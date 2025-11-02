Chile: A new wave of red elegance

Chile’s rich diversity of quality red wine styles was on full display at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2025, with a host of top medals for producers in many regions – including two highly coveted Best in Show accolades.

A deep-rooted vineyard heritage and wide variety of terroirs and microclimates in this long, narrow country, which nestles between the Pacific ocean and the Andes mountains, have provided the perfect foundation for a new generation of talented winemakers to flourish on the international stage.

Efforts to preserve and revitalise old-vine plantings in historic grape-growing regions can be seen in superbly balanced, earthy and juicy reds from varieties including Cinsault, País and Carignan. Carmenère, too, has thrived in Chile during a renaissance for the variety that began in the 1990s.

Yet, modern Chilean reds also range from aromatic and fresh Pinot Noir in the cooler climate of Casablanca Valley to elegant Cabernet Sauvignon wines, not to mention exciting projects on the fringes of the Atacama desert in the north.

Such variety means wine lovers are spoilt for choice, but DWWA’s rigorous judging process offers a path to explore this vibrant landscape with confidence. Discover delicious, medal-winning Chilean reds on these pages, and find a perfect bottle for the dinner table.

Best in Show

Antiyal, Viñedo Escorial Carmenère, Maipo 2020

97 Best in Show

US$56-$80 AOC Selections, Pogo’s, Royal Wine Merchants

Carmenère is stepping back into the limelight after a century or more of eclipse. This Maipo example has been entirely concrete aged. You’ll

find lifted cherry-plum fruits on the nose, while the palate is deep and serious, and the tannins are there as much to provide flavour as texture. The fruits, too, step back from their primary aromatic focus and seem to grow a little deeper and sterner in the mouth. There are fresher notes, too, though the green tones that have dogged the variety in the past are almost completely absent here. This balanced, classically framed varietal red wine is ready to enjoy now, ideally with food. Alcohol 14.5%

Miguel Torres, La Causa del Itata Cinsault-País-Carignan, Secano Interior, Itata 2022

97 Best in Show

POA £ John E Fells

This is a blend of the traditional (though formerly despised) varieties grown in Chile’s historic regions: Cinsault and Carignan with País. Don’t expect a deeply coloured, black-purple wine: this is a light garnet red. The aromas are warm, earthy, rustic, with an apple-berry perfume behind the dry grass and brush; the flavours are bright, clean, open-pored yet with a sinewy finish that brings vivid yet broad acidity into partnership with firm, resolute tannins. It’s not hard to imagine that this was the way the best red wines tasted in previous centuries in Chile – quenching, satisfying wine for those who’ve worked physically hard all day. Which is to say that it needs, and will reward, informal

food partnerships. Alc 13.5%

Aconcagua

Errazuriz, Gran Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

95 Value Gold

£12 Tesco, Waitrose

Ripe cassis, black cherry, dark chocolate and a lick of eucalyptus permeate the lively nose and palate, which has graphite tannins and a gorgeous black olive finish. Alc 13.5%

Atacama

JP Martin, De Cal Garnacha, Huasco Valley 2022

95 Gold

jpmartin.cl

Eccentric, complex and multidimensional, exuding red berry and smoked spice aromas, along with a bright, saline undertone. Velvety and fine-grained with a zingy, crisp acidity. Alc 12.5%

Cachapoal

San Pedro, Altair 2022

96 Gold

sanpedro.cl

Black cherries and plums complemented by a bright leafiness and an attractive spicy element. Structured and firm, with fine-grained tannins and youthful acidity. Alc 14%

Casablanca Valley

Terranoble, Algarrobo Pinot Noir 2024

96 Gold

terranoble.cl

Charming red plums, sour cherries and decadent florals billow over nose and palate. Crunchy cranberry acidity, silky tannins and a delightful seaweed tang. Alc 12.5%

Colchagua

Baron Philippe de Rothschild, Escudo Rojo Origine Carmenère 2024

97 Platinum

bpdr.com

Delightful plum, cherry and blackberry fruits pave the way to a chocolate richness, layered with tobacco and cigar box oak. Crunchy fruit on the palate with supple tannins and a lift of eucalyptus to finish. Alc 14%

Montes, Purple Angel Carmenère-Petit Verdot 2021

95 Gold

£78.99 Hedonism, North & South

Classy and hedonistic, with captivating aromas of ripe cherries, plums, chocolate and cassis liqueur, all bolstered by a superb oak frame and cigar box tannins. Alc 14.5%

Viña Casa Solís, La Piqueta Reserva Syrah 2024

95 Value Gold

POA £ Press Wine Services

Juicy blue plums and keen floral notes with a charge of peppery spice that envelopes the lovely, approachable structure and lively tannins. Filled with potential and excitement. Alc 13.5%

Maipo

Undurraga, Altazor, Pirque 2021

95 Gold

£63 Hallgarten Wines

Welcoming red berries and florals, bright acidity and fine, graphite tannins, along with an enigmatic, savoury umami character bubbling under the surface. Alc 14.3%

Maule

Miguel Torres, Los Inquietos 02 Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

97 Platinum

£50 John E Fells

Abundant fruits of cherry, plum and blackberry with notes of eucalyptus. The polished, elegant structure, silky smooth tannins and pervading acidity reveal the potential of this effortlessly stylish Cabernet, while also emphasising the quality coming from the Maule region. Alc 14.5%

Longaví, Glup País 2023

96 Gold

longaviwines.cl

Enchanting spicy red fruits and lifted florals. A vibrant smoky tension cuts across the bracing acidity and judicious tannins. Great regional typicity. Alc 12.5%

Bouchon, Vigno Carignan 2022

95 Gold

£19 Molson Coors

Red cherries, raspberries and strawberries waft across the nose and infiltrate the energetic palate, which has milk chocolate tannins and a lovely floral grip to end. Compelling. Alc 14%

San Antonio

Cono Sur, Ocio Pinot Noir 2022

96 Gold

POA £ Villeneuve Wines

Alive with red cherry fruit and vibrant florals, delicate herbs lapping at the edges. Firm and serious on the palate with beautifully balanced pencil shaving tannins. Alc 14%

