outside Ljubljana at the Brdo Congress Centre, the event welcomed hundreds of guests for a day of tasting Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) winners and meeting the producers behind the bottles.

This year’s Salon featured more than 50 winemakers, showcasing nearly 150 award-winning wines from Slovenia, Serbia, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina and for the first time, Argentina.

A real wine revolution has taken place in Slovenia in the recent years reflected in the country’s strong results at this year’s awards. For the first time ever, Slovenia received the highest accolade, Best in Show, for a dry wine – awarded to Vinakoper, Capris Orange Rumeni Muškat, Slovenska Istra, Primorska 2015.

In total, Slovenian producers claimed 211 medals, including 13 Golds, two of which fall in the Value category (wines under £15 at the time of judging).

While Slovenia is best known for its fresh, aromatic whites, this year’s results also highlighted the strength of its reds, which earned four Gold medals. Sparkling wines also proved their high level of quality with three Golds.

The DWWA 2025 top-medal winners available to taste on the day included:

Vinakoper, Capris Orange Rumeni Muškat, Slovenska Istra, Primorska, Slovenia 2015 (Best in Show, 97 points)

De Baguer, Single Vineyard Merlot, Goriška Brda, Primorska, Slovenia 2019 (Gold, 96 points)

Dveri Pax, DP Brut, Štajerska Slovenija, Podravje, Slovenia 2014 (Gold, 96 points)

Puklavec Family Wines, Jeruzalem Ormož Pinot Blanc Spätlese, Štajerska Slovenija, Podravje, Slovenia 1983 (Gold, 96 points)

Bjana, Rosé Brut, Goriška Brda, Primorska, Slovenia NV (Gold, 95 points)

Vinakoper, Capo d’Istria 1072, Slovenska Istra, Primorska, Slovenia 2022 (Gold, 96 points)

Despotika, Krunski Dokaz, Oplenac, Šumadija-Great Morava, Serbia 2017 (Gold, 95 points)

Edvard Wines, Edvard XXI, Maribor, Podravje, Slovenia 2021 (Gold, 95 points)

Istenič, Cuvée Natura Extra Brut, Bizeljsko-Sremič, Posavje, Slovenia 2020 (Gold, 95 points)

Klet Brda, A Plus Special Selection, Goriška Brda, Primorska, Slovenia 2019 (Gold, 95 points)

Klet Brda, Quercus Beli Pinot, Goriška Brda, Primorska, Slovenia 2024 (Value Gold, 95 points)

Rouna, Zelen, Vipavska Dolina, Primorska, Slovenia 2023 (Gold, 95 points)

Tarpoš, Prokupac, Oplenac, Šumadija-Great Morava, Serbia 2023 (Gold, 95 points)

Vinarija Jovac, Stella Noir, Jagodina, Šumadija-Great Morava, Serbia 2021 (Gold, 95 points)

Vinarija Zvonko Bogdan, Merlot, Not applicable, Subotica-Horgoš, Serbia 2023 (Gold, 95 points)

Vina Kotolenko, Renski Rizling, Štajerska Slovenija, Podravje, Slovenia 2023 (Gold, 95 points)

More Silver and Bronze medals were also available to try.

The day began with a press conference featuring Decanter representatives, DWWA judges, Salon organisers and winemakers, followed by an awards ceremony where all exhibiting winemakers received their DWWA certificates on stage.

Commenting on the quality of Slovenian wines, DWWA Regional Chair for the Balkans, Central & Eastern Europe, and Croatia & Slovenia, Dr Caroline Gilby MW noted: ‘Slovenia is moving away from large volumes and semi-dry styles towards quality dry wines. I am impressed by the emphasis on a sense of origin.’

DWWA Co-Chair, Beth Willard added: ‘There is great excitement building around winemaking in Slovenia and the Balkans and the annual Salon is a great opportunity to share this excitement with the world. ‘Events like this salon are a great opportunity to introduce these unique styles to a wider audience and show the diversity, tradition and innovation that are at the heart of Slovenian winemaking.’

Special thanks to Robert Gorjak and Belvin Wine School. Visit Belvin for more information.

Related articles