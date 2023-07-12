DWWA 2023 Platinum: The 97 point wines to seek out now

‘Platinum is very hard-fought’ says co-chair Sarah Jane Evans MW. ‘It’s like something in the Premier League’, she adds, ‘but getting there means it’s going to be something special.’

The Decanter World Wine Awards judging process for Platinum begins after a meticulous first round of tasting, where all entries – this year a record 18,250 – are examined by regional specialists to determine Bronze, Silver, Gold or no award.

All wines awarded 95 points (a Gold medal) are re-confirmed by the co-chairs before moving onto round two, whereby all are re-categorised and re-tasted.

‘You start with wines already awarded 95 points and then you say, well this is pretty good, we’ll take it to 96,’ explains Evans, ‘and then you’ll say, this has an extra finesse, it has something that just makes it stand out from the crowd. With Platinum we’re talking about real individuality; we’re talking about wines of exceptional quality.’

The rigour of DWWA judging is put into perspective with a look at the 2023 results, where 18,250 wines judged resulted in just 125 Platinum medals, translating to a mere 0.68% of the total wines tasted.

‘You can imagine this huge pyramid of wines, with every wine getting tasted and judged and slowly moving through the process if it’s a good wine,’ says co-chair Ronan Sayburn MS.

‘A wine can slowly move up through several tasters’ palates to make sure that it really is deserved of its Gold, until it reaches the very, very top of that pyramid where it will come out, if it’s an amazing wine, as either a Platinum or one of the Best in Show,’ he adds.

Platinum roll call of honour

DWWA has a strong reputation for highlighting premium wines produced from acclaimed winegrowing regions, as well as lesser-known vineyard areas, across many countries and 2023 was no exception.

Of this year’s 125 Platinum medals, Italy topped the chart with 28 wines awarded 97 points in this category. Tuscany was awarded almost a fourth of these with exemplary classics from Brunello di Montalcino and Vin Santo del Chianti sitting alongside varietal Cabernet Sauvignon from Colli della Toscana Centrale and a Toscana blend of nine indigenous varieties, including Mammolo, Ciliegiolo and Pugnitello.

Trentino-Alto Adige had a standout Platinum performance too with six white wines awarded this top accolade, outcompeting Italy’s better-known northern regions Piedmont and Veneto. Each awarded five Platinum medals, Piedmont’s and Veneto’s 97-point wines represent benchmark examples of signature styles with Barolo and Amarone della Valpolicella reigning supreme.

Elsewhere in Italy, lesser-known native and traditional varieties are well represented in the Platinum medal chart including Friuli’s red Schioppettino and white Friulano, Marche’s white Pecorino, Sicily’s white Carricante and Campania’s white Ripolo, Ginestra and Fenile varieties.

Ever a top performer at DWWA, France was awarded a total of 26 Platinum medals with Champagne holding the most regional wins in this category. Vintages for the ages, 2008 and 2015 stood out with vibrant acidity and lengthy finishes, making up five of the region’s six Platinum medal wins.

Languedoc-Roussillon and Burgundy showed consistent quality year-on-year with five Platinum medals each. Demonstrating exceptional prowess from vineyard to cellar, Albert Bichot was awarded three of Burgundy’s five Platinums for its Domaine Du Clos Frantin Les Malconsorts Vosne-Romanée 1er Cru 2021, Domaine Du Clos Frantin Grands-Echezeaux Grand Cru 2021 and Hospices De Beaune Charmes Cuvée Bahezre De Lanlay Meursault 1er Cru 2021.

Revealing exciting wines offering something different, Southwest France made the Platinum list with varietal Malbec from Cahors 2020 and Provence for a red Syrah-Cabernet Sauvignon blend from 2015.

Rounding out the top medal chart, Spain received the third most Platinums with 20 medals awarded. Making up almost 50% of this, Rioja alone was awarded eight of these with its classic red wines prevailing. One white Rioja, however, joined the region’s highest scoring reds for Real Agrado’s Las Planas Blanco De Viura Gran Reserva 2018, described by the judges as ‘fascinating and moreish.’

More outstanding classics from Priorat and Ribera del Duero made the list, and in true DWWA style, top results also reveal big wins for lesser-known regions, including Jumilla and Ribeiro.

