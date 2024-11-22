{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer MmVkYTI3ZTNmMTcxZmIxYmJlOGUyZmY5MTA2MzgzOGE2YWNjMTM5Y2JlMGU3NGIxNDIwMzY2NDk5OTkwNDgxMQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

DWWA Winners’ Table: A guest favourite at DFWE London

On Saturday 16th November, Decanter welcomed over one thousand wine lovers to the heart of London for its annual Fine Wine Encounter. The DWWA Winners' Table was once again a guest favourite, with over 50 top-scoring wines to try.
The much-anticipated Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) returned to London for its 27th edition. Held in the heart of Marylebone at the luxurious Landmark hotel, the must-attend event welcomed over 1,200 wine lovers.

From insightful masterclasses to the curated Grand Tasting and the exclusive Cellar Collection, guests could enjoy wines from over 120 producers representing 19 countries. Featuring a range of wines spanning Old World classics to New World discoveries, there was something to satisfy every palate.

Guests were welcomed at the luxurious Landmark Hotel in the heart of London. Credit: Chloe Hashemi

As always, the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) winners’ table proved to be very popular with guests. The extraordinary selection featured 54 award-winning wines from the 2024 competition, offering an impressive variety of styles – from Prosecco and traditional method sparklers to mouth-watering whites, fruity and bold reds and luscious sweet and fortified wines.

Attendees sampled six of the 50 Best in Show wines from DWWA 2024, including 97-point Alta Alella, Mirgin Exeo Evolució Gran Reserva Brut Nature, Cava, Spain 2004, Australia’s Chaffey Bros., Evangeline Syrah, Eden Valley 2021 and Kopke, 50 Year Old Tawny, Port NV.

The DWWA Winners’ Table, featured a selection 54 top-scoring wines for guests to sample. Credit: Chloe Hashemi

Other highlights included 10 Platinum winners from Australia, Greece, Germany, France, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain, Italy and the US, all scoring 97 points, along with a diverse selection of Gold-awarded wines.

Attendees around the busy DWWA Winners’ Table. Credit: Chloe Hashemi

Explore below the full list of DWWA 2024 award-winning wines featured on the day, and find more event highlights here.

Sparkling

  • Nani Rizzi, Extra Brut, Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Superiore, Veneto, Italy 2023
    Gold, 95 points
  • Masottina, R. D. O. Levante Rive Di Ogliano Extra Dry, Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore Rive, Veneto, Italy 2023
    Gold, 95 points
  • Tenuta degli Ultimi, Biancariva Rive di Collalto, Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore Rive, Veneto, Italy 2013
    Gold, 95 points
  • Perleo, Brut Zero, Vino Spumante di Qualità, Italy 2016
    Gold, 95 points
  • House of Arras, Grand Vintage, Tasmania, Australia 2015
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Domaine Serene, Evenstad Reserve Brut, Dundee Hills, Oregon, United States NV
    Gold, 96 points
  • Alta Alella, Mirgin Exeo Evolució Gran Reserva Brut Nature, Cava, Spain 2004
    Best in Show, 97 points 

White

  • Weingut Eichinger, Ried Lamm 1ötw Grüner Veltliner, Kamptal, Niederösterreich, Austria 2022
    Gold, 95 points
  • Sturm, Sauvignon, Collio, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2022
    Gold, 95 points
  • Albet I Noya, El Bosc Negre, Penedès, Spain 2021
    Silver, 92 points
  • Alpha Estate, Single Vineyard Turtles Malagouzia, Florina, Macedonia, Greece 2023
    Gold, 95 points
  • Cantina Kurtatsch, Amos, Alto Adige / Südtirol, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy 2022
    Gold, 96 points
  • Canava Chrissou Tselepos, Vieilles Vignes, Santorini, Aegean Islands, Greece 2021
    Platinum, 97 points 
  • Eugenio Collavini, Broy, Collio, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2021
    Gold, 95 points
  • Passo Del Borgo, Pecorino, Falerio, Le Marche, Italy 2021
    Silver, 94 points 
  • Pago De Los Capellanes, O Luar Do Sil Sobre Lias Godello, Valdeorras, Spain 2022
    Gold, 95 points
  • Casale Del Giglio, Anthium Bellone, Lazio, Italy 2023
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Signum Blanc, Turmalin Ried Kreuzberg Weissburgunder, Südsteiermark, Steiermark, Austria 2018
    Gold, 95 points
  • Pago Finca Élez, Fermentado en Barrica Chardonnay, Vino de Pago, Spain 2022
    Gold, 96 points

