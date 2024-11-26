Showcasing Excellence: DWWA award-winners shine in South Korea

This November Decanter hosted a highly-anticipated Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) tasting event in partnership with Winevision. Held at its stylish headquarters in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, the gathering attracted around 120 attendees, with trade professionals making up 48% of the audience.
Participants had the opportunity to sample 70 exceptional wines from 11 countries, all awarded top medals at the 2024 competition. Moonsong Bang, DWWA judge, co-owner and lead educator of Winevision, said, ‘Many of the Winevision alumni who attended [the event] are regulars, with many of them looking forward to this Decanter tasting all year.’
South Korea continues to emerge as a significant wine market in Asia, with France maintaining its position as the leading source of wine imports.
This interest in French wines was reflected during the event. Bang said, ‘This year in particular, most of the wines were Gold medal winners or higher, and the styles were diverse. People were happy because they could taste French wines from various regions.’
Limited production, fortified wines were among the highlights, drawing considerable attention from attendees. Notable standouts included the Platinum medal-winning Quinta Da Devesa, 50 Year Old White Port, Portugal NV and Bacalhôa, Superior 10 Anos, Moscatel Roxo de Setúbal, Setúbal, Portugal 2007.
The tasting event featured 26 wines that achieved scores of 97 points, earning Platinum or Best in Show medals. Additionally, 29 wines were awarded Gold (95–96 points), complemented by 10 Silver and five Bronze medal winners. This impressive showcase exemplified the quality and prestige associated with DWWA.
See below for the DWWA 2024 awarded wines showcased in Seoul.
Australia
- Chaffey Bros., Evangeline Syrah, Eden Valley, South Australia 2021
Best in Show, 97 points
- Sidewood, Owen’s Chardonnay, Adelaide Hills, South Australia 202
Platinum, 97 points
- Penny’s Hill, Edwards Road Cabernet Sauvignon, McLaren Vale, South Australia 202
Gold, 95 points
- Penny’s Hill, Single Vineyard Grenache, McLaren Vale, South Australia 2023
Gold, 95 points
- Tahbilk, Museum Release Marsanne, Nagambie Lakes (Goulburn), Victoria 2017
Gold, 95 points
Austria
- Weingut Nastl, Ried Käferberg Gruner Veltliner, Kamptal, Niederösterreich 202
Silver, 92 points
- Weingut Nastl, Ried Liss Gigant Veltliner, Kamptal, Niederösterreich 2021
Silver, 91 points
Chile
- Santa Carolina, Herencia Carmenère, Los Lingues, Colchagua 2020
Best in Show, 97 points
- J.Bouchon, Granito Semillon, Maule 2022
Gold, 96 points
- Leyda, Lot 21 Pinot Noir, Leyda Valley, San Antonio 2022
Gold, 95 points
- San Pedro, 1865 Selected Vineyards Chardonnay, Limarí Valley 2022
Gold, 95 points
France
- Château De Fuissé, Le Clos Monopole, Pouilly-Fuissé 1er Cru, Burgundy 2022
Best in Show, 97 points
- Château Pierre-Bise, Savennières-Roche aux Moines, Loire 2022
Best in Show, 97 points
- Domaine De Colonat, Les Charmes, Morgon, Beaujolais 2023
Best in Show, 97 points
- Domaine De Colonat, Les Grenèriers, Moulin-à-Vent, Beaujolais 2023
Best in Show, 97 points
- Maison Jaffelin, Rully, Burgundy 2022
Best in Show, 97 points
- Bastide De La Ciselette, Bandol, Provence 2023
Platinum, 97 points
- Domaine Des Petits Quarts, Chenin, Bonnezeaux, Loire 2023
Platinum, 97 points
- Palmer & Co., Grands Terroirs Brut, Champagne 2015
Platinum, 97 points
- Philippe Gonet, Ter Blanc Extra Brut, Champagne NV
Platinum, 97 points
- Château Claud-Bellevue, Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux, Bordeaux 2020
Gold, 95 points
- Chateau Fourcas Hosten, Blanc Biologique, Bordeaux, Bordeaux 2022
Gold, 95 points
- Château Mongravey, Margaux, Bordeaux 2019
Gold, 95 points
- Domaine Hurst, Muscat, Grand Cru Brand, Alsace 2020
Gold, 95 points
