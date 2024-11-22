DWWA Winners’ Table: A guest favourite at DFWE London

The much-anticipated Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) returned to London for its 27th edition. Held in the heart of Marylebone at the luxurious Landmark hotel, the must-attend event welcomed over 1,200 wine lovers.
From insightful masterclasses to the curated Grand Tasting and the exclusive Cellar Collection, guests could enjoy wines from over 120 producers representing 19 countries. Featuring a range of wines spanning Old World classics to New World discoveries, there was something to satisfy every palate.
As always, the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) winners’ table proved to be very popular with guests. The extraordinary selection featured 54 award-winning wines from the 2024 competition, offering an impressive variety of styles – from Prosecco and traditional method sparklers to mouth-watering whites, fruity and bold reds and luscious sweet and fortified wines.
Attendees sampled six of the 50 Best in Show wines from DWWA 2024, including 97-point Alta Alella, Mirgin Exeo Evolució Gran Reserva Brut Nature, Cava, Spain 2004, Australia’s Chaffey Bros., Evangeline Syrah, Eden Valley 2021 and Kopke, 50 Year Old Tawny, Port NV.
Other highlights included 10 Platinum winners from Australia, Greece, Germany, France, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain, Italy and the US, all scoring 97 points, along with a diverse selection of Gold-awarded wines.
Explore below the full list of DWWA 2024 award-winning wines featured on the day, and find more event highlights here.
Sparkling
- Nani Rizzi, Extra Brut, Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Superiore, Veneto, Italy 2023
Gold, 95 points
- Masottina, R. D. O. Levante Rive Di Ogliano Extra Dry, Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore Rive, Veneto, Italy 2023
Gold, 95 points
- Tenuta degli Ultimi, Biancariva Rive di Collalto, Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore Rive, Veneto, Italy 2013
Gold, 95 points
- Perleo, Brut Zero, Vino Spumante di Qualità, Italy 2016
Gold, 95 points
- House of Arras, Grand Vintage, Tasmania, Australia 2015
Platinum, 97 points
- Domaine Serene, Evenstad Reserve Brut, Dundee Hills, Oregon, United States NV
Gold, 96 points
- Alta Alella, Mirgin Exeo Evolució Gran Reserva Brut Nature, Cava, Spain 2004
Best in Show, 97 points
White
- Weingut Eichinger, Ried Lamm 1ötw Grüner Veltliner, Kamptal, Niederösterreich, Austria 2022
Gold, 95 points
- Sturm, Sauvignon, Collio, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2022
Gold, 95 points
- Albet I Noya, El Bosc Negre, Penedès, Spain 2021
Silver, 92 points
- Alpha Estate, Single Vineyard Turtles Malagouzia, Florina, Macedonia, Greece 2023
Gold, 95 points
- Cantina Kurtatsch, Amos, Alto Adige / Südtirol, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy 2022
Gold, 96 points
- Canava Chrissou Tselepos, Vieilles Vignes, Santorini, Aegean Islands, Greece 2021
Platinum, 97 points
- Eugenio Collavini, Broy, Collio, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2021
Gold, 95 points
- Passo Del Borgo, Pecorino, Falerio, Le Marche, Italy 2021
Silver, 94 points
- Pago De Los Capellanes, O Luar Do Sil Sobre Lias Godello, Valdeorras, Spain 2022
Gold, 95 points
- Casale Del Giglio, Anthium Bellone, Lazio, Italy 2023
Best in Show, 97 points
- Signum Blanc, Turmalin Ried Kreuzberg Weissburgunder, Südsteiermark, Steiermark, Austria 2018
