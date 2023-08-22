The emergence of alternative packaging, in wine and far beyond, is a response to the contemporary need for convenience, sustainability, and innovation. As the world evolves, so do our lifestyles, preferences and mindsets – and as global wine quality improves, is it time to consider this quality when poured from non-traditional formats?

In its 20th year, DWWA said yes.

Bag-in-box, cans, cartons, wine pouches and other formats have boldly stepped into the wine scene, challenging the status quo and reshaping the way we think about enjoying wine. As the world’s largest wine competition, with two decades under its belt, 2023 seemed the time for DWWA to open entries to wines ‘bottled’ in alternative formats.

But, in a quest for accuracy, fairness, and true benchmarking of wine quality, all entries, regardless of packaging, were categorised and sampled by expert judges in carefully organised flights based on country, region, colour, grape, style, vintage and price point. This approach allowed for impartial evaluations, eliminating any preconceived notions about packaging or labelling to award quality based on the content.

On this, co-Chair Michael Hill Smith MW said, ‘I don’t really care whether a wine is in a bottle or in a can or a sack. What’s important to me is that there’s actually a high quality wine in the glass.’

The results

‘Winning a DWWA medal means a lot, it means that it is being assessed by a panel of experts,’ said DWWA judge Andrea Pritzker MW during this year’s judging week. ‘It’s being in a competition with a lot of other excellent wines, so it’s really a standout.’

Whether Bronze, Silver, Gold or beyond, a DWWA medal is hard-fought, and marking this first year for alternative packaging entries, a total of 31 wines were awarded a medal.

Among these, bag-in-box wines emerged as the frontrunner with 19 medals awarded, including two Silver medals for:

Associated with convenience and portability, canned wines are gaining traction in the wine industry. On this, Pritzker added, ‘I think the quality is there, the technology now exists for that quality to be at the level that’s really expected.’

This year’s DWWA saw six wines in aluminium can awarded medals, reflecting the growing quality of this format. Of these, two white wines were awarded Silver medals:

Mad Wine, Pop Dry NV from Hungary , a still white wine produced with 80% Furmint, 15% Hárslevelű and 5% Muscat Blanc À Petits Grains

, a still white wine produced with 80% Furmint, 15% Hárslevelű and 5% Muscat Blanc À Petits Grains Apriori Wine, Muscat NV from Moldova, a canned sparkling wine, described by the judges as fresh and aromatic with notes of pear, peach, grape and clementine

A look at alternative packaging results below highlights not just diversity in packaging formats, but experimentation with the grape varieties and styles of wines being packaged. From Grüner Veltliner and St Laurent to Rosato Syrah and orange wine packaged in pouch, this innovative category is attracting an adventurous crowd while driving quality forward.

‘Alternative packaging is a hot subject in the wine world at the moment and as it should be,’ said co-chair Ronan Sayburn MS.

‘If you’re a wine lover, you probably find your recycling bin being filled up with empty glass at the end of every week or every month, and so alternative packaging is something which I think is very important. If you’re going to consume something relatively quickly I think it can come in alternative packaging, which is much more eco-friendly,’ he added.

Adding to awarded formats, wines packaged in carton and PET bottles made the medal chart with five medals in total.

Whether you’re a supporter of wines in alternative packaging or looking for some quality examples to start, below discover which wines were awarded what in this first edition of DWWA awards for the category.

DWWA 2023 alternative packaging results

Bag-in-Box

White

Alileo Wines, Young Grillo, Terre Siciliane, Sicily, Italy 2022 | Bronze, 89 points

Fruit driven nose with notes of fresh almonds and saline nuances. Easy to drink, very enjoyable. Alc 13.5%

Cantina Di Bertiolo, Villa San Martino Pinot Grigio, Friuli, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2022 | Bronze, 89 points

Tinned pears jump out of the glass; textured and spritzy with a lively, refreshing acidity. Alc 12%

Mare Magnum, Zumbali Chenin Blanc, South Africa NV | Bronze 89 points

Cheerful aromas of tropical fruit salad, green apple and lemon curd. Light and vibrant on the palate. Alc 12.5%

Mare Magnum, Crudo Organic Catarratto-Zibibbo, Terre Siciliane, Sicily, Italy 2022 | Bronze, 87 points

Delicate aromas of mandarine, apricots and blossom. Well made and harmonious, with a refreshing finish. Alc 12.5%

Mare Magnum, Il Nostro Catarratto-Chardonnay, Terre Siciliane, Sicily, Italy 2022 | Bronze, 87 points

The nose displays scents of lemon, pear, papaya and white blossom. Weighty on the palate, supple. Alc 13%

Winesmiths, Organic Pinot Grigio, South Australia, Australia 2021 | Bronze, 87 points

Bright fresh nose with pear and green apple. Attracitive texture, savoury, with a pleasant finish. Alc 13.5%

Rosé

Alileo Wines, Rosato Syrah, Italy 2022 | Bronze, 87 points

Deep pink and cloudy. Ripe aromas of apple juice, wild strawberries and violets. Spritzy and lively. Alc 13.5%

Mare Magnum, Lisa 1503 Rosato D Árista, Spain NV | Bronze, 87 points

This is well-made with sound component balance, pretty strawberry fruit and a ripe, juicy palate. Alc 11.5%

