DWWA Winners’ Table: A guest favourite at DFWE London

The much-anticipated Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) returned to London for its 27th edition. Held in the heart of Marylebone at the luxurious Landmark hotel, the must-attend event welcomed over 1,200 wine lovers.

From insightful masterclasses to the curated Grand Tasting and the exclusive Cellar Collection, guests could enjoy wines from over 120 producers representing 19 countries. Featuring a range of wines spanning Old World classics to New World discoveries, there was something to satisfy every palate.

As always, the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) winners’ table proved to be very popular with guests. The extraordinary selection featured 54 award-winning wines from the 2024 competition, offering an impressive variety of styles – from Prosecco and traditional method sparklers to mouth-watering whites, fruity and bold reds and luscious sweet and fortified wines.

Attendees sampled six of the 50 Best in Show wines from DWWA 2024, including 97-point Alta Alella, Mirgin Exeo Evolució Gran Reserva Brut Nature, Cava, Spain 2004, Australia’s Chaffey Bros., Evangeline Syrah, Eden Valley 2021 and Kopke, 50 Year Old Tawny, Port NV.

Other highlights included 10 Platinum winners from Australia, Greece, Germany, France, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain, Italy and the US, all scoring 97 points, along with a diverse selection of Gold-awarded wines.

Explore below the full list of DWWA 2024 award-winning wines featured on the day, and find more event highlights here.

Sparkling

Nani Rizzi , Extra Brut, Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Superiore, Veneto, Italy 2023

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points

Platinum, 97 points

Gold, 96 points

Best in Show, 97 points

White

Weingut Eichinger , Ried Lamm 1ötw Grüner Veltliner, Kamptal, Niederösterreich, Austria 2022

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points

Silver, 92 points

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 96 points

Platinum, 97 points

Gold, 95 points

Silver, 94 points

Gold, 95 points

Best in Show, 97 points

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 96 points

Red

Weingut Fritz Wassmer , Kaiserberg Herbolzheim Spätburgunder, Baden, Germany 2021

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 95 points

Best in Show, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points

Gold, 95 points

Platinum, 97 points

Gold, 95 points

Best in Show, 97 points

Gold, 96 points

Platinum, 97 points

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 95 points

Sweet & Fortified

Donnafugata , Ben Ryé, Passito di Pantelleria, Sicily, Italy 2022

Platinum, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points

Gold, 96 points

Platinum, 97 points

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points

Platinum, 97 points

Gold, 95 points

Best in Show, 97 points