Fortified focus

Fortified wines make up just under 10% of wines awarded in the Platinum category, but well worth attention, co-chair Michael Hill Smith MW commented during judging week, ‘I always think that consumers are missing out on the absolute joy of Sherry, of Madeira, of those fortified wines, because they are spectacular.

‘They might be out of fashion at the moment,’ he continued, ‘but they are brilliant. They’re individual, they’re unique, and they offer extraordinarily good value.’

Spain was awarded four Platinum medals for its fortified wines, all to Sherries including Fino, Amontillado and Palo Cortado. In Portugal, fortified wines make up all three of the country’s Platinum medals awarded, with Port, Madeira and Moscatel Roxo de Setúbal each represented.

Top fortified wines are further benchmarked globally by way of Australia for Morris’ Old Premium Rare Muscat NV from Rutherglen and Ukraine with its first-ever Platinum for Shabo’s Limited Edition Muscat Ottonel 2016 from Odessa.

New World and noteworthy

Australia had an impressive year overall with a record 10 Best in Show medals awarded alongside 17 Platinum, including a first-ever for Western Australia’s Frankland River. South Africa was also witness to a ‘first’ with Cape Town’s Durbanville awarded Platinum for Diemersdal Wine Estate, The Journal Sauvignon Blanc 2022 alongside three more wins in the category.

Argentina and New Zealand were also awarded four Platinum medals each. DWWA judges commented, ‘Few wines produced outside Europe can match the drama and intensity of the best Malbecs from Argentina,’ and the Platinum category is exemplary of this with three varietal Malbecs and one blend awarded 97 points.

To New Zealand, top expressions of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir represent the best wines from the nation at the 2023 competition. New World Pinot Noir again appears on the Platinum list from Chile’s Malleco Valley for Viña Morande‘s ‘very focused and dynamic’ Black Series Pinot Noir 2021.

Elsewhere, the US received it’s first-ever Platinum for a white wine from Napa Valley, California for Clos du Val, Sauvignon Blanc 2021 and Washington State saw long-awaited success in the category for Bledsoe Family Winery, Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 from Walla Walla Valley.

In the UK, ‘the quality of the sparklers continues to impress as the category takes on maturity’, said Simon Field MW, DWWA 2023 regional chair for the UK, and this year Platinum success was bestowed upon Ridgeview, Rosé de Noirs 2018, a sparkling rosé made from Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier at the East Sussex vineyard.

Sweet success

Germany’s sweet wines greatly impressed the judges in the Platinum round of judging with four out of the country’s five Platinums awarded to Trockenbeerenauslese and Eiswein wines. Hungary’s famed sweet wines of Tokaj equally excited with two of its three Platinums awarded to luscious and rich expressions of Furmint.

A sweet trio, Vinsanto wines from Santorini, Greece are regularly noted in the competition’s Platinum list, but this year the top spot was awarded to a dry Assyrtiko for Mikra Thira’s 2021 vintage.

Elsewhere, outstanding sweet wines can be found on the 2023 Platinum list from Bonnezeaux in the Loire, France, Vino Santo del Chianti from Tuscany, Italy and Botrytis Semillon from New South Wales, Australia.

Off the beaten path

Rounding out the 2023 competition’s 125 Platinum medal-winning wines, Georgia, Japan, Austria and Switzerland made the list with 97 point wines well worth seeking out.

Austria and Japan impressed the judges with unmissable examples of classic white wines from their respective regions: Grüner Veltliner from Kremstal, Austria by Nigl and Koshu from Yamanashi by Suntory.

To Georgia and Switzerland, outstanding red wines produced with lesser-known native grape varieties took top marks at DWWA 2023. Darkly coloured and fruit forward Saperavi from Georgia is benchmarked by Kakhuri Gvinis Marani’s Mukuzani 2020 from Kakheti, described by the judges as ‘absolutely delicious with steely, focussed tannins, a mellow acidity and a long herbal tea suffused finish’.

From Switzerland, indigenous Cornalin has once again placed Valais wines amongst the best internationally. Awarded to Domaine Histoire D’enfer’s L’Enfer Du Calcaire Cornalin 2018 from Sierre, Valais, judges described this 97-point wine as ‘powerful and structured and teaming with energetic tannins, a vibrant crunch of scintillating acidity and a long earthy finish’.

