Celebrating International Cabernet Sauvignon Day: 20 to try

Cabernet Sauvignon is the world’s most widely planted wine grape, covering around 340,000 hectares of the planet. To put that into perspective, if you took every Cabernet vine and bunched them into one continuous vineyard, it would be the size of Long Island, Mallorca or Goa.

The grape thrives across the globe, from the gravel banks of Bordeaux to the sun-baked slopes of Napa Valley and the foothills of the Andes in Chile’s Maipo Valley. Cabernet Sauvignon produces bold, structured and age-worthy reds that dominate many fine wine lists.

When is Cabernet Sauvignon Day in 2026?

Cabernet Sauvignon is so popular that it has ended up with two annual celebrations. Rick Bakas, a Napa Valley marketer, launched #CabernetDay in 2010. This event falls on the Thursday before Labor Day each year, which means it is 3 September in 2026.

Labor Day is a US national holiday, which is always observed on the first Monday in September, marking the unofficial end of summer. That’s the ideal time to enjoy a glass of Cabernet, as it signals the onset of the heartier red wine months.

Meanwhile, International Cabernet Sauvignon Day settled on a fixed date of 30 August. It’s conveniently close to the American celebration, and it also capitalises on the changing of the seasons. Whichever date you choose, the spirit is the same: open something structured, dark and delicious to toast Cabernet Sauvignon.

A happy accident

Cabernet Sauvignon has flourished on almost every continent, but it owes its existence to pure chance. A red Cabernet Franc vine crossed with a white Sauvignon Blanc vine growing nearby at some point in Bordeaux during the 17th century. The offspring turned out to be something special.

The mystery of its parentage endured for centuries until the 1990s, when DNA testing at the University of California, Davis finally cracked the case. The tests revealed that the king of red grapes is, remarkably, half white.

That accidental pedigree gave Cabernet Sauvignon a winning combination of traits: small, thick-skinned berries packed with colour, tannin and flavour, growing on hardy vines.

The result is a wine of deep intensity and firm structure, which softens and gains haunting complexity over years – and sometimes decades – in the bottle.

Bordeaux, Napa and the tasting that changed wine

Cabernet Sauvignon made its name on the Left Bank of Bordeaux, where it leads the blends of legendary appellations such as Pauillac and Margaux. They’re home to some of the most celebrated and collectable wines on the planet.

Cabernet is blended with the softer Merlot and the perfumed Cabernet Franc to deliver the classic Bordeaux signature: blackcurrant and cedar, graphite and tobacco, wrapped in fine, firm tannins.

For centuries, Bordeaux had no serious challenger to its supremacy, but that all changed one afternoon in 1976. The late Steven Spurrier – a wine merchant, long-time Decanter columnist and co-founder of the Decanter World Wine Awards – co-organised a blind tasting in Paris, which pitted a line-up of top Bordeaux against upstart Cabernets from California.

The panel of French judges awarded first place to a 1973 Cabernet from Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars in Napa Valley.

The so-called Judgment of Paris stunned the wine world, put California on the fine wine map and gave every ambitious wine region on earth permission to dream.

Scroll down to see 15 top-scoring Cabernet Sauvignon dominant wines from DWWA 2026

The grape that conquered the world

Napa has never looked back: its lush, powerful Cabernets now rival Bordeaux in terms of prestige and price.

However, the pair don’t have a duopoly on world-class Cabernet. Chile’s Maipo Valley now produces polished, blackcurrant-scented wines that go toe-to-toe with the best examples from Bordeaux.

Elsewhere, Australia counters with the eucalyptus-tinged elegance of Coonawarra's terra rossa soils and the refined Cabernets of Margaret River.

In Italy, the grape stars in the famous Super Tuscans, while in South Africa it anchors the brooding reds of Stellenbosch.

The newest frontier may be the most surprising of all: Cabernet Sauvignon is now the most widely planted grape in China, where regions such as Ningxia are producing increasingly serious wines.

