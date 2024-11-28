DWWA 2024 top-scoring wines presented at ProWine Shanghai

ProWine Shanghai, a leading event for the wine and spirits industry in mainland China, took place from 12 to 14 November at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC). Attracting 20,860 trade visitors, including importers, distributors, and HoReCa professionals, the event served as a dynamic platform for showcasing excellence in the global wine industry.
Decanter took part with a display of over 30 award-winning wines from the 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA), including hosting an exclusive masterclass highlighting the remarkable diversity of Chinese wine regions and styles.
At the Decanter stand, attendees explored more than 20 awarded wines from 9 countries and 15 regions, with 80% of the featured wines receiving an impressive 95 points or higher.
The line-up showcased standout wines from renowned export markets like Australia and Chile, featuring highlights such as the Platinum-winning House of Arras Grand Vintage 2015 from Tasmania, Australia and the Best in Show Santa Carolina Herencia Carmenère 2020 from Los Lingues, Colchagua, Chile.
Expanding beyond these established regions, Decanter also introduced attendees to exceptional wines less commonly seen in China. Among these was the Platinum-winning Domaine Histoire D’Enfer L’Enfer Du Calcaire Pinot Noir 2019 from Valais, Switzerland, capturing the attention of attendees for its elegance and unique provenance.
Following the publication of the first China supplement in Decanter‘s October issue, Decanter hosted an in-depth masterclass led by Professor Li Demei, DWWA judge and one of China’s foremost wine experts.
The masterclass introduced the DWWA scoring system, discussed the current state of Chinese winemaking and featured a guided tasting of 12 DWWA 2024 medal-winning wines from five major Chinese wine regions. The wines showcased a range of styles, highlighting the diversity and potential of Chinese viticulture, including:
- Devo Winery, MV02 Brut Nature, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia NV
Silver, 91 points
- Silk Road Vineyards, Harvest Riesling, Yili, Xinjiang 2023
Bronze, 89 points
- Silver Heights Vineyard, Reserve Chardonnay, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia 2021
Gold,95 points
- Tiansai Vineyards, T20 Chardonnay, Yanqi, Xinjiang 2021
Silver, 90 points
- Xige Estate, Jade Dove Single Vineyard Cabernet Gernischt, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia 2020
Silver, 90 points
- Helan Qingxue Vineyard, Jia Bei Lan Baby Feet Marselan, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia 2019
Bronze, 88 points
- Chateau Copower Jade, Fei Tswei Reserve Syrah, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia 2021
Silver, 92 points
- Grace Vineyard, Deep Blue, Cross-Regional Blend 2020
Silver, 90 points
- Lansai Winery, Xiao Moli Cabernet Sauvignon, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia 2020
Bronze, 86 points
- Chateau Changyu Tinlot, Yantai, Shandong 2016
Gold, 96 points
- Changyu Golden Icewine Valley, Golden Diamond Icewine Vidal, Huanren, Liaoning 2021
Silver, 92 points
- Sanhe, Cailonglin Jinding Icewine Vidal, Huanren, Liaoning 2021
Gold, 95 points
See below for the DWWA 2024 awarded wines showcased on Decanter’s stand at ProWine Shanghai 2024.
Sparkling
- Perleo, Brut Zero, Vino Spumante di Qualità, Italy 2016
Gold, 95 points
- House of Arras, Grand Vintage, Tasmania, Australia 2015
Platinum, 97 points
- Domaine Serene, Evenstad Reserve Brut, Dundee Hills, Oregon, United States NV
Gold, 96 points
White
- Domaine Perraud, Viré-Clessé, Burgundy, France 2022
Platinum, 97 points
- San Pedro, 1865 Selected Vineyards Chardonnay, Limarí Valley, Chile 2022
Gold, 95 points
Red
- Domaine De Colonat, Les Grenèriers, Moulin-à-Vent, Beaujolais, France 2023
Best in Show, 97 points
- Domaine De Colonat, Les Charmes, Morgon, Beaujolais, France 2023
Best in Show, 97 points
- Domaine Histoire D’Enfer, L’enfer Du Calcaire Pinot Noir, Salquenen, Valais, Switzerland 2019
Platinum, 97 points
- Herència Altés, La Pilosa, Terra Alta, Spain 2022
Gold, 95 points
- Bodegas Olarra, Cerro Añón, Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2020
Gold, 96 points
- Bodegas Olarra, Reciente, Gran Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2019
Gold, 95 points
- Bodegas Frontaura, Aponte Plus Tempranillo, Toro, Spain 2018
Best in Show, 97 points
- Celler Pasanau, Finca La Planeta, Priorat, Spain 2020
Gold, 96 points
- Tura Estate Winery, Mountain Peak, NA, Judean Hills, Israel 2018
Gold, 95 points (DWWA 2023)
- Ernie Els, Major Series Cabernet Sauvignon, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2022
Gold, 95 points
- Santa Carolina, Herencia Carmenère, Los Lingues, Colchagua, Chile 2020
Best in Show, 97 points
- Marie Maria, Novel Tannat, Madiran, Southwest France, France 2020
Gold, 95 points
- Marie Maria, Greviere, Madiran, Southwest France, France 2020
Silver, 93 points
- Plaimont, Château Arricau-Bordes, Madiran, Southwest France, France 2019
Silver, 90 points
- Plaimont, Reserve Des Tuguets Tannat-Cabernet Sauvignon, Madiran, Southwest France, France 2019
Bronze, 86 points