Platinum: The 97 point wines of DWWA 2023

Argentina

Ben Marco , Sin Límites Malbec, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza 2021

, Sin Límites Malbec, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza 2021 Bodega Norton , Privada Family Blend, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza 2021

, Privada Family Blend, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza 2021 Gen Del Alma , Seminare Malbec, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza 2020

, Seminare Malbec, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza 2020 Terrazas De Los Andes, Origen Las Compuertas Malbec, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza 2021

Australia

Amelia Park, Reserve Shiraz, Frankland River, Western Australia 2021

Reserve Shiraz, Frankland River, Western Australia 2021 Brokenwood , Indigo Vineyard Chardonnay, Beechworth, Victoria 2021

, Indigo Vineyard Chardonnay, Beechworth, Victoria 2021 Streicker , Ironstone Block Old Vine Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia 2020

, Ironstone Block Old Vine Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia 2020 Dalrymple , Pinot Noir, Pipers River, Tasmania 2021

, Pinot Noir, Pipers River, Tasmania 2021 Dawson James, Chardonnay, Tasmania 2020

Chardonnay, Tasmania 2020 De Bortoli , Noble One Botrytis Semillon, New South Wales 2019

, Noble One Botrytis Semillon, New South Wales 2019 House of Arras, Blanc De Blancs, Tasmania 2014

Blanc De Blancs, Tasmania 2014 Kilikanoon , Attunga 1865 Shiraz, Clare Valley, South Australia 2018

, Attunga 1865 Shiraz, Clare Valley, South Australia 2018 Morris , Old Premium Rare Muscat, Rutherglen, Victoria NV

, Old Premium Rare Muscat, Rutherglen, Victoria NV Peter Lehmann , Wigan Riesling, Eden Valley, South Australia 2018

, Wigan Riesling, Eden Valley, South Australia 2018 Riddoch , The Author Shiraz, Coonawarra, South Australia 2019

, The Author Shiraz, Coonawarra, South Australia 2019 Robert Oatley , Pennant Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia 2020

, Pennant Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia 2020 Skillogalee , Trevarrick Riesling, Clare Valley, South Australia 2022

, Trevarrick Riesling, Clare Valley, South Australia 2022 Sons of Eden , Remus Old Vine Shiraz, Eden Valley, South Australia 2020

, Remus Old Vine Shiraz, Eden Valley, South Australia 2020 Xanadu , Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia 2020

, Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia 2020 Yarra Yering , Chardonnay, Yarra Valley, Victoria 2021

, Chardonnay, Yarra Valley, Victoria 2021 Yarra Yering, No. 1, Yarra Valley, Victoria 2021

Austria

Nigl, Ried Pellingen Privat 1 ÖTW Grüner Veltliner, Kremstal, Niederösterreich 2021

Chile

San Pedro , 1865 Prelusion, Maipó Valley 2019

, 1865 Prelusion, Maipó Valley 2019 Viña Morande, Black Series Pinot Noir, Traiguén, Malleco Valley 2021

France

Albert Bichot , Domaine Du Clos Frantin Les Malconsorts, Vosne-Romanée 1er Cru, Burgundy 2021

, Domaine Du Clos Frantin Les Malconsorts, Vosne-Romanée 1er Cru, Burgundy 2021 Albert Bichot , Domaine Du Clos Frantin, Grands-Echezeaux Grand Cru, Burgundy 2021

, Domaine Du Clos Frantin, Grands-Echezeaux Grand Cru, Burgundy 2021 Albert Bichot, Hospices De Beaune Charmes Cuvée Bahezre De Lanlay, Meursault 1er Cru, Burgundy 2021

Hospices De Beaune Charmes Cuvée Bahezre De Lanlay, Meursault 1er Cru, Burgundy 2021 Champagne Henrio t, Hemera Brut, Champagne 2008

t, Hemera Brut, Champagne 2008 Chartron Et Trebuchet , Beauroy, Chablis 1er Cru, Burgundy 2021

, Beauroy, Chablis 1er Cru, Burgundy 2021 Château De Chaintres , Clos Des Oratoriens, Saumur-Champigny, Loire 2020

, Clos Des Oratoriens, Saumur-Champigny, Loire 2020 Château De Trignon , Rasteau, Rhône 2019

, Rasteau, Rhône 2019 Château Famaey , Cuvée X, Cahors, Southwest 2020

, Cuvée X, Cahors, Southwest 2020 Château Les Vimières , Haut-Médoc, Bordeaux 2020