Wherever it grows, the grape keeps its calling cards: dark fruit, firm structure and an air of quiet authority. Cabernet Sauvignon Day is the perfect occasion to open a bottle. Pour a glass, give it time to breathe and join the celebration.

What does it taste like? Body: Full-bodied

Full-bodied Typical flavours: Blackcurrant, black cherry and plum, with notes of cedar, graphite, tobacco, mint and dark chocolate, plus leather and dried fruit in aged examples

Blackcurrant, black cherry and plum, with notes of cedar, graphite, tobacco, mint and dark chocolate, plus leather and dried fruit in aged examples Top regions: Bordeaux (France), Napa Valley (California), Maipo Valley (Chile), Coonawarra and Margaret River (Australia), Stellenbosch (South Africa), Bolgheri (Italy)

Bordeaux (France), Napa Valley (California), Maipo Valley (Chile), Coonawarra and Margaret River (Australia), Stellenbosch (South Africa), Bolgheri (Italy) Similar to: If you enjoy Merlot, Malbec or Shiraz, try Cabernet Sauvignon

If you enjoy Merlot, Malbec or Shiraz, try Cabernet Sauvignon Food pairings: Steak, roast beef, lamb, venison, burgers, hard cheeses such as aged cheddar, and rich, savoury stews

Steak, roast beef, lamb, venison, burgers, hard cheeses such as aged cheddar, and rich, savoury stews When to drink: Everyday Cabernet is ready within three to five years of vintage, but top Bordeaux and Napa examples are among the longest-lived wines of all, evolving beautifully for several decades

Celebrating International Cabernet Sauvignon Day: 15 DWWA 2026 awarded wines to try

Argentina

Trapiche, Terroir Series Laborde Cabernet Sauvignon, La Consulta, San Carlos, Mendoza 2024

Platinum, 97 points

Tremendous high altitude refinement, exuding mineral class and mellow blackberry fruit aroma. Opulent toasty oak frames the structure with keen, velvet tannins and a balsamic acidity providing ambience. Very long and silky with great potential. Alcohol 14.5%

Alfa Crux, Cabernet Sauvignon, El Cepillo, San Carlos, Mendoza 2024

Gold, 95 points

Open aromas of blackcurrant, tobacco and fragrant herbs, displaying mellow varietal character. Structured and intense with energising acidity, elegant tannins and a long, enjoyable finish. Alc 13.2%

Etchart, Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, Cafayate, Salta 2025

Gold, 95 points

Brilliant shards of peppery blackcurrant, cherry and mountain herbs on a bed of toasty warmth. Highly concentrated with striking tannins and an intriguing umami finish. Alc 14%

Australia

Deep Woods, Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia 2023

Best in Show, 97 points

No Australian region has been more successful than Margaret River in our Best In Show selection since its inception in 2015: this is the eleventh wine from this coastal region of Western Australia to fight its way into the Top 50, and the fifth Cabernet. All the Margaret River hallmarks of poise, complexity, refinement and balance are evident in what one judge called this ‘fluid and seamless wine’; drinkers can look forward to ‘loads of development to come’ here. It's dark black-red in colour, with blackcurrant and blackberry fruits lent fragrance by dried herb complexities. The palate is concentrated, with significant fruit intensity in ‘essence-of-Cabernet’ style. You'll find the fruit teasing, poised and mouthwatering, yet the wine is gratifyingly reserved and restrained in terms of its expressive articulation. The light drape of tannins adds gastronomic force and aids drinkability and digestibility, while the acids are attractively subdued rather than edgy and sharp. All the classicism of a great Cabernet site is evident in this aesthetically well-judged wine. Alc 14%



House of Cards, The Royals Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia 2024

Platinum, 97 points

Deeply engaging layers of smoky red berry, dried herb and twists of nori seaweed unfurl onto a rich, seasoned oak frame ensconced in lavish, chocolate tannins and an emulsifying texture. Utterly gorgeous, exacting and long. Alc 14.3%

