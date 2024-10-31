{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer ZmFlODg5YzBlODM0MzY3YTA4YjRlYTVjMTg4ZmNhNDU0ZjRiOWQxOWJmNzIxNzM3YThhNTU3ODY1YTY0ZjQxMA","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Photo highlights from DFWE Singapore

Explore photo highlights from the inaugural Decanter Fine Wine Encounter in Singapore, held on Saturday, 26 October 2024, at the Shangri-La.
Annona Dodoo Annona Dodoo

History was made on Saturday, 26 October, as the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) debuted in Singapore, offering an unforgettable day of wine and whisky tasting. Fifty-four renowned producers from 13 countries joined us to showcase their finest wines, giving our passionate attendees the chance to taste over 200 exceptional bottles. Guests also enjoyed three remarkable masterclasses, including our first ever whisky session featuring Japan’s esteemed Nikka distillery.

Explore the highlights from this extraordinary day below.

A heartfelt thank you to all the producers and guests who made our Singapore debut so memorable, to Colossal Productions for capturing these special moments, and to our official DFWE sponsor, Riedel.

This is an image 1 of 25

The Grand Tasting is officially open! More than 550 guests made their way to the Singapore’s luxury Shangri-La Hotel.

This is an image 2 of 25

Guests had the opportunity to taste wines from top producers from around the world at the all-day Grand Tasting.

This is an image 3 of 25

The Decanter World Wine Award Winners Table is ready! Featuring 45 top scoring wines from the 2024 competition.

This is an image 4 of 25

François Labet, Proprietor of Château de la Tour (left) and Charles Curtis MW (right), carefully taste wines from Clos de Vougeot, setting the tone for the day’s first masterclass.

This is an image 5 of 25

The pouring team prepares tasting glasses.

This is an image 6 of 25

Engaged and enthralled – masterclass guests fully immersed in the experience, enjoying each taste and insight shared.

This is an image 7 of 25

A lasting memory – a guest takes a candid shot of fellow attendees, capturing the excitement of the masterclass.

This is an image 8 of 25

Meet & greet – a thrilled guest poses with Charles Curtis MW – a sought-after moment as fans eagerly lined up to meet him.

This is an image 9 of 25

Shared joy- happy attendees share a laugh, capturing the lively spirit of the event.

This is an image 10 of 25

Spoilt for choice! A delighted guest explores the range at the Precision wine stand, sharing a smile as she decides on her next pour.

This is an image 11 of 25

From London to NYC and now Singapore, the DWWA table continues to be a favourite stop for enthusiasts, proving its appeal in every city.

This is an image 12 of 25

At the Marchesi Di Barolo stand, guests explore the diversity of Barolo wines as the exhibitor enthusiastically shares the stories behind each bottle.

This is an image 13 of 25

Second masterclass of the day- Saskia de Rothschild of Château Lafite offered an exclusive tasting of Lafite wines alongside vintages from their Chinese venture, Long Dai.

This is an image 14 of 25

A full house for Château Lafite Rothschild – eager attendees gathered to experience this legendary masterclass.

This is an image 15 of 25

Refined focus – a masterclass guest holds their glass to the light, examining the wine’s colour and clarity with thoughtful attention.

This is an image 16 of 25

Learning in action – a guest takes detailed notes, capturing the depth of knowledge shared during the masterclass.

This is an image 17 of 25

Guests enjoyed the rare 2016 Château Pichon Baron in a double magnum – a vintage that scored a perfect 100 points in the Decanter Panel tasting.

This is an image 18 of 25

We managed to pull Edouard Moueix, grandson of the legendary Jean-Pierre Moueix, aside for a quick interview.

This is an image 19 of 25

Capturing memories – a guest snaps a photo of a favourite bottle, to revisit long after the event is over.

This is an image 20 of 25

A historic first – our very first whisky masterclass with Nikka Whisky, led by Diego Araud, Marketing Director at La Maison du Whisky (right) and co-host CH’NG Poh Tiong (left), offered an unforgettable journey through Japanese whisky.

This is an image 21 of 25

The whisky line-up featured an exclusive release – an extra special surprise that wrapped up our final masterclass of the day.

This is an image 22 of 25

A special thanks to CH’NG Poh Tiong who was a co-host for two masterclasses Château Lafite and Nikka Whisky.

This is an image 23 of 25

Five of China’s top estates, including Canaan Winery and Domaine Franco Chinois from Hebei, showcased their award-winning wines

This is an image 24 of 25

Our gift to you - all our attendees who purchased a Grand Tasting ticket, received a complimentary Riedel wine glass as a keepsake.

This is an image 25 of 25

Cheers! Thank you all for making our first event unforgettable. Next stop: London, Saturday 16 November—see you there!

Latest Wine News