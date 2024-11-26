Showcasing Excellence: DWWA award-winners shine in South Korea

This November Decanter hosted a highly-anticipated Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) tasting event in partnership with Winevision. Held at its stylish headquarters in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, the gathering attracted around 120 attendees, with trade professionals making up 48% of the audience.

Participants had the opportunity to sample 70 exceptional wines from 11 countries, all awarded top medals at the 2024 competition. Moonsong Bang, DWWA judge, co-owner and lead educator of Winevision, said, ‘Many of the Winevision alumni who attended [the event] are regulars, with many of them looking forward to this Decanter tasting all year.’

South Korea continues to emerge as a significant wine market in Asia, with France maintaining its position as the leading source of wine imports.

This interest in French wines was reflected during the event. Bang said, ‘This year in particular, most of the wines were Gold medal winners or higher, and the styles were diverse. People were happy because they could taste French wines from various regions.’

Limited production, fortified wines were among the highlights, drawing considerable attention from attendees. Notable standouts included the Platinum medal-winning Quinta Da Devesa, 50 Year Old White Port, Portugal NV and Bacalhôa, Superior 10 Anos, Moscatel Roxo de Setúbal, Setúbal, Portugal 2007.

The tasting event featured 26 wines that achieved scores of 97 points, earning Platinum or Best in Show medals. Additionally, 29 wines were awarded Gold (95–96 points), complemented by 10 Silver and five Bronze medal winners. This impressive showcase exemplified the quality and prestige associated with DWWA.

See below for the DWWA 2024 awarded wines showcased in Seoul.

Australia

Chaffey Bros., Evangeline Syrah, Eden Valley, South Australia 2021

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Sidewood, Owen’s Chardonnay, Adelaide Hills, South Australia 202

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Penny’s Hill, Edwards Road Cabernet Sauvignon, McLaren Vale, South Australia 202

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Penny’s Hill, Single Vineyard Grenache, McLaren Vale, South Australia 2023

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Tahbilk, Museum Release Marsanne, Nagambie Lakes (Goulburn), Victoria 2017

Gold, 95 points

Austria

Weingut Nastl, Ried Käferberg Gruner Veltliner, Kamptal, Niederösterreich 202

Silver, 92 points

Silver, 92 points Weingut Nastl, Ried Liss Gigant Veltliner, Kamptal, Niederösterreich 2021

Silver, 91 points

Chile

Santa Carolina, Herencia Carmenère, Los Lingues, Colchagua 2020

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points J.Bouchon, Granito Semillon, Maule 2022

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points Leyda, Lot 21 Pinot Noir, Leyda Valley, San Antonio 2022

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points San Pedro, 1865 Selected Vineyards Chardonnay, Limarí Valley 2022

Gold, 95 points

France

Château De Fuissé, Le Clos Monopole, Pouilly-Fuissé 1er Cru, Burgundy 2022

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Château Pierre-Bise, Savennières-Roche aux Moines, Loire 2022

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Domaine De Colonat, Les Charmes, Morgon, Beaujolais 2023

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Domaine De Colonat, Les Grenèriers, Moulin-à-Vent, Beaujolais 2023

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Maison Jaffelin, Rully, Burgundy 2022

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Bastide De La Ciselette, Bandol, Provence 2023

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Domaine Des Petits Quarts, Chenin, Bonnezeaux, Loire 2023

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Palmer & Co., Grands Terroirs Brut, Champagne 2015

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Philippe Gonet, Ter Blanc Extra Brut, Champagne NV

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Château Claud-Bellevue, Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux, Bordeaux 2020

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Chateau Fourcas Hosten, Blanc Biologique, Bordeaux, Bordeaux 2022

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Château Mongravey, Margaux, Bordeaux 2019

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Domaine Hurst, Muscat, Grand Cru Brand, Alsace 2020

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Fresne Ducret, Arquémie N°6 Pinot Noir Brut Nature Premier Cru, Champagne NV

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Maison Pierre Sparr, Réserve Brut, Crémant d’Alsace, Alsace NV

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Petit Sebastien, Château Candeley Les 5 C, Bordeaux, Bordeaux 2022