Gold, 95 points
- Pago Finca Élez, Fermentado en Barrica Chardonnay, Vino de Pago, Spain 2022
Gold, 96 points
Red
- Weingut Fritz Wassmer, Kaiserberg Herbolzheim Spätburgunder, Baden, Germany 2021
Platinum, 97 points
- Domaine Histoire D’Enfer, L’enfer Du Calcaire Pinot Noir, Salquenen, Valais, Switzerland 2019
Platinum, 97 points
- Leyda, Lot 21 Pinot Noir, Leyda Valley, San Antonio, Chile 2022
Gold, 95 points
- Bodega Son Antem, Camins De Mallorca, Mallorca, The Islands, Spain 2022
Gold, 95 points
- Herència Altés, La Pilosa, Terra Alta, Spain 2022
Gold, 95 points
- Viñedos & Bodegas Alto Buen Grado, La Cendra Garnacha, Cebreros, Spain 2021
Gold, 95 points
- Tenute Navarra, Maribu, Cerasuolo di Vittoria, Sicily, Italy 2022
Gold, 95 points
- Bodegas López Cristóbal, La Colorada, Crianza, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2021
Gold, 95 points
- Mas Doix, Doix Costers De Vinyes Velles, Priorat, Spain 2021
Gold, 95 points
- Bodegas Ondarre, Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2020
Gold, 95 points
- Bodegas Olarra, Cerro Añón, Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2020
Gold, 96 points
- Bodegas Altanza, Artistas Españoles D D Velazquez, Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2011
Gold, 95 points
- Bodegas Frontaura, Aponte Plus Tempranillo, Toro, Spain 2018
Best in Show, 97 points
- Château La Dominique, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru Classé, Bordeaux, France 2018
Platinum, 97 points
- Domaine Bousquet, Virgen Organic Malbec, Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina 2023
Gold, 95 points
- Trefethen Family Vineyards, Dragon’s Tooth, Oak Knoll District of Napa Valley, California, United States 2021
Platinum, 97 points
- Viña Mayu, Syrah Gran Reserva Titon Vineyard, Elqui Valley, Chile 2020
Gold, 95 points
- Chaffey Bros., Evangeline Syrah, Eden Valley, South Australia, Australia 2021
Best in Show, 97 points
- Château Sainte Roseline, Lampe De Meduse, Côtes de Provence Cru Classé, Provence, France 2020
Gold, 96 points
- Quinta Do Crasto, Touriga Nacional, Douro, Portugal 2019
Platinum, 97 points
- Celler Pasanau, Finca La Planeta, Priorat, Spain 2020
Gold, 96 points
- Chateau Waimarama, Emigao Cabernet Sauvignon, Havelock North, Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand 2016
Gold, 96 points
- Ernie Els, Major Series Cabernet Sauvignon, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2022
Gold, 95 points
Sweet & Fortified
- Donnafugata, Ben Ryé, Passito di Pantelleria, Sicily, Italy 2022
Platinum, 97 points
- Cantina Andriano, Juvelo Passito Gewürztraminer, Alto Adige / Südtirol, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy 2022
Best in Show, 97 points
- Klein Constantia, Vin De Constance, Constantia, Cape Town, South Africa 2020
Gold, 96 points
- Tiberi David, Vino Cotto Stravecchio Occhio Di Gallo, Le Marche, Italy 2013
Platinum, 97 points
- Monemvasia Winery, Malvasia, Monemvasia, Peloponnese, Greece 2012
Gold, 96 points
- Shabo, Limited Edition Muscat Ottonel, Odesa, Ukraine 2018
Gold, 95 points
- Henriques & Henriques, Single Harvest Sercial, Madeira, Portugal 2001
Gold, 95 points
- Curatolo Arini, Vergine Riserva, Marsala, Sicily, Italy 1995
Gold, 95 points
- Gerisena, Somnis De Gerisena Sol I Serena, Empordà, Spain NV
Gold, 95 points
- Bodega Brotons, Gran Fondillon Reserva, Alicante, Spain 1964
Platinum, 97 points
- Dalva, Colheita, Port, Portugal 1994
Gold, 95 points
- Kopke, 50 Year Old Tawny, Port, Portugal NV
Best in Show, 97 points