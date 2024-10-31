Photo highlights from DFWE Singapore

History was made on Saturday, 26 October, as the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) debuted in Singapore, offering an unforgettable day of wine and whisky tasting. Fifty-four renowned producers from 13 countries joined us to showcase their finest wines, giving our passionate attendees the chance to taste over 200 exceptional bottles. Guests also enjoyed three remarkable masterclasses, including our first ever whisky session featuring Japan’s esteemed Nikka distillery.
Explore the highlights from this extraordinary day below.
A heartfelt thank you to all the producers and guests who made our Singapore debut so memorable, to Colossal Productions for capturing these special moments, and to our official DFWE sponsor, Riedel.
The Grand Tasting is officially open! More than 550 guests made their way to the Singapore’s luxury Shangri-La Hotel.
Guests had the opportunity to taste wines from top producers from around the world at the all-day Grand Tasting.
The Decanter World Wine Award Winners Table is ready! Featuring 45 top scoring wines from the 2024 competition.
François Labet, Proprietor of Château de la Tour (left) and Charles Curtis MW (right), carefully taste wines from Clos de Vougeot, setting the tone for the day’s first masterclass.
The pouring team prepares tasting glasses.
Engaged and enthralled – masterclass guests fully immersed in the experience, enjoying each taste and insight shared.
A lasting memory – a guest takes a candid shot of fellow attendees, capturing the excitement of the masterclass.
Meet & greet – a thrilled guest poses with Charles Curtis MW – a sought-after moment as fans eagerly lined up to meet him.
Shared joy- happy attendees share a laugh, capturing the lively spirit of the event.
Spoilt for choice! A delighted guest explores the range at the Precision wine stand, sharing a smile as she decides on her next pour.
From London to NYC and now Singapore, the DWWA table continues to be a favourite stop for enthusiasts, proving its appeal in every city.
At the Marchesi Di Barolo stand, guests explore the diversity of Barolo wines as the exhibitor enthusiastically shares the stories behind each bottle.
Second masterclass of the day- Saskia de Rothschild of Château Lafite offered an exclusive tasting of Lafite wines alongside vintages from their Chinese venture, Long Dai.
A full house for Château Lafite Rothschild – eager attendees gathered to experience this legendary masterclass.
Refined focus – a masterclass guest holds their glass to the light, examining the wine’s colour and clarity with thoughtful attention.
Learning in action – a guest takes detailed notes, capturing the depth of knowledge shared during the masterclass.
Guests enjoyed the rare 2016 Château Pichon Baron in a double magnum – a vintage that scored a perfect 100 points in the Decanter Panel tasting.
We managed to pull Edouard Moueix, grandson of the legendary Jean-Pierre Moueix, aside for a quick interview.
Capturing memories – a guest snaps a photo of a favourite bottle, to revisit long after the event is over.
A historic first – our very first whisky masterclass with Nikka Whisky, led by Diego Araud, Marketing Director at La Maison du Whisky (right) and co-host CH’NG Poh Tiong (left), offered an unforgettable journey through Japanese whisky.
The whisky line-up featured an exclusive release – an extra special surprise that wrapped up our final masterclass of the day.
A special thanks to CH’NG Poh Tiong who was a co-host for two masterclasses Château Lafite and Nikka Whisky.
Five of China’s top estates, including Canaan Winery and Domaine Franco Chinois from Hebei, showcased their award-winning wines
Our gift to you - all our attendees who purchased a Grand Tasting ticket, received a complimentary Riedel wine glass as a keepsake.
Cheers! Thank you all for making our first event unforgettable. Next stop: London, Saturday 16 November—see you there!