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Chateau Reynier, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux 2020

Silver, 93 points

Silver, 93 points Bastide De La Ciselette, Lou Pigna, Bandol, Provence 2023

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points Vignobles Legault, Croix De Haut-Bernat, Puisseguin Saint-Emilion, Bordeaux 2019

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points Bastide De La Ciselette, Lou Pigna, Bandol, Provence 2022

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Château Côte Montpezat, Cuvée Compostelle, Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux, Bordeaux 2020

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Château Maine Gazin, Petit Verdot, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux 2021

Bronze, 89 points

Bronze, 89 points Chateau Maine Gazin, Prestige, Blaye Côtes de Bordeaux, Bordeaux 2020

Bronze, 89 points

Bronze, 89 points Bastide De La Ciselette, IGP Var, Provence 2023

Bronze, 87 points

Germany

Weingut Korrell, Von Den Ersten Lagen, Nahe 2022

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Weingut Korrell, Kirschheck Riesling, Nahe 2022

Platinum, 97 points

Italy

Cantina Andriano, Juvelo Passito Gewürztraminer, Alto Adige / Südtirol, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol 2022

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Cantina Terlano, Terlaner Primo Grande Cuvée, Alto Adige Terlano, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol 2021

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Tenute Nicosia, Monte Gorna Vecchie Viti Riserva, Etna, Sicily 2017

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points Cà Dei Maghi, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva, Veneto 2016

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Tenute Navarra, Maribu, Cerasuolo di Vittoria, Sicily 2022

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Tenute Nicosia, Vulkà, Etna, Sicily 2021

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Cà Dei Maghi, Valpolicella Classico Superiore, Veneto 2019

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Villa Cosmiana, Duca Amerigo, Toscana, Tuscany 2019

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Villa Cosmiana, Fattoressa Maddalena, Toscana, Tuscany 2022

Bronze, 89 points

New Zealand

McArthur Ridge, Southern Tor Pinot Noir, Alexandra Basin, Central Otago 2022

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Chateau Waimarama, Emigao Cabernet Sauvignon, Havelock North, Hawke’s Bay 2016

Gold, 96 points

Portugal

Krohn, Vintage, Port 2017

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Bacalhôa, Superior 10 Anos, Moscatel Roxo de Setúbal, Setúbal 2007

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Quinta Da Devesa, 50 Year Old, White, Port NV

Platinum, 97 points

Spain

Bodegas Frontaura, Aponte Plus Tempranillo, Toro 2018

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Valduero, Blanco, Reserva, Ribera del Duero 2016

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Alejandro Fernandez, Tinto Pesquera Albillo Mayor, Ribera del Duero 2022

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Bodega Hacienda López De Haro, Classica Gran Reserva, Gran Reserva, Rioja 2012

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Hijos De Alberto Gutierrez, De Alberto Dorado, Rueda NV

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Celler Pasanau, Finca La Planeta, Priorat 2020

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points Bodegas Olarra, Cerro Añón, Reserva, Rioja 2020

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points Bodegas Olarra, Reciente, Gran Reserva, Rioja 2019

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Bodegas Ondarre, Gran Reserva, Rioja 2019

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Bodegas Ondarre, Reserva, Rioja 2020

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Herència Altés, La Pilosa, Terra Alta 2022

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Mas Doix, Doix Costers De Vinyes Velles, Priorat 2021

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Viñedos & Bodegas Alto Buen Grado, La Cendra Garnacha, Cebreros 2021

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Cooperativa De Viver, La Perdición, Not Applicable 2022

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Celler Josep Vicens, Ma Iaia Cinta Homenatge Macabeu, Terra Alta 2021

Bronze, 89 points

Switzerland

Domaine Histoire D’Enfer, L’enfer Du Calcaire Pinot Noir, Salquenen, Valais 2019

Platinum, 97 points

United States

Domaine Serene, Evenstad Reserve Brut, Dundee Hills, Oregon NV

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points Grgich Hills, Paris Tasting Commemorative Chardonnay, Napa Valley, California 2021

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points Grgich Hills, Paradise Block Old Vine Cabernet Sauvignon, Yountville, California 2021

Gold, 95 points

