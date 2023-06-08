The Top 50 wines of 2023: Decanter World Wine Award’s ‘Best of the Best’

Decanter World Wine Awards judging was described as the Olympics of the wine world, ‘but you don’t know who’s actually in the race’, commented long-time judge Gerd Stepp.

When it comes to Best in Show judging, all of the competition’s best wines – the Platinum medal winners – are re-tasted for a fourth time to determine the best of the best.

Always judged blind, this re-tasting comprises of 97-point wines only, so selecting a Top 50 is no mean feat. To the Olympics analogy, this round of judging is the competitive finals, and there are only 50 top seats out of the 18,250 wines judged. As a percentage, that’s a mere 0.27%.

Scroll down to see the Top 50 Best in Show medal winners of DWWA 2023

The competition’s four co-chairs determine this final round, with DWWA’s judging principles of discussion and deliberation exemplified fourfold as they taste and consider the merits of the competition’s highest scoring wines.

‘Best in Show is really taking a couple hundred Platinums and saying, “really, where does this wine excel amongst the Platinums?“, which is a pretty tough choice to make,’ said co-chair Ronan Sayburn MS.

‘So it’s where the winemaker showed certain restraint, made wines that are very elegant and refined without being too garish; or sometimes its really just about balance and finesse. Only the best make it through,’ he added.

‘We’re really looking at every wine without any of the noise around the label, the reputation, the expectation,’ said co-chair Michael Hill Smith MW.

Judges and producers alike are none the wiser on which wines have been awarded in the competition’s Top 50 selection until results are announced, making the Best in Show all the more exciting to unveil.

See below to discover this year’s Top 50 wines, representing 15 countries, and the award-winning producers to know. Search all newly announced results at awards.decanter.com

Best in Show: The top 50 wines of DWWA 2023

Argentina

Durigutti, Gualtallary, Pie De Monte Malbec, Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina 2020

Terrazas De Los Andes , Origen Los Chacayes Malbec, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina 2021

Australia

Brokenwood Wines, ILR Reserve Semillon, Hunter Valley, New South Wales 2017

Domaine Naturaliste, Rebus Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia 2020

Evans & Tate, Redbrook Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia 2018

Gatt Wines, Riesling, High Eden (Eden Valley), South Australia 2017

Heirloom Vineyards, Alcalá Grenache, McLaren Vale, South Australia 2022

House of Cards, Ace of Spades Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia 2022

Jacob’s Creek, Johann Shiraz-Cabernet, Barossa Valley, South Australia 2013

Morris, Cellar Reserve Grand Muscat, Rutherglen, Victoria NV

Penfolds, Reserve Bin 21 A Chardonnay, Adelaide Hills, South Australia 2021

Wirra Wirra, Chook Block, McLaren Vale, South Australia 2019

Austria

Tschida Angerhof, Muskat Ottonel, Neusiedlersee, Burgenland 2021

Chile

Casa Silva, Gran Terroir Carménère, Los Lingues, Colchagua 2022

France

Château D’Esclans , Côtes de Provence, Provence 2021

Château De Meursault, Clos Des Epenots, Pommard 1er Cru, Burgundy 2021

Château De Rochemorin , Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux 2020

Château Fayat , Pomerol, Bordeaux 2020

Collery, Blanc De Blancs Brut Grand Cru, Champagne, Champagne NV

Domaine Clavel, Des Clous, Languedoc Pic Saint Loup, Languedoc-Roussillon 2020

Gustave Lorentz, Vieilles Vignes Riesling, Grand Cru Altenberg-de-Bergheim, Alsace 2019

Moët & Chandon, Grand Vintage Collection Extra-Brut, Champagne, Champagne 1999

Germany

Weingut August Eser, Hattenheimer Wisselbrunnen Riesling, Grosses Gewächs, Rheingau 2021

Weingut Korrell, Kreuznach Paradies Riesling, Nahe 2021

Greece

Estate Argyros, Vinsanto First Release, Santorini, Aegean Islands 2015

Kyanos Wines, Orycton, Santorini, Aegean Islands 2021

Italy

Damilano, Lecinquevigne, Barolo, Piedmont 2019

Fattoria Villa Saletta, 980 AD, Toscana, Tuscany 2018

Mastrojanni, Vigna Loreto, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany 2018

Mecori, Duo, Etna, Sicily 2021

Paolo Manzone, Meriame, Barolo, Piedmont 2019

Ruffino, Romitorio Di Santedame, Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, Tuscany 2019

Vigneti Villabella, Fracastoro, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva, Veneto 2012

New Zealand

Palliser Estate, Hua Nui Single Vineyard Pinot Noir, Martinborough, Wairarapa 2021

Portugal

Blandy’s, Terrantez, Madeira 1978

Cálem , 40 Year Old Tawny, Port NV

Quinta Da Pedra Escrita , Douro 2020

Serbia

Vinarija Vinčić, Grašac, Fruška Gora, Srem 2020

South Africa

Iona, Highlands Chardonnay, Elgin 2021

Le Riche Wines, Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Stellenbosch 2020

Spain

Albet I Noya, El Corral Cremat Brut, Penedès, Penedès 2012

Bodegas Y Viñedos Merayo, Las Tres Filas Mencía, Bierzo 2020

Bodegas Ysios, Finca Lagunazuri, Rioja 2018

Harveys, 30 Years, Amontillado, Sherry NV

Lustau, 30 Years Old, Oloroso, Sherry NV

Mar de Frades, Finca Monteveiga Albariño, Rías Baixas 2018

Ramón Bilbao, Lalomba Finca Ladero, Rioja 2018

Ramón Do Casar, Treixadura, Ribeiro 2022

United Kingdom

Gusbourne , Blanc De Blancs, Kent 2018

United States

Archery Summit Winery, Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills, Oregon 2021

