Showcasing Excellence: DWWA award-winners shine in South Korea

Seventy exceptional wines from Decanter World Wine Awards were unveiled to trade professionals and wine enthusiasts at an exclusive event in Seoul, hosted in partnership with Winevision.
Nina Fan Feng Nina Fan Feng

This November Decanter hosted a highly-anticipated Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) tasting event in partnership with Winevision. Held at its stylish headquarters in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, the gathering attracted around 120 attendees, with trade professionals making up 48% of the audience.

Participants had the opportunity to sample 70 exceptional wines from 11 countries, all awarded top medals at the 2024 competition. Moonsong Bang, DWWA judge, co-owner and lead educator of Winevision, said, ‘Many of the Winevision alumni who attended [the event] are regulars, with many of them looking forward to this Decanter tasting all year.’

Attendees at the DWWA 2024 Tasting in Seoul

Nearly 120 attendees sampled 70 top medal winners from DWWA 2024.

South Korea continues to emerge as a significant wine market in Asia, with France maintaining its position as the leading source of wine imports.

This interest in French wines was reflected during the event. Bang said, ‘This year in particular, most of the wines were Gold medal winners or higher, and the styles were diverse. People were happy because they could taste French wines from various regions.’

Limited production, fortified wines were among the highlights, drawing considerable attention from attendees. Notable standouts included the Platinum medal-winning Quinta Da Devesa, 50 Year Old White Port, Portugal NV and Bacalhôa, Superior 10 Anos, Moscatel Roxo de Setúbal, Setúbal, Portugal 2007.

The tasting event featured 26 wines that achieved scores of 97 points, earning Platinum or Best in Show medals. Additionally, 29 wines were awarded Gold (95–96 points), complemented by 10 Silver and five Bronze medal winners. This impressive showcase exemplified the quality and prestige associated with DWWA.

Winevision team pouring wines for the event attendees.

The event was held at Winevision’s stylish headquarters in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

See below for the DWWA 2024 awarded wines showcased in Seoul.

Australia

  • Chaffey Bros., Evangeline Syrah, Eden Valley, South Australia 2021
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Sidewood, Owen’s Chardonnay, Adelaide Hills, South Australia 202
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Penny’s Hill, Edwards Road Cabernet Sauvignon, McLaren Vale, South Australia 202
    Gold, 95 points
  • Penny’s Hill, Single Vineyard Grenache, McLaren Vale, South Australia 2023
    Gold, 95 points
  • Tahbilk, Museum Release Marsanne, Nagambie Lakes (Goulburn), Victoria 2017
    Gold, 95 points

Austria

  • Weingut Nastl, Ried Käferberg Gruner Veltliner, Kamptal, Niederösterreich 202
    Silver, 92 points
  • Weingut Nastl, Ried Liss Gigant Veltliner, Kamptal, Niederösterreich 2021
    Silver, 91 points

Chile

  • Santa Carolina, Herencia Carmenère, Los Lingues, Colchagua 2020
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • J.Bouchon, Granito Semillon, Maule 2022
    Gold, 96 points
  • Leyda, Lot 21 Pinot Noir, Leyda Valley, San Antonio 2022
    Gold, 95 points
  • San Pedro, 1865 Selected Vineyards Chardonnay, Limarí Valley 2022
    Gold, 95 points

France

  • Château De Fuissé, Le Clos Monopole, Pouilly-Fuissé 1er Cru, Burgundy 2022
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Château Pierre-Bise, Savennières-Roche aux Moines, Loire 2022
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Domaine De Colonat, Les Charmes, Morgon, Beaujolais 2023
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Domaine De Colonat, Les Grenèriers, Moulin-à-Vent, Beaujolais 2023
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Maison Jaffelin, Rully, Burgundy 2022
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Bastide De La Ciselette, Bandol, Provence 2023
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Domaine Des Petits Quarts, Chenin, Bonnezeaux, Loire 2023
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Palmer & Co., Grands Terroirs Brut, Champagne 2015
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Philippe Gonet, Ter Blanc Extra Brut, Champagne NV
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Château Claud-Bellevue, Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux, Bordeaux 2020
    Gold, 95 points
  • Chateau Fourcas Hosten, Blanc Biologique, Bordeaux, Bordeaux 2022
    Gold, 95 points
  • Château Mongravey, Margaux, Bordeaux 2019
    Gold, 95 points
  • Domaine Hurst, Muscat, Grand Cru Brand, Alsace 2020
    Gold, 95 points
  • Fresne Ducret, Arquémie N°6 Pinot Noir Brut Nature Premier Cru, Champagne NV
    Gold, 95 points
  • Maison Pierre Sparr, Réserve Brut, Crémant d’Alsace, Alsace NV
    Gold, 95 points
  • Petit Sebastien, Château Candeley Les 5 C, Bordeaux, Bordeaux 2022
    Gold, 95 points
  • Chateau Reynier, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux 2020
    Silver, 93 points
  • Bastide De La Ciselette, Lou Pigna, Bandol, Provence 2023
    Silver, 91 points
  • Vignobles Legault, Croix De Haut-Bernat, Puisseguin Saint-Emilion, Bordeaux 2019
    Silver, 91 points
  • Bastide De La Ciselette, Lou Pigna, Bandol, Provence 2022
    Silver, 90 points
  • Château Côte Montpezat, Cuvée Compostelle, Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux, Bordeaux 2020
    Silver, 90 points
  • Château Maine Gazin, Petit Verdot, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux 2021
    Bronze, 89 points
  • Chateau Maine Gazin, Prestige, Blaye Côtes de Bordeaux, Bordeaux 2020
    Bronze, 89 points
  • Bastide De La Ciselette, IGP Var, Provence 2023
    Bronze, 87 points