Red

Alileo Wines, Syrah, Terre Siciliane, Sicily, Italy 2022 | Silver, 90 points

The nose displays scents of ripe blackberries, dark plums and nuances of black pepper. Dry on the palate, juicy and fresh. Alc 13.5%

Mare Magnum, Mauro Alberello Primitivo, Salento, Puglia, Italy 2021 | Silver, 90 points

Deep plummy and blackberry aromas, with notes of liquorice, showing earthy and herbal undertones. Smooth tannins, rich and concentrated. Alc 13.5%

Mare Magnum, Allegro Primitivo-Sangiovese, Puglia, Italy 2022 | Bronze, 89 points

Upfront and intense ripe plummy fruit aromas, notes of cassis and dried herbs. Succulent finish. Alc 14%

Mare Magnum, Crudo Nero D’Avola-Cabernet, Sicily, Italy 2021 | Bronze, 89 points

Classic nose, ripe black cherry, plum, chocolate and hints of graphite minerality. Firm yet elegant tannins. Alc 14%

Mare Magnum, Zin Zinfandel Gold, Puglia, Italy NV | Bronze, 89 points

Intense aromas of red cherries, blueberries, spices and hints of tobacco. Rich mouthfeel, hints of sweetness. Alc 14.5%

Domaine Laougue, Les Passionnés, Madiran, Southwest France, France 2020 | Bronze, 88 points

Meaty aromas of charcuterie and salami, with notes of black fruits. Plummy palate with firm tannins. Alc 14%

Mare Magnum, Umbala Grande Reserve Shiraz-Cabernet Sauvignon-Pinotage, Western Cape, South Africa 2022 | Bronze, 88 points

Youthful, juicy plum and blueberry aromas. The palate is fleshy and appetising. Fully ripe and dark fruited. Alc 14.4%

Quinta Da Pedra Alta, Flor Da Pedra Alta, Portugal 2019 | Bronze, 87 points

Smoky aromas with notes of damson, plummy dark fruits and graphite. Big wine, with a dry finish. Alc 14%

Boxt, Profile 4, United States NV | Bronze, 86 points

Shy vinous nose showing aromas of pomegranate, beetroot and potpourri. Elegant on the palate. Sound wine. Alc 13.8%

Vidigal, Porta 6, Lisboa, Portugal 2021 | Bronze, 86 points

Ripe blackberry and rich plum aromas with crunchy red apple nuances. Ripe and easy to drink. Alc 13.5%

Winesmiths, Shiraz, South Australia, Australia 2021 | Bronze, 86 points

Ripe, plummy and jammy fruit with peppery nuances. Fruit forward on the palate, with liquorice memories. Alc 13.5%

Can

Sparkling

Apriori Wine, Muscat, Moldova NV | Silver, 91 points

Fruit forward nose displaying aromas of pear, peach, grape and aromatic clementine. Juicy and fresh, very easy to drink. Alcohol 7.2%

White

Mad Wine, Pop Dry, Hungary NV | Silver, 90 points

Straightforward ripe apple aromas on the nose, very focused, showing purity. Very pleasant and fresh, juicy and easy to drink. Alc 13%

Canned Wine Co., No. 1 Grüner, Austria 2021 | Bronze, 88 points

Attractive nose of apricot, peardrops and apricot, palate of crisp green fruit and a bright, lifted acidity. Alc 12.5%

Rosé

Canned Wine Co., No. 3 Grenache Rosé, France 2021 | Bronze, 86 points

Quite mineral nose, showing aromas of black slate and hints of orange peel. Elegant and easy going. Alc 12.5%

Red

Canned Wine Co., No. 4 St Laurent, Austria 2020 | Bronze, 88 points

Cherry, blackberry and subtle spice aromas, while the palate is graced with strawberry, raspberry and a fine acidity. Alc 13.5%

Vega Tolosa, 11 Pinos, Spain 2022 | Bronze, 87 points

Juicy, fruity and easy to drink with a herbal touch. Clean and modern. Rather fun! Alc 14%

Carton (e.g. Tetra Pack)

Red

Mare Magnum, Down Under Shiraz-Cabernet Sauvignon, South Australia, Australia 2021 | Bronze, 89 points

Savoury nose showing notes of leather, char and prunes. Plush and round on the palate. Alc 14%

Mare Magnum, Megazin Zinfandel, Puglia, Italy 2021 | Bronze, 86 points

Ripe aromas of dark cherries, prunes, incense, dried flowers and spicy oak. Warm and bold. Alc 14.5%

PET Bottle

White

Don Simon, Verdejo, Spain NV | Bronze, 89 points

Fresh and zesty with ripe pear, green peach and bright acidity; pithy finish. Over pleasant and easy to drink. Alc 12%

Red

Crudo, Frappato, Sicily, Italy 2021 | Bronze, 87 points

Delicate aromas of wild strawberries and red cherries with a touch of mint. Supple and fresh. Alc 12.5%

J. García Carríon, Don Simon Tempranillo, Spain NV | Bronze, 86 points

This is fruity and easy to drink with reasonably expressive, simple red fruits and soft tannins. Alc 13%

Pouch

Orange

La Bodega De Las Estrellas, Dionisos Homewine Blanco Orange, Castilla, Spain 2020 | Bronze, 89 points

This has orange peel and marmalade aromas, apple flavours, fresh acidity and a long finish. Interesting wine for the money. Alc 11.5%

