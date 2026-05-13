Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) first week of judging has been officially concluded, with 245 experts coming from all over the globe assessing over 16,700 wines from 57 different countries.

Celebrating in style the party was held at Vagabond Urban Winery in London, where top-winning wines from DWWA 2025 were poured via enomatic machines for guests to enjoy.

Opening the soirée, managing director of Events & Decanter, Jonny Sullens, reflected on the event's sustainability focus, including the recycling of leftover wines through a specialised glass-crushing machine and the introduction of reusable blind tasting bottle bags.

A special gathering full of excitement with a perfect atmosphere for new connections and delightful conversations. Including some delicious canapés, paired with a curated selection of Vagabond still wines, oysters and fresh cheeses from Curd & Cure.

Champagne Bollinger brought sparkle to the celebration, joined by an array of cocktails such as Wilfred’s non-alcoholic Spritz mixed with Double Dutch tonic and soda, as well as refreshing Renais Gin & Tonics.

Find out the results from the world largest and most influential judging competition this 17 of June on Decanter.com

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Scroll down to see the highlights of the night.