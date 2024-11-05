DWWA winners impress at Decanter’s inaugural Fine Wine Encounter in Singapore

Decanter’s flagship Fine Wine Encounter captivated Singapore’s wine aficionados with an impressive one-day event.

Drawing over 550 guests and 54 esteemed producers from 13 countries, attendees explored an extraordinary array of wines during the Grand Tasting and a series of exclusive masterclasses. These included highlights such as Clos de Vougeot from Burgundy, Pauillac’s iconic Château Lafite Rothschild and Decanter’s first whisky masterclass, featuring Japan’s Nikka Whisky.

The Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) Winners’ Showcase stood out, presenting 45 wines awarded at least 95 points, all with Gold, Platinum or Best in Show accolades. This selection was among the most diverse yet, allowing guests to start with less travelled UK sparkling wines, continue through an impressive range of vintage Cavas, grower Champagnes, whites, rosés and reds, and conclude with a limited VORS 30 Years Sherry.

Attendees sampled some of the Top 50 wines of the 2024 competition, such as the 97-point Lowestoft Jacoben Pinot Noir 2022 from Tasmania, Spain’s Aponte Plus Tempranillo 2018, Italy’s Cesari Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva 2015, and Spain’s Bodegas Tradición 30 Years Amontillado.

Also notable were 13 Platinum medal winners, all scoring 97 points, including Domaine Louis Moreau’s Clos des Hospices dans Les Clos Chablis Grand Cru 2021 and Domaine Perraud’s Viré-Clessé 2022, representing some of the competition’s best white Burgundies.

This event not only marked Decanter’s Singapore debut but also its return to Asia after five years, following a successful Fine Wine Encounter in Shanghai.

Explore below the full list of DWWA 2024 award-winning wines featured at the Winners’ Table in Singapore, and find more event highlights here.

Sparkling

Gusbourne , Boot Hill Blanc de Blancs Brut, Kent, England 2018

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 96 points

Platinum, 97 points

Gold, 96 points

White

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 96 points

Platinum, 97 points

Gold, 95 points

Platinum, 97 points

Gold, 95 points

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 96 points

Rosé

Gold, 95 points

Platinum, 97 points

Red

Best in Show, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points

Best in Show, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points

Platinum, 97 points

Gold, 95 points

Platinum, 97 points

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points

Platinum, 97 points

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 95 points

Best in Show, 97 points

Fortified

Best in Show, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points