, Haut-Médoc, Bordeaux 2020 Château Malescasse , Haut-Médoc, Bordeaux 2020

, Haut-Médoc, Bordeaux 2020 Château Sainte Roseline , Cuvée La Chapelle, Côtes de Provence Cru Classé, Provence 2015

, Cuvée La Chapelle, Côtes de Provence Cru Classé, Provence 2015 De Saint-Gall , Orpale Grand Cru Blanc De Blanc Brut, Champagne, Champagne 2008

, Orpale Grand Cru Blanc De Blanc Brut, Champagne, Champagne 2008 Dom Brial , Crest Petit, Côtes du Roussillon Villages, Languedoc-Roussillon 2017

, Crest Petit, Côtes du Roussillon Villages, Languedoc-Roussillon 2017 Domaine De La Perrière , Casia, Languedoc Pic Saint Loup, Languedoc-Roussillon 2020

, Casia, Languedoc Pic Saint Loup, Languedoc-Roussillon 2020 Domaine De Sauzet , HIC et NVNC, IGP Pays d’Oc, Languedoc-Roussillon 2020

, HIC et NVNC, IGP Pays d’Oc, Languedoc-Roussillon 2020 Domaine Des Petits Quarts , Clos Des Melleresses, Bonnezeaux, Loire 2021

, Clos Des Melleresses, Bonnezeaux, Loire 2021 Domaine Frédéric Mochel , Cuvée Henriette Riesling, Grand Cru Altenberg-de-Bergbieten, Alsace 2021

, Cuvée Henriette Riesling, Grand Cru Altenberg-de-Bergbieten, Alsace 2021 Domaine Jean Monnier & Fils , Vieilles Vignes, Meursault, Burgundy 2021

, Vieilles Vignes, Meursault, Burgundy 2021 Domaine Kirrenbourg , Riesling, Grand Cru Schlossberg, Alsace 2019

, Riesling, Grand Cru Schlossberg, Alsace 2019 Domaine Pujol, Dius a Vol , Minervois, Languedoc-Roussillon 2020

, Minervois, Languedoc-Roussillon 2020 Domaines Bonfils , Château Capitoul Maelma, Languedoc La Clape, Languedoc-Roussillon 2019

, Château Capitoul Maelma, Languedoc La Clape, Languedoc-Roussillon 2019 Legras & Haas , Blanc De Blancs Brut Grand Cru Chouilly, Champagne 2015

, Blanc De Blancs Brut Grand Cru Chouilly, Champagne 2015 Moët & Chandon, Grand Vintage Extra Brut, Champagne 2015

Grand Vintage Extra Brut, Champagne 2015 Moulin De La Roque , Natu’Roque, Bandol, Provence 2022

, Natu’Roque, Bandol, Provence 2022 Pommery , Cuvée Apanage Blanc De Blancs Brut, Champagne NV

, Cuvée Apanage Blanc De Blancs Brut, Champagne NV Regi, Ekleipsis Grand Cru Brut, Champagne 2008

Georgia

Kakhuri Gvinis Marani, Mukuzani, Kakheti 2020

Germany

Dr Loosen , Wehlener Sonnenuhr Riesling, Trockenbeerenauslese, Mosel 2013

, Wehlener Sonnenuhr Riesling, Trockenbeerenauslese, Mosel 2013 Weingut Hans Wirsching, Iphöfer Julius-Echter-Berg Rieslaner, Trockenbeerenauslese, Franken 2021

Iphöfer Julius-Echter-Berg Rieslaner, Trockenbeerenauslese, Franken 2021 Weingut Hans Wirsching , Iphöfer Julius-Echter-Berg Riesling, Trockenbeerenauslese, Franken 2021

, Iphöfer Julius-Echter-Berg Riesling, Trockenbeerenauslese, Franken 2021 Weingut Korrell , Kreuznacher Paradies Riesling, Eiswein, Nahe 2021

, Kreuznacher Paradies Riesling, Eiswein, Nahe 2021 Weingut Korrell, Norheimer Dellchen Riesling, Nahe 2021

Greece

Mikra Thira, Assyrtiko, Santorini, Aegean Islands 2021

Hungary

Gizella Winery , Tokaj 2019

, Tokaj 2019 Oremus , Mandolás Furmint, Tokaj 2020

, Mandolás Furmint, Tokaj 2020 Tokaj-Hétszőlő, Selection, Tokaj 2011

Italy

Amalia Cascina in Langa , Bussia Vigna Fantini, Barolo, Piedmont 2019

, Bussia Vigna Fantini, Barolo, Piedmont 2019 Badia a Coltibuono , Montebello, Toscana, Tuscany 2018

