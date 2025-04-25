Marselan Day: 10 wines to try

Marselan, a relatively young grape variety created in 1961 by Professor Paul Truel, is a French crossing between Cabernet Sauvignon and Grenache. Originally developed for the warm climates of Southern France, it has quickly become a favourite in diverse wine regions worldwide.



It’s appealing bright purple colour and bright, ripe, sometimes minty character have seen plantings of this variety spread from its origins in France to South America, the US and European countries from Spain to Serbia, but it’s China that has embraced this variety most.

Its first introduction to China was in 2001 by Domaine Franco Chinois in the Huailai region of Hebei, and over than span of just two decades Marselan is now considered one of China’s signature grape varieties.

To celebrate this variety and Professor Truel’s greatest accomplishment in the wine world, among other creations like Caladoc – a crossing of Grenache and Malbec, and Chasan – a Chardonnay and Listan hybrid, World Marselan Day is celebrated on his birthday, 27th April.

Marselan’s rising profile is undeniable, with wines from countries as diverse as Brazil, China, France, and Israel earning high praise. Whether you prefer a bold red, a refreshing rosé, or an exciting blend, Marselan’s adaptability and complex flavour profile make it a grape to watch. Discover more of these top-scoring wines at DWWA 2024 and enjoy the bright future of Marselan in your glass.

Top Marselan wines of DWWA 2024

Brazil



Casa Valduga, Terroir Exclusivo, Serra do Sudeste 2020



Silver, 91 points

100% Marselan

Intense ripe fruit with rich bramble aromas, touches of spicy red pepper and fresh herbs. Approachable, with supple tannins. Alcohol 14%

China

Citic Niya, Niya Legend, Manas, Xinjiang 2021

Value Gold, 95 points

70% Marselan, 15% Cabernet Sauvignon, 5% Merlot

Bewitching cassis, raspberry and Morello cherry sit contentedly alongside herbaceous florals, with polished, unctuous oak, crisp tannins and a plush texture that carries through to the lasting finish. Alc 13.5%

Great Wall Ningxia, Chateau Terroir 3556, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia 2021



Silver, 92 points

65% Marselan, 35% Cabernet Sauvignon

Lovely nose with ripe cassis, cherry and raspberry along with spices of leather, clove and cedar. Big and full-bodied, lots of wine. Alc 15.8%

Chateau Anuo, Yan Hu, Penglai, Shandong 2019



Silver, 91 points

100% Marselan

Fairly restrained nose with fresh dark fruits, spicy nuances, dried herbs and a minty touch. Juicy and fresh palate. Alc 14.5%

Domaine Pushang, Tianshi, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia 2021



Silver, 90 points

100% Marselan

Youthful nose showing notes of blackcurrant pastil with sweet rosehip fruit and juicy frozen strawberries aromas. Dynamic and refreshing finish. Alc 14.5%

Great Wall Penglai, Coast White, Penglai, Shandong 2022



Silver, 90 points

100% Marselan

Expressive aromas of orange peel, candy floss, white petals, apple and pear. Exotic on the palate, fresh and harmonious. Alc 13%

Lige Yuanshan, White, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia 2023



Silver, 90 points

100% Marselan

Delicate nose displaying scents of blossom, pear, red apple and mineral nuances. Lovely texture on the palate, nervy and lemony. Alc 13.5%

Renyiyuan Vineyard, He, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia 2022

Silver, 90 points

100% Marselan

Elegant and delicate nose showing aromas of fine spices, dark fruits and herbal nuances. Dry and opulent, with well resolved tannins. Alc 15%

France

Domaine Haut Gléon Rosé, IGP Vallée du Paradis, Languedoc-Roussillon 2023

Silver, 90 points

35% Syrah, 35% Marselan, 15% Grenache Gris

Very pale salmon colour. Very floral and creamy on the nose, with touches of almonds. Light, with a pleasant zesty acidity. Alc 13.5%

Israel

Carmel Winery, Mediterranean 4 Vats, Judean Hills & Upper Galilee 2022

Silver, 94 points

46% Syrah, 36% Marselan, 9% Grenache

Fruity and refreshing with lovely smoky oaky, a lot of spice, ripe silky dark fruit. Such a pleasure! Alc 13.5%

