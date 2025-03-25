ProWein 2025: DWWA top-awarded wines showcased at the world’s premier trade fair

For over 30 years, ProWein has served as a premier platform for global networking in the wine and spirits industry. This March, approximately 4,200 exhibitors from 65 countries showcased their wines and spirits across eleven exhibition halls.

The international trade event welcomed around 42,000 key professionals from 128 countries to connect with exhibitors, build meaningful business relationships and stay informed about the latest industry trends and developments.

Decanter was there, engaging with wine professionals, enthusiasts and subscribers. For the second consecutive year, the Decanter World Wine Awards(DWWA) team accepted wine sample drop-offs, allowing producers to hand-deliver their wines and ensuring safe, timely and cost-effective shipping for the 2025 competition in May.

At the Decanter stand, visitors and exhibitors had the opportunity to taste a curated selection of six 97-points wines from the 2024 competition, including rare finds from emerging wine regions. The lineup featured a vintage Champagne as well as exceptional white, red and fortified wines.

Each wine was accompanied by a wine card providing key details, including contact information, pricing and market availability–helping facilitate valuable business connections. The 2024 DWWA-awarded wines served as a perfect showcase of the high calibre of wines recognised at Decanter’s prestigious competition, offering producers exposure to international buyers.

Attendees also had the opportunity to discover Decanter, including our digital subscription, Decanter Premium (with a special offer available), along with copies of the latest February and March issues of our magazine and the DWWA supplement showcasing last year’s competition winners.

‘In difficult sales times, ProWein shows it is the industry’s go-to trade fair where producers can successfully plan their business year. ProWein’s long-standing international profile and expertise is impressive proof of this and underpins its outstanding position in the highly competitive global trade fair market. We are very proud to have been on the market for over 30 years and to have developed such a unique networking and sales event’ explains Marius Berlemann, Chief Operating Officer of Messe Düsseldorf.

Discover below the DWWA 2024 awarded wines showcased in Düsseldorf at the world’s largest wine trade fair.

ProWein 2026 promises to be another unmissable opportunity for global networking, with premium wines and sustainability expected to take center stage. Catch us at ProWein next year from 15 to 17 March 2026

Castelnau, Brut, Champagne, France 2006



Best in Show, 97 points

This Champagne – a classical blend of all three main Champagne varieties, with 50 per cent Chardonnay complemented by 30 per cent Pinot Noir and 20 per cent Pinot Meunier – comes from a warmer vintage than our Blanc de Blancs winner, and one that (with its fifteenth birthday now behind it) is beginning to be hard to find. Most remember the sunny, trouble-free June and July in 2006, but great Champagne needs a season with minor-key moments as well as major, and August of that vintage provided plenty of storm clouds and cool rain. The wine is still pale gold in colour in 2024, and its aromas are harmonious and enticing: look out for cream and cut white mushrooms as well as plump summer fruit. The palate has breadth and almost autumnal amplitude, yet retains freshness, nerve and poise. As we go to press, it’s at peak maturity and will stay there for a year or so. Alcohol 12.5%

Canava Chrissou Tselepos, Vieilles Vignes, Santorini, Aegean Islands, Greece 2021

Platinum, 97 points

A benchmark Assyrtiko exuding breath-taking aromas of fresh peach, pear and wild spring flowers which set the tone and intersperse nicely with the underscore of vibrant crushed stone minerals and spine-tingling bite of acidity. Magnificent! Alc 13.5%

Weingut Korrell, Von Den Ersten Lagen, Nahe, Germany 2022

Best in Show, 97 points

‘Erste Lagen’ tells us that this pale gold wine comes from a privileged vineyard – but one sniff of its aromas would tell us that as well. Nothing can quite sum up the world of fresh fruits as faithfully as the aromas of a classic German Riesling, and in this wine’s case the emphasis falls on green apple, pressed lime and a haunting cardamom note. There are cottage-garden flowers, too, for those who look, and a dusting of baby talc. It’s fuller, deeper and more structured than a Mosel wine would be – yet significantly less soft and spicy than a Rheinhessen or a Pfalz. This wine’s pristine, pure and authoritative Nahe classicism, in other words, is very much a part of its upright personality, and the dry style combined with what must have been significant original must weight makes this (at 12.5 per cent) a compelling meal-time prospect. A complex and rewarding iteration of one of the wine world’s most intricate cultures. Alc 12.5%

Clos du Val, Yettalil, Stags Leap District, California, United States 2021



Best in Show, 97 points

The dry yet measured 2021 season in the Napa Valley has produced some splendid wines, and everyone who tasted this wine was very excited both about the joy of its sensual profile as well as about its ageing potential – though it’s far from forbidding at present. It’s a saturated black red in colour, with melting, yielding black-fruit aromas on the nose (bramble, damson, elderberry). There are flowers, and a box- or privet-like freshness generating lift for those fruits. On the palate, the wine is ample and mouthfilling, packed with pure, fresh, floral fruits — yet suggesting a little exotic spice, too. The diagnostically soft yet ample Napa tannins are much in evidence, both lending the wine seriousness and food-friendliness yet also ensuring that it will endure well in time. That freshness (early evening breezes cooling the Stag’s Leap Palisades, perhaps?), so intrinsic to this wine, will surely last well, too, and perhaps even carry the wine’s beguiling floral perfumes with it through time. Alc 14.3%

Fontanafredda, Vigna La Delizia Lazzarito, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy 2020



Platinum, 97 points

Radiating generosity and style with rose petal, dried strawberry, spiced cranberry and tar with a beguiling top note of orange zest. Impeccably focused with teasingly fine acidity, tucked in tannins and a long spiced finish. Alc 15%

Hijos De Alberto Gutierrez, De Alberto Dorado, Rueda, Spain NV



Platinum, 97 points

An embarrassment of riches, emanating aromatic layers of walnut, dried fruit and caramelised apple. Deeply charismatic and umami-driven with a mouth-coating dryness and moreish velveteen texture which enthrals and glides towards the eternal finish. A memorable experience. Alc 17.5%