, Montebello, Toscana, Tuscany 2018 Barone Di Miceli , Femina Bianco, Etna, Sicily 2022

, Femina Bianco, Etna, Sicily 2022 Bisol1542 , I Gondolieri Brut, Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Superiore, Veneto 2022

, I Gondolieri Brut, Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Superiore, Veneto 2022 Cantina Terlano , Primo Grande Cuvée, Alto Adige Terlano, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol 2020

, Primo Grande Cuvée, Alto Adige Terlano, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol 2020 Cantina Terlano , Rarity Pinot Bianco, Alto Adige Terlano, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol 2010

, Rarity Pinot Bianco, Alto Adige Terlano, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol 2010 Cantina Tramin , Stoan, Alto Adige / Südtirol, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol 2021

, Stoan, Alto Adige / Südtirol, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol 2021 Capanna , Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Tuscany 2017

, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Tuscany 2017 Capurso, Amarone della Valpolicella, Veneto 2015

Amarone della Valpolicella, Veneto 2015 Carlo Giacosa , Ovello, Barbaresco, Piedmont 2020

, Ovello, Barbaresco, Piedmont 2020 Castello Di Perno , Perno, Barolo Riserva, Piedmont 2017

, Perno, Barolo Riserva, Piedmont 2017 Collemattoni , Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany 2018

, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany 2018 Colli Di Poianis , Schioppettino, Colli Orientali del Friuli Prepotto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia 2018

, Schioppettino, Colli Orientali del Friuli Prepotto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia 2018 Corte Sermana , Sermana Riserva, Lugana, Veneto 2017

, Sermana Riserva, Lugana, Veneto 2017 Englar Castle Winery , Belasy Chardonnay, Alto Adige / Südtirol Riserva, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol 2020

, Belasy Chardonnay, Alto Adige / Südtirol Riserva, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol 2020 Gagliole , Balisca, Colli della Toscana Centrale, Tuscany 2019

, Balisca, Colli della Toscana Centrale, Tuscany 2019 Ilatium Morini , Due Mori, Amarone della Valpolicella Riserva, Veneto 2015

, Due Mori, Amarone della Valpolicella Riserva, Veneto 2015 La Colombaia Ville Di Bagnolo , Torri Della Colombaia, Vin Santo del Chianti, Tuscany 2009

, Torri Della Colombaia, Vin Santo del Chianti, Tuscany 2009 Marisa Cuomo , Fiorduva, Costa d’Amalfi, Campania 2021

, Fiorduva, Costa d’Amalfi, Campania 2021 Qimisola , Il Babbo, Barbera d’Asti Superiore, Piedmont 2018

, Il Babbo, Barbera d’Asti Superiore, Piedmont 2018 Quintodecimo , Vigna Grande Cerzito, Taurasi Riserva, Campania 2016

, Vigna Grande Cerzito, Taurasi Riserva, Campania 2016 Raineri , Castelletto, Barolo, Piedmont 2019

, Castelletto, Barolo, Piedmont 2019 Roberto Scubla , Pomèdes, Colli Orientali del Friuli, Friuli-Venezia Giulia 2020

, Pomèdes, Colli Orientali del Friuli, Friuli-Venezia Giulia 2020 St. Michael-Eppan , Appius, Alto Adige / Südtirol, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol 2018

, Appius, Alto Adige / Südtirol, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol 2018 Tedeschi , Marne 180, Amarone della Valpolicella, Veneto 2019

, Marne 180, Amarone della Valpolicella, Veneto 2019 Tenuta Kornell , Aichberg, Alto Adige / Südtirol, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol 2019

, Aichberg, Alto Adige / Südtirol, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol 2019 Tenuta Luce , , Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany 2018

, , Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany 2018 Velenosi, Rêve, Offida Pecorino, Le Marche 2021

Japan

Suntory, Suntory From Farm Tomi No Oka Koshu, Yamanashi, Chubu 2021

New Zealand

Lake Chalice , Plume Chardonnay, Marlborough 2020

, Plume Chardonnay, Marlborough 2020 Palliser Estate , Om Santi Single Vineyard Chardonnay, Martinborough, Wairarapa 2021