Germany

  • Weingut Korrell, Von Den Ersten Lagen, Nahe 2022
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Weingut Korrell, Kirschheck Riesling, Nahe 2022
    Platinum, 97 points

Italy

  • Cantina Andriano, Juvelo Passito Gewürztraminer, Alto Adige / Südtirol, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol 2022
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Cantina Terlano, Terlaner Primo Grande Cuvée, Alto Adige Terlano, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol 2021
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Tenute Nicosia, Monte Gorna Vecchie Viti Riserva, Etna, Sicily 2017
    Gold, 96 points
  • Cà Dei Maghi, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva, Veneto 2016
    Gold, 95 points
  • Tenute Navarra, Maribu, Cerasuolo di Vittoria, Sicily 2022
    Gold, 95 points
  • Tenute Nicosia, Vulkà, Etna, Sicily 2021
    Gold, 95 points
  • Cà Dei Maghi, Valpolicella Classico Superiore, Veneto 2019
    Silver, 90 points
  • Villa Cosmiana, Duca Amerigo, Toscana, Tuscany 2019
    Silver, 90 points
  • Villa Cosmiana, Fattoressa Maddalena, Toscana, Tuscany 2022
    Bronze, 89 points

New Zealand

  • McArthur Ridge, Southern Tor Pinot Noir, Alexandra Basin, Central Otago 2022
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Chateau Waimarama, Emigao Cabernet Sauvignon, Havelock North, Hawke’s Bay 2016
    Gold, 96 points

Portugal

  • Krohn, Vintage, Port 2017
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Bacalhôa, Superior 10 Anos, Moscatel Roxo de Setúbal, Setúbal 2007
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Quinta Da Devesa, 50 Year Old, White, Port NV
    Platinum, 97 points

Spain

  • Bodegas Frontaura, Aponte Plus Tempranillo, Toro 2018
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Valduero, Blanco, Reserva, Ribera del Duero 2016
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Alejandro Fernandez, Tinto Pesquera Albillo Mayor, Ribera del Duero 2022
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Bodega Hacienda López De Haro, Classica Gran Reserva, Gran Reserva, Rioja 2012
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Hijos De Alberto Gutierrez, De Alberto Dorado, Rueda NV
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Celler Pasanau, Finca La Planeta, Priorat 2020
    Gold, 96 points
  • Bodegas Olarra, Cerro Añón, Reserva, Rioja 2020
    Gold, 96 points
  • Bodegas Olarra, Reciente, Gran Reserva, Rioja 2019
    Gold, 95 points
  • Bodegas Ondarre, Gran Reserva, Rioja 2019
    Gold, 95 points
  • Bodegas Ondarre, Reserva, Rioja 2020
    Gold, 95 points
  • Herència Altés, La Pilosa, Terra Alta 2022
    Gold, 95 points
  • Mas Doix, Doix Costers De Vinyes Velles, Priorat 2021
    Gold, 95 points
  • Viñedos & Bodegas Alto Buen Grado, La Cendra Garnacha, Cebreros 2021
    Gold, 95 points
  • Cooperativa De Viver, La Perdición, Not Applicable 2022
    Silver, 90 points
  • Celler Josep Vicens, Ma Iaia Cinta Homenatge Macabeu, Terra Alta 2021
    Bronze, 89 points

Switzerland

  • Domaine Histoire D’Enfer, L’enfer Du Calcaire Pinot Noir, Salquenen, Valais 2019
    Platinum, 97 points

United States

  • Domaine Serene, Evenstad Reserve Brut, Dundee Hills, Oregon NV
    Gold, 96 points
  • Grgich Hills, Paris Tasting Commemorative Chardonnay, Napa Valley, California 2021
    Gold, 96 points
  • Grgich Hills, Paradise Block Old Vine Cabernet Sauvignon, Yountville, California 2021
    Gold, 95 points
Winevision team who served samples at the event.

Special thanks to the Winevision team.

Search all DWWA 2024 results

