New Zealand: Precision, purity, power & poise

New Zealand has built its reputation on wines defined by clarity, balance and purity. From the savoury Pinot Noirs of Wairarapa and Central Otago to the lively Sauvignon Blancs of Marlborough, precision and character run through every glass.

At Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2025, the hallmark shone brightly across a wide range of varieties. When awarding top medals, judges looked for typicity and regional identity – and New Zealand delivered in abundance.

Sauvignon Blanc remains the country’s calling card for whites, and Pinot Noir for reds. Yet with near-perfect growing conditions and increasingly refined winemaking, other varieties are also excelling – and often presenting exceptional value.

At the 2025 competition, elegant Pinot Noirs, vibrant Sauvignon Blancs, silky Chardonnays and refined Syrahs all stood out, underpinning the country’s breadth of talent and the influence of its diverse climates and soils. Whether red, white or something in between, New Zealand’s award-winning wines continue to set the standard for purity and poise.

Best in Show

Craggy Range, Pinot Noir, Martinborough, Wairarapa 2024



Best in Show, 97 points

£26.95-£32.50 All About Wine, Corking Wines, Strictly Wine, Wine Republic

Of the six Pinot Noirs from New Zealand to feature in our Top 50 selections since 2018, this is the third to come from Wairarapa’s Martinborough (the other three, unsurprisingly, have been Central Otago wines). This is an uncompromisingly dark wine that plays to New Zealand’s strengths in terms of purity and vivacity of fruit: raspberry, cherry and plum come streaming from the glass, and the fine meshing of fruit and oak adds to its lustre and appeal. It’s both long and broad, but not in any way clumsy, and the fruit flavours (raspberry to the fore again) are hypnotic. Svelte tannins are barely palpable, so there’s no textural barrier to entry. Alcohol 13.5%

Auckland

Mudbrick Vineyard, Velvet, Waiheke Island 2022



Gold, 96 points

mudbrick.co.nz

A commanding presence, with youth and potential. Violets, dark berries, plums and blackcurrants nestle into the graphite tannins. Lifted cherry acidity with a lengthy coffee finish. Alc 14.8%

Central Otago

McArthur Ridge, Southern Tor Pinot Noir, Alexandra Basin 2023



Platinum, 97 points

mcarthurridge.com

Layers of crushed raspberry, plum, cherry, dried herbs, vanilla and baking spice. Stately and plush, with juicy acidity and firm but balanced tannins laying a foundation for ageing. Alc 14%

Te Kano, Northburn Pinot Noir 2022



Gold, 96 points

£32.80 Davy’s

A melange of black cherries, plums, violets and dried herbs set in a frame of graphite tannins and silky structure, with a disarming spice note to end. Alc 13%

Hawke’s Bay

Church Road, 1 Single Vineyard Redstone Syrah, Bridge Pa Triangle 2021



Gold, 95 points

church-road.com

Blackberry and mulberry jam with pink peppercorn and dried kalamata olive. Bright and poised with a sheen of plush tannin and a delicate acid line. Alc 13.5%

Marlborough

Rapaura Springs, Rohe Rapaura Sauvignon Blanc 2024

Gold, 96 points

£19.50 Waitrose

A passion fruit, lime flower, angelica and basil fragrance wafts liberally over the nose and sinks into the steely, mineral palate. Long and mouthwatering. Alc 13.5%

Babich, Sauvignon Blanc 2024



Value Gold, 95 points

£13.50-£15.29 All About Wine, Sainsbury’s, Tesco

White peach, nettle, guava and lychee perfume with an undercurrent of fresh herbs. Assertive and persistent with a backbone of vibrant lemon acidity. Alc 13%

Delta Estate, Hatters Hill Chardonnay 2022



Gold, 95 points

£22.50 Hennings

Peach and pineapple fruit with a lick of chervil energy. Weighty on the palate with a buttery, satin texture and a slick acid line. Long and nutty. Alc 13%

Jackson Estate, Stich Sauvignon Blanc 2024



Gold, 95 points

£15-£16 Booths, Waitrose

Kiwi juice, passion fruit, lime and mango flavours are offset by a glistening sea spray freshness and savoury line of samphire and green capsicum. Deliciously crunchy. Alc 13%

Lake Chalice, The Falcon Sauvignon Blanc, Dillons Point 2024



Value Gold, 95 points

£14.99 Hallgarten Wines

Stylish white nectarine, passion fruit and orange blossom enriched by a saline, savoury concentration and an alluring herbal focus. Fresh, citrussy and long. Alc 13.5%

Marisco Vineyards, Craft Series The Pioneer Chardonnay 2023



Gold, 95 points

marisco.co.nz

Stone fruit, quince and apple aromas intermingle with toasty vanilla and cedar oak. Weighty and broad with citrus acidity and a nutty finish. Alc 14%

Saint Clair Family Estate, Vicar’s Choice Sauvignon Blanc 2024



Value Gold, 95 points

POA £ Hallgarten Wines

Lively greengage, plum and white blossom aromas with hints of vanilla cream. Fleshy and lush, kept in line by taut acidity and a lemon peel finish. Alc 13%

Stoneleigh, Rapaura Series Chardonnay 2023



Gold, 95 points

stoneleigh.com

Full of ripe yellow apple, peach and melon, supported by a slick, satiny texture and pristine oak definition. Flinty and linear. Alc 13%

Villa Maria, Private Bin Riesling 2024



Value Gold, 95 points

£11-£14.14 Booths, Ocado, Three Pillars, Waitrose

Bright apple, lime blossom and fresh dandelion aromas bloom over delightfully spindly acidity and a citrus drive that propels towards a mineral finish. Varietally spot-on. Alc 11.5%

Tohu, Pinot Noir, Awatere Valley 2022



Gold, 95 points

£19.95-£21.95 Booths, Love Wine, Ocado, Old Chapel Cellars, The Dorset Wine Co

Compelling notes of red cherry, raspberry, plum and clove with an intriguing, savoury nuance of chicory and radicchio to balance. Tense, compact and tightly wound. Alc 13%