, Om Santi Single Vineyard Chardonnay, Martinborough, Wairarapa 2021 Rockburn , The Chosen Hillside Pinot Noir, Central Otago 2021

, The Chosen Hillside Pinot Noir, Central Otago 2021 Valli Vineyards, Pinot Noir, Bannockburn, Central Otago 2021

Portugal

Casa Ermelinda Freitas , Superior, Moscatel Roxo de Setúbal, Setúbal 2010

, Superior, Moscatel Roxo de Setúbal, Setúbal 2010 Justino’s , Frasqueira, Madeira 1999

, Frasqueira, Madeira 1999 Sandeman, 40 Year Old Tawny, Port NV

South Africa

Bellingham Wines , Freda The Founder Series, Coastal Region 2021

, Freda The Founder Series, Coastal Region 2021 Diemersdal Wine Estate , The Journal Sauvignon Blanc, Durbanville, Cape Town 2022

, The Journal Sauvignon Blanc, Durbanville, Cape Town 2022 Neil Ellis Wines , Whitehall Chardonnay, Elgin 2021

, Whitehall Chardonnay, Elgin 2021 Rust en Vrede, 1694 Classification, Stellenbosch 2018

Spain

Bodega Los Astrales , Ribera del Duero 2019

, Ribera del Duero 2019 Bodegas Balbás , Tempranillo, Reserva, Ribera del Duero 2018

, Tempranillo, Reserva, Ribera del Duero 2018 Bodegas Bardos , Moradillo De Roa, Ribera del Duero 2020

, Moradillo De Roa, Ribera del Duero 2020 Bodegas BSI , Gémina Finca El Volcán, Jumilla 2018

, Gémina Finca El Volcán, Jumilla 2018 Bodegas Cornelio Dinastía , Vega Vella, Reserva, Rioja 2014

, Vega Vella, Reserva, Rioja 2014 Bodegas De La Marquesa , Valserrano, Gran Reserva, Rioja 2016

, Valserrano, Gran Reserva, Rioja 2016 Bodegas Faustino , Gran Faustino I, Gran Reserva, Rioja 2004

, Gran Faustino I, Gran Reserva, Rioja 2004 Bodegas Remírez De Ganuza , Reserva, Rioja 2012

, Reserva, Rioja 2012 Bodegas Remírez De Ganuza , Iraila Garnacha, Rioja 2020

, Iraila Garnacha, Rioja 2020 Buil & Giné , Samsó 108 Anys, Priorat 2018

, Samsó 108 Anys, Priorat 2018 Gonzalez Byass , Tio Pepe Cuatro Palmas, Amontillado, Sherry NV

, Tio Pepe Cuatro Palmas, Amontillado, Sherry NV Gonzalez Byass , Tio Pepe Tres Palmas, Fino, Sherry NV

, Tio Pepe Tres Palmas, Fino, Sherry NV Hacienda López De Haro , Jesús Acha, Rioja 2019

, Jesús Acha, Rioja 2019 Harveys , Very Old Medium 30 Years, Palo Cortado, Sherry NV

, Very Old Medium 30 Years, Palo Cortado, Sherry NV Herederos Del Marqués De Riscal , Tapias, Rioja 2020

, Tapias, Rioja 2020 Lustau , 30 Years Old, Palo Cortado, Sherry NV

, 30 Years Old, Palo Cortado, Sherry NV Marco Abella , Clos Abella, Priorat 2019

, Clos Abella, Priorat 2019 Pago De Los Capellanes, Doroteo, Ribera del Duero 2018

Doroteo, Ribera del Duero 2018 Ramón Do Casar, Nobre, Ribeiro 2021

Nobre, Ribeiro 2021 Real Agrado, Las Planas Blanco De Viura, Gran Reserva, Rioja 2018

Switzerland

Domaine Histoire D’enfer, L’enfer Du Calcaire Cornalin, Sierre, Valais 2018

Ukraine

Shabo, Limited Edition Muscat Ottonel, Odessa 2016

United Kingdom

Ridgeview, Rosé De Noirs Brut, East Sussex 2018

United States

Bledsoe Family Winery , Cabernet Sauvignon, Walla Walla Valley, Washington State 2020

, Cabernet Sauvignon, Walla Walla Valley, Washington State 2020 Clos du Val, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley, California 2021

