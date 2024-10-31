Photo highlights from DFWE Singapore

History was made on Saturday, 26 October, as the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) debuted in Singapore, offering an unforgettable day of wine and whisky tasting. Fifty-four renowned producers from 13 countries joined us to showcase their finest wines, giving our passionate attendees the chance to taste over 200 exceptional bottles. Guests also enjoyed three remarkable masterclasses, including our first ever whisky session featuring Japan’s esteemed Nikka distillery.

Explore the highlights from this extraordinary day below.

A heartfelt thank you to all the producers and guests who made our Singapore debut so memorable, to Colossal Productions for capturing these special moments, and to our official DFWE sponsor, Riedel.