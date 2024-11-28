DWWA 2024 top-scoring wines presented at ProWine Shanghai

ProWine Shanghai, a leading event for the wine and spirits industry in mainland China, took place from 12 to 14 November at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC). Attracting 20,860 trade visitors, including importers, distributors, and HoReCa professionals, the event served as a dynamic platform for showcasing excellence in the global wine industry.

Decanter took part with a display of over 30 award-winning wines from the 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA), including hosting an exclusive masterclass highlighting the remarkable diversity of Chinese wine regions and styles.

At the Decanter stand, attendees explored more than 20 awarded wines from 9 countries and 15 regions, with 80% of the featured wines receiving an impressive 95 points or higher.

The line-up showcased standout wines from renowned export markets like Australia and Chile, featuring highlights such as the Platinum-winning House of Arras Grand Vintage 2015 from Tasmania, Australia and the Best in Show Santa Carolina Herencia Carmenère 2020 from Los Lingues, Colchagua, Chile.

Expanding beyond these established regions, Decanter also introduced attendees to exceptional wines less commonly seen in China. Among these was the Platinum-winning Domaine Histoire D’Enfer L’Enfer Du Calcaire Pinot Noir 2019 from Valais, Switzerland, capturing the attention of attendees for its elegance and unique provenance.

Following the publication of the first China supplement in Decanter‘s October issue, Decanter hosted an in-depth masterclass led by Professor Li Demei, DWWA judge and one of China’s foremost wine experts.

The masterclass introduced the DWWA scoring system, discussed the current state of Chinese winemaking and featured a guided tasting of 12 DWWA 2024 medal-winning wines from five major Chinese wine regions. The wines showcased a range of styles, highlighting the diversity and potential of Chinese viticulture, including:

Devo Winery, MV02 Brut Nature, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia NV

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points Silk Road Vineyards, Harvest Riesling, Yili, Xinjiang 2023

Bronze, 89 points

Bronze, 89 points Silver Heights Vineyard, Reserve Chardonnay, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia 2021

Gold,95 points

Gold,95 points Tiansai Vineyards, T20 Chardonnay, Yanqi, Xinjiang 2021

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Xige Estate, Jade Dove Single Vineyard Cabernet Gernischt, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia 2020

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Helan Qingxue Vineyard, Jia Bei Lan Baby Feet Marselan, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia 2019

Bronze, 88 points

Bronze, 88 points Chateau Copower Jade, Fei Tswei Reserve Syrah, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia 2021

Silver, 92 points

Silver, 92 points Grace Vineyard, Deep Blue, Cross-Regional Blend 2020

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Lansai Winery, Xiao Moli Cabernet Sauvignon, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia 2020

Bronze, 86 points

Bronze, 86 points Chateau Changyu Tinlot, Yantai, Shandong 2016

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points Changyu Golden Icewine Valley, Golden Diamond Icewine Vidal, Huanren, Liaoning 2021

Silver, 92 points

Silver, 92 points Sanhe, Cailonglin Jinding Icewine Vidal, Huanren, Liaoning 2021

Gold, 95 points

See below for the DWWA 2024 awarded wines showcased on Decanter’s stand at ProWine Shanghai 2024.

Sparkling

Perleo, Brut Zero, Vino Spumante di Qualità, Italy 2016

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points House of Arras, Grand Vintage, Tasmania, Australia 2015

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Domaine Serene, Evenstad Reserve Brut, Dundee Hills, Oregon, United States NV

Gold, 96 points

White

Domaine Perraud, Viré-Clessé, Burgundy, France 2022

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points San Pedro, 1865 Selected Vineyards Chardonnay, Limarí Valley, Chile 2022

Gold, 95 points

Red

Domaine De Colonat, Les Grenèriers, Moulin-à-Vent, Beaujolais, France 2023

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Domaine De Colonat, Les Charmes, Morgon, Beaujolais, France 2023

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Domaine Histoire D’Enfer, L’enfer Du Calcaire Pinot Noir, Salquenen, Valais, Switzerland 2019

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Herència Altés, La Pilosa, Terra Alta, Spain 2022

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Bodegas Olarra, Cerro Añón, Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2020

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points Bodegas Olarra, Reciente, Gran Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2019

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Bodegas Frontaura, Aponte Plus Tempranillo, Toro, Spain 2018

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Celler Pasanau, Finca La Planeta, Priorat, Spain 2020

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points Tura Estate Winery, Mountain Peak, NA, Judean Hills, Israel 2018

Gold, 95 points (DWWA 2023)

Gold, 95 points (DWWA 2023) Ernie Els, Major Series Cabernet Sauvignon, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2022

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Santa Carolina, Herencia Carmenère, Los Lingues, Colchagua, Chile 2020

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Marie Maria, Novel Tannat, Madiran, Southwest France, France 2020

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Marie Maria, Greviere, Madiran, Southwest France, France 2020

Silver, 93 points

Silver, 93 points Plaimont, Château Arricau-Bordes, Madiran, Southwest France, France 2019

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Plaimont, Reserve Des Tuguets Tannat-Cabernet Sauvignon, Madiran, Southwest France, France 2019

Bronze, 86 points