- Fresne Ducret, Arquémie N°6 Pinot Noir Brut Nature Premier Cru, Champagne NV
Gold, 95 points
- Maison Pierre Sparr, Réserve Brut, Crémant d’Alsace, Alsace NV
Gold, 95 points
- Petit Sebastien, Château Candeley Les 5 C, Bordeaux, Bordeaux 2022
Gold, 95 points
- Chateau Reynier, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux 2020
Silver, 93 points
- Bastide De La Ciselette, Lou Pigna, Bandol, Provence 2023
Silver, 91 points
- Vignobles Legault, Croix De Haut-Bernat, Puisseguin Saint-Emilion, Bordeaux 2019
Silver, 91 points
- Bastide De La Ciselette, Lou Pigna, Bandol, Provence 2022
Silver, 90 points
- Château Côte Montpezat, Cuvée Compostelle, Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux, Bordeaux 2020
Silver, 90 points
- Château Maine Gazin, Petit Verdot, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux 2021
Bronze, 89 points
- Chateau Maine Gazin, Prestige, Blaye Côtes de Bordeaux, Bordeaux 2020
Bronze, 89 points
- Bastide De La Ciselette, IGP Var, Provence 2023
Bronze, 87 points
Germany
- Weingut Korrell, Von Den Ersten Lagen, Nahe 2022
Best in Show, 97 points
- Weingut Korrell, Kirschheck Riesling, Nahe 2022
Platinum, 97 points
Italy
- Cantina Andriano, Juvelo Passito Gewürztraminer, Alto Adige / Südtirol, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol 2022
Best in Show, 97 points
- Cantina Terlano, Terlaner Primo Grande Cuvée, Alto Adige Terlano, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol 2021
Platinum, 97 points
- Tenute Nicosia, Monte Gorna Vecchie Viti Riserva, Etna, Sicily 2017
Gold, 96 points
- Cà Dei Maghi, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva, Veneto 2016
Gold, 95 points
- Tenute Navarra, Maribu, Cerasuolo di Vittoria, Sicily 2022
Gold, 95 points
- Tenute Nicosia, Vulkà, Etna, Sicily 2021
Gold, 95 points
- Cà Dei Maghi, Valpolicella Classico Superiore, Veneto 2019
Silver, 90 points
- Villa Cosmiana, Duca Amerigo, Toscana, Tuscany 2019
Silver, 90 points
- Villa Cosmiana, Fattoressa Maddalena, Toscana, Tuscany 2022
Bronze, 89 points
New Zealand
- McArthur Ridge, Southern Tor Pinot Noir, Alexandra Basin, Central Otago 2022
Best in Show, 97 points
- Chateau Waimarama, Emigao Cabernet Sauvignon, Havelock North, Hawke’s Bay 2016
Gold, 96 points
Portugal
- Krohn, Vintage, Port 2017
Best in Show, 97 points
- Bacalhôa, Superior 10 Anos, Moscatel Roxo de Setúbal, Setúbal 2007
Platinum, 97 points
- Quinta Da Devesa, 50 Year Old, White, Port NV
Platinum, 97 points
Spain
- Bodegas Frontaura, Aponte Plus Tempranillo, Toro 2018
Best in Show, 97 points
- Valduero, Blanco, Reserva, Ribera del Duero 2016
Best in Show, 97 points
- Alejandro Fernandez, Tinto Pesquera Albillo Mayor, Ribera del Duero 2022
Platinum, 97 points
- Bodega Hacienda López De Haro, Classica Gran Reserva, Gran Reserva, Rioja 2012
Platinum, 97 points
- Hijos De Alberto Gutierrez, De Alberto Dorado, Rueda NV
Platinum, 97 points
- Celler Pasanau, Finca La Planeta, Priorat 2020
Gold, 96 points
- Bodegas Olarra, Cerro Añón, Reserva, Rioja 2020
Gold, 96 points
- Bodegas Olarra, Reciente, Gran Reserva, Rioja 2019
Gold, 95 points
- Bodegas Ondarre, Gran Reserva, Rioja 2019
Gold, 95 points
- Bodegas Ondarre, Reserva, Rioja 2020
Gold, 95 points
- Herència Altés, La Pilosa, Terra Alta 2022
Gold, 95 points
- Mas Doix, Doix Costers De Vinyes Velles, Priorat 2021
Gold, 95 points
- Viñedos & Bodegas Alto Buen Grado, La Cendra Garnacha, Cebreros 2021
Gold, 95 points
- Cooperativa De Viver, La Perdición, Not Applicable 2022
Silver, 90 points
- Celler Josep Vicens, Ma Iaia Cinta Homenatge Macabeu, Terra Alta 2021
Bronze, 89 points
Switzerland
- Domaine Histoire D’Enfer, L’enfer Du Calcaire Pinot Noir, Salquenen, Valais 2019
Platinum, 97 points
United States
- Domaine Serene, Evenstad Reserve Brut, Dundee Hills, Oregon NV
Gold, 96 points
- Grgich Hills, Paris Tasting Commemorative Chardonnay, Napa Valley, California 2021
Gold, 96 points
- Grgich Hills, Paradise Block Old Vine Cabernet Sauvignon, Yountville, California 2021
Gold, 95 points