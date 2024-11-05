DWWA winners impress at Decanter’s inaugural Fine Wine Encounter in Singapore

Decanter’s flagship Fine Wine Encounter captivated Singapore’s wine aficionados with an impressive one-day event.
Drawing over 550 guests and 54 esteemed producers from 13 countries, attendees explored an extraordinary array of wines during the Grand Tasting and a series of exclusive masterclasses. These included highlights such as Clos de Vougeot from Burgundy, Pauillac’s iconic Château Lafite Rothschild and Decanter’s first whisky masterclass, featuring Japan’s Nikka Whisky.
The Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) Winners’ Showcase stood out, presenting 45 wines awarded at least 95 points, all with Gold, Platinum or Best in Show accolades. This selection was among the most diverse yet, allowing guests to start with less travelled UK sparkling wines, continue through an impressive range of vintage Cavas, grower Champagnes, whites, rosés and reds, and conclude with a limited VORS 30 Years Sherry.
Attendees sampled some of the Top 50 wines of the 2024 competition, such as the 97-point Lowestoft Jacoben Pinot Noir 2022 from Tasmania, Spain’s Aponte Plus Tempranillo 2018, Italy’s Cesari Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva 2015, and Spain’s Bodegas Tradición 30 Years Amontillado.
Also notable were 13 Platinum medal winners, all scoring 97 points, including Domaine Louis Moreau’s Clos des Hospices dans Les Clos Chablis Grand Cru 2021 and Domaine Perraud’s Viré-Clessé 2022, representing some of the competition’s best white Burgundies.
This event not only marked Decanter’s Singapore debut but also its return to Asia after five years, following a successful Fine Wine Encounter in Shanghai.
Explore below the full list of DWWA 2024 award-winning wines featured at the Winners' Table in Singapore.
Sparkling
- Gusbourne, Boot Hill Blanc de Blancs Brut, Kent, England 2018
Gold, 95 points
- Artelium, Curators Cuvée, West Sussex, England 2018
Gold, 95 points
- Domaine Serene, Evenstad Reserve Brut, Dundee Hills, Oregon, USA NV
Gold, 96 points
- Castell d´Or, Imperial Gran Reserva Brut Nature, Cava, Spain 2018
Gold, 95 points
- Vins Familia Ferrer, Can Sala Brut Nature, Cava, Spain 2013
Gold, 96 points
- Rare Champagne, Brut, Champagne, France 2013
Platinum, 97 points
- Saint-Réol, Elégance Brut Grand Cru, Champagne, France 2012
Gold, 96 points
White
- Cave Mont Blanc, Morgex et la Salle, Valle d’Aosta, Italy 2022
Gold, 95 points
- Vigne Cappato, Ghjlà, Vermentino di Gallura Superiore, Sardinia, Italy 2022
Gold, 95 points
- Félix Solís, Medusa Albariño, Rías Baixas, Spain 2023
Gold, 96 points
- Canava Chrissou Tselepos, Vieilles Vignes, Santorini, Aegean Islands, Greece 2021
Platinum, 97 points
- Bantegnies, Château Haut Bertinerie, Blaye Côtes de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France 2022
Gold, 95 points
- Castello di Spessa, Santarosa, Collio, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2022
Platinum, 97 points
- Eugenio Collavini, Broy, Collio, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2021
Gold, 95 points
- Domaine Louis Moreau, Clos des Hospices dans Les Clos, Chablis Grand Cru, Burgundy, France 2021
Platinum, 97 points
- Domaine Perraud, Viré-Clessé, Burgundy, France 2022
Platinum, 97 points
- Domaine Naturaliste, Artus Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia 2022
Gold, 95 points
- Flametree, SRS Wallcliffe Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia 2022
Gold, 96 points
Rosé
- Vinaria Purcari, 1827 Rose, Stefan Voda, Moldova 2023
Gold, 95 points
- Hacienda López de Haro, Classica Gran Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2012
Platinum, 97 points
Red
- Lowestoft, Single Vineyard Jacoben Pinot Noir, Derwent Valley, Tasmania, Australia 2022
Best in Show, 97 points
- Histoire d’Enfer, l’Enfer du Calcaire Pinot Noir, Salquenen, Valais, Switzerland 2019
Platinum, 97 points
- Herència Altés, La Pilosa, Terra Alta, Spain 2022
Gold, 95 points
- Bodega Son Antem, Camins de Mallorca, Mallorca, The Islands, Spain 2022
Gold, 95 points
- Bodegas Frontaura, Aponte Plus Tempranillo, Toro, Spain 2018
Best in Show, 97 points
- Pago del Cielo, Celeste Reserva, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2019
Platinum, 97 points
- Bodegas Lan, Culmen Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2019
Platinum, 97 points
- Château Rombeau, Le Botaniste Reserve Fig 4 Grenache-Syrah-Mourvèdre, Côtes du Roussillon Villages, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2022
Gold, 95 points
- Domaine des Peyre, Arte, Ventoux, Rhône, France 2021
Gold, 95 points
- Perinet, Vinya Pendents Carinyena, Priorat, Spain 2018
Platinum, 97 points
- Vignobles Luc Schweitzer, Château Bourdieu N°1, Blaye Côtes de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France 2022
Gold, 95 points
- Château La Dominique, St-Émilion GCC, Bordeaux, France 2018
Platinum, 97 points
- Château La Croix Lartigue, Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France 2020
Gold, 95 points
- Perelada, Finca Garbet, Empordà, Spain 2019
Gold, 95 points
- Church Road, Grand Reserve Syrah, Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand 2021
Gold, 95 points
- Trivento, Golden Reserve Malbec, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina 2022
Gold, 95 points
- Viña del Nuevo Mundo, Las Niñas Ella Reserva Organic Carmenere, Apalta, Colchagua, Chile 2022
Gold, 95 points
- Kir-Yianni, Diaporos Xinomavro, Imathia, Macedonia, Greece 2019
Gold, 95 points
- Josetta Saffirio, Perno, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy 2019
Platinum, 97 points
- Ernie Els, Major Series Cabernet Sauvignon, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2022
Gold, 95 points
- Celler Pasanau, Finca La Planeta, Priorat, Spain 2020
Gold, 96 points
- Cà Dei Maghi, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva, Veneto, Italy 2016
Gold, 95 points
- Cesari, Bosan, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva, Veneto, Italy 2015
Best in Show, 97 points
Fortified
- Bodegas Tradición, 30 Years, Amontillado, Sherry, Spain NV
Best in Show, 97 points
- Hijos de Alberto Gutierrez, De Alberto Dorado, Rueda, Spain NV
Platinum, 97 points