Red

  • Weingut Fritz Wassmer, Kaiserberg Herbolzheim Spätburgunder, Baden, Germany 2021
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Domaine Histoire D’Enfer, L’enfer Du Calcaire Pinot Noir, Salquenen, Valais, Switzerland 2019
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Leyda, Lot 21 Pinot Noir, Leyda Valley, San Antonio, Chile 2022
    Gold, 95 points
  • Bodega Son Antem, Camins De Mallorca, Mallorca, The Islands, Spain 2022
    Gold, 95 points
  • Herència Altés, La Pilosa, Terra Alta, Spain 2022
    Gold, 95 points
  • Viñedos & Bodegas Alto Buen Grado, La Cendra Garnacha, Cebreros, Spain 2021
    Gold, 95 points
  • Tenute Navarra, Maribu, Cerasuolo di Vittoria, Sicily, Italy 2022
    Gold, 95 points
  • Bodegas López Cristóbal, La Colorada, Crianza, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2021
    Gold, 95 points
  • Mas Doix, Doix Costers De Vinyes Velles, Priorat, Spain 2021
    Gold, 95 points
  • Bodegas Ondarre, Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2020
    Gold, 95 points
  • Bodegas Olarra, Cerro Añón, Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2020
    Gold, 96 points
  • Bodegas Altanza, Artistas Españoles D D Velazquez, Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2011
    Gold, 95 points
  • Bodegas Frontaura, Aponte Plus Tempranillo, Toro, Spain 2018
    Best in Show, 97 points 
  • Château La Dominique, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 2018
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Domaine Bousquet, Virgen Organic Malbec, Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina 2023
    Gold, 95 points
  • Trefethen Family Vineyards, Dragon’s Tooth, Oak Knoll District of Napa Valley, California, United States 2021
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Viña Mayu, Syrah Gran Reserva Titon Vineyard, Elqui Valley, Chile 2020
    Gold, 95 points
  • Chaffey Bros., Evangeline Syrah, Eden Valley, South Australia, Australia 2021
    Best in Show, 97 points 
  • Château Sainte Roseline, Lampe De Meduse, Côtes de Provence Cru Classé, Provence, France 2020
    Gold, 96 points
  • Quinta Do Crasto, Touriga Nacional, Douro, Portugal 2019
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Celler Pasanau, Finca La Planeta, Priorat, Spain 2020
    Gold, 96 points
  • Chateau Waimarama, Emigao Cabernet Sauvignon, Havelock North, Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand 2016
    Gold, 96 points
  • Ernie Els, Major Series Cabernet Sauvignon, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2022
    Gold, 95 points

Sweet & Fortified

  • Donnafugata, Ben Ryé, Passito di Pantelleria, Sicily, Italy 2022
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Cantina Andriano, Juvelo Passito Gewürztraminer, Alto Adige / Südtirol, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy 2022
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Klein Constantia, Vin De Constance, Constantia, Cape Town, South Africa 2020
    Gold, 96 points
  • Tiberi David, Vino Cotto Stravecchio Occhio Di Gallo, Le Marche, Italy 2013
    Platinum, 97 points 
  • Monemvasia Winery, Malvasia, Monemvasia, Peloponnese, Greece 2012
    Gold, 96 points
  • Shabo, Limited Edition Muscat Ottonel, Odesa, Ukraine 2018
    Gold, 95 points
  • Henriques & Henriques, Single Harvest Sercial, Madeira, Portugal 2001
    Gold, 95 points
  • Curatolo Arini, Vergine Riserva, Marsala, Sicily, Italy 1995
    Gold, 95 points
  • Gerisena, Somnis De Gerisena Sol I Serena, Empordà, Spain NV
    Gold, 95 points
  • Bodega Brotons, Gran Fondillon Reserva, Alicante, Spain 1964
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Dalva, Colheita, Port, Portugal 1994
    Gold, 95 points
  • Kopke, 50 Year Old Tawny, Port, Portugal NV
    Best in Show, 97 points