Oakridge, 864 Winery Block Cabernet Sauvignon, Yarra Valley, Victoria 2024

Platinum, 97 points

A magnificent Yarra style: articulate tiers of fresh red berries entwined with tempting cedar oak prowess. Seamless and weightless, expressing lithe tannins and a frisky line of acidity that dances across the palate. Wholehearted varietal elegance. Alc 13%



Suckfizzle, Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia 2023

Platinum, 97 points

An illustrious intensity of dark cassis and elegant herbaceous characters bashfully tailed by a whisp of cinnamon. Soft and plush with sandy texture, an ambient oak frame and fresh berry acidity tumbling towards the finish. Alc 14%



Wynns, Wynvale Cabernet Sauvignon, Coonawarra, South Australia 2024

Platinum, 97 points

Regional magnificence, combining power, finesse and fruit purity in one. Cool-toned cassis and fresh undergrowth souses the nose and delights the supple, creamy palate with weighty, svelte tannins and a beguiling floral note to end. Stunning. Alc 13.7%

Brown Hill Estate, Hannans Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia 2024

Gold, 95 Points

Brimming with red fruit vitality brushed with strokes of graphite and tobacco. Fleshy and rich, offering polished vanilla tannins and cassis-imbued persistence to fuel the length. Alc 14%

Chile

Baron Philippe De Rothschild, Escudo Rojo Origine Cabernet Sauvignon, Maipó Valley 2024

Platinum, 97 points

A fabulous showcase of varietal pizazz: intense blackcurrant, dark plum, and fresh minty florals. Handsomely polished and silky with velvety, enveloping tannins and ultra juicy acidity encased in a divine toasty oak driven frame. Unbeatable. Alc 14%

China

Shangri-La, Holy Land Cabernet Sauvignon, Deqin, Yunnan 2019

Platinum, 97 points

Arresting cedar oak with an underlying core of blackberry, cassis and fresh herbs that fills the nose and palate to the brim. Sprightly and lofty with a flattering toasty structure and angular tannins. Very long. Alc 14.8%

France

Mouton Cadet, Rive Gauche, Bordeaux 2022

Platinum, 97 points

Quintessential Cabernet Sauvignon; pure blackcurrant, plum and blueberry fruit with fragrant floral edges. Youthfulness prevails over the complex structure, racy capsicum acidity and sleek, precise tannins imbuing the beautiful composure with a fine, graphite-infused length. Alc 14.5%

Serbia

Matalj, Kremen Kamen, Negotinska Krajina 2021

Platinum, 97 points

Outstanding complexity, manifesting labyrinthine aromas of blackberry, blackcurrant and plum fruit interlaced with cedar, coffee oak and earthy herbal tones. Elaborate structure, velvet texture, grainy tannins and seamless minty-fresh length verifies the world class elegance! Alc 14.5%

South Africa

Cavalli, Warlord, Stellenbosch 2022

Gold, 96 points

Labyrinthine aromas of black tea, blue and dark berries, toasted cedar and forest floor absorb the elegant tannins and bright acidity. A high wow factor! Alc 14%

United States

Clos du Val, Yettalil, Stags Leap District, California 2023

Best in Show, 97 points

This is the fourth time a Stag's Leap District wine has been elevated to Best In Show, and the second time that we've seen a Bordeaux blend rather than a wine that would qualify as a varietal Cabernet Sauvignon or Cabernet Franc from this remarkable nested AVA within Napa. Our judges loved it: ‘powerful and persuasive’ said one; others found it ‘long, poised and eloquent’ and a wine of ‘notable finesse’. It's a saturated and opaque black-red in colour and aromatically articulate as well as intricate: behind the cascade of blackcurrant and blackberry you might find lavender, herbs, black pepper and eucalyptus, while the palate is packed out, beyond its powerful fruits, with graphite, earth, soft leather and liquorice root. The wine is a masterclass in tannin handling: fine suede on the tongue. Its acidity is a quiet undertow, giving the palate ample flow and swirl. This concentrated and authoritative Napa blend perfectly illustrates the virtues of a milder-than-usual vintage for the valley; it will age effortlessly for a decade or two. Alc 14.6%

(Image credit: Future)

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