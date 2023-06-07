Great Value Golds: Outstanding wines at under £15 a bottle

Good prices matter, as do great wines. In search of outstanding wines at every price point, Decanter World Wine Awards judging is based not only on critical characteristics such as balance and flavour intensity, but also quality with respect to price.

The Decanter World Wine Awards 2023 results have just been released, and with that in mind we have introduced a new ‘bang for your buck’ Value list to highlight the competition’s best-value wines, all priced under the £15 mark.

Scoring 95 points in the competition’s first round of judging, all Gold medal-winning wines below £15 a bottle were tasted and assessed again in a second round of judging, to determine the best of the best within the Value category.

Scroll down to see the Top 10 Value wines of DWWA 2023

The term Value is not new, as such, to the DWWA judging process – past years’ competitions have featured Value Best in Shows, Platinums and Golds; however, understanding of the complexities inherent to a 97-point Best in Show or Platinum wine when compared to the simple drinking pleasures of ‘value’ wine, has led to the creation of this new Top 10 Value list.

DWWA Co-Chair Sarah Jane Evans MW comments: ‘I’m very excited about this new Value category. These are wines that have been tasted along with all of the 18,249 wines judged in this year’s competition, but these are under £15, so we’re assessing on a principle of value for money, and asking ourselves: can we recommend it?

‘We can confidently say: enjoy these wines – they’re not going to break the bank, and they are really representative.’ Below, discover the 2023 DWWA competition’s newly announced Top 10 Value list, with many more award-winning wines to search and enjoy at awards.decanter.com

DWWA 2023 Top 10 Value wines

Lacrima Baccus, Summum Reserva Cava Brut, Penedès, Spain 2018

95 Value Gold

lacrimabaccus.com

Complex, focused nose displaying scents of green apple, white tea and anise. Lively on the palate with some attractive yeastiness to balance the fruit, crisp acidity and well-integrated bubbles. Rounded yet clean and fresh on the finish. Alcohol 12%

Domaine de la Potardière, Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Sur Lie, Loire, France 2022

95 Value Gold

domainepotardiere.fr

Musky floral, citrus and grapey nose with a pleasing salinity on the palate, which is fresh and concentrated but also attractively elegant. Very long, stony, marine finish, with a cleansing bitter note. Weighty enough for fish dishes. Alc 12%

Förthof, Stein Grüner Veltliner, Kremstal, Austria 2021

95 Value Gold

derfoerthof.at

Refined, elegant, honeyed aromas of ripe pear and yellow stone fruit, with spice, white flowers and aromatic herbs. Crisp acidity with some mineral notes apparent on a long finish. Ample easy-sipping pleasure here. Alc 13%

Paul Mas, Languedoc Blanc, Southern France 2022

95 Value Gold

£10 Tesco

Aromas suggestive of sweet honey, lemon thyme and white peach. The palate is plump and peachy, too, deliciously balanced and expressive, low in acidity (as befits the style), but impressively rich and textured. Alc 13%

Vernice, Glam Rock, Fiano di Avellino, Campania, Italy 2022

95 Value Gold

vinivernice.it

Pretty apple, pear, pineapple and lemon scents with touches of jasmine and wet stones. The palate is balanced and clean with more jasmine perfume infusing the summer stone-fruit flavours. Long, supple and refreshing at the end. Alc 13.5%

Producta Vignobles, Code M, Médoc, Bordeaux, France 2022

95 Value Gold

producta.com

Exuberantly ripe fruit scents: pristine, aromatic blueberry and blackberry. The palate is exciting with fresh, round-contoured acidity and dense but well-integrated, yielding Médocain tannins; a concentrated and stylish finish. Alc 14%

San Gregorio, El Vergal Tempranillo, Calatayud, Spain 2021

95 Value Gold

administracion@bodegasangregorio.com

Enticing red-fruit aromas with a touch of gentle spice. The palate is velvety and soft with sweet tannins. Attractively juicy Tempranillo in midweight style: ripe and rounded to the last drop. Alc 14.5%

Wilhelm Walch, Lagrein, Alto Adige, Italy 2022

95 Value Gold

£14 The Maidenhead Wine Co

Alluring plum, blackberry and violet perfume. The palate is juicy, round and ripe with vivacious acidity and layers of red fruits and light spice; some sinewy vinosity, too. A brisk, fresh finish, good and crunchy. Alc 13%

Zuccardi, Brazos de los Andes Cabernet Franc, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina 2022

95 Value Gold

POA Hatch Mansfield

A skilfully crafted wine with beguilingly aromatic blueberry fruit, violet perfumes and some peppery spice. The palate has more plum and blueberry fruits with an attractive, spicy core and palpable yet refined tannins. Alc 14%

Marks & Spencer, Collection Late Bottled Vintage Port, Douro, Portugal 2017

95 Value Gold

£14.75 Marks & Spencer, Ocado

A belter for the price, with immense concentration of black fruit and ripe, bold tannins. Rich and unashamed in its firm, extractive, meaty-minty style, with a long, spicy finish. Alc 20%

