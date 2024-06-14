Photo Highlights: Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC 2024

On June 8, the elegant Manhatta in New York City was transformed into a wine lover’s paradise for the third edition of Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) NYC.
This exclusive one day event, renowned for bringing together wine enthusiasts, connoisseurs and some of the finest wine producers from around the globe, offered attendees an unforgettable experience filled with an exquisite Grand Tasting, enlightening masterclasses, and the chance to meet legendary winemakers.
Thanks to photographers Mark Reinertson and Studio Smith Studio and video team Future Studios.
Thanks also to our sponsors: Riedel, Hamilton Russell and Domaine Anderson
Those who snapped up tickets to one of the four masterclasses throughout the day had the rare chance to enjoy expert guided tastings.
The early opening of the stunning bar featuring 28 Gold, Platinum and Best-in Show medal-winners from the Decanter World Wine Awards.
Guillaume-Alexandre Marx, Commercial Director for Domaine Clarence Dillon and Natalie Earl, Decanter’s Regional Editor for France presented the first masterclass of the day with exquisite Château Haut-Brion wines.
The doors for the Grand Tasting opened at 11am where 50 prestigious producers presented their wines to share with guests, including Languedoc winemaker Gérard Bertrand.
A quiet moment of the busy Grand Tasting where two guests studied the Grand Tasting booklet to write their own tasting notes.
Robert Fiore, Winemaker of Peter Michael Winery and Jonathan Cristaldi, Decanter Napa Valley correspondent hosted the second masterclass of the day tasting wines back to 2006, and a backdrop of stunning views.
Guests had the opportunity to meet incredible winemakers including Ross Cobb of Cobb Wines and its pioneering pinot noirs.
We were thrilled to have Yalumba, Australia’s oldest family-owned winery, join us at the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC this year, celebrating its 175th anniversary.
A guest meticulously studies the Grand Tasting line-up, capturing the essence of each sip.
Our guests enjoyed a delicious lunch with jaw dropping views plus wine choices by Hamilton Russell and Domaine Anderson, and sparkling glasses by Riedel.
Wine enthusiasts ascended to the 60th floor of New York City’s Manhatta.
Rebekah Wineburg from Quintessa meeting the Grand Tasting guests.
Young wine enthusiasts had a splendid time tasting some rare and highly-prized wines.
It was an honour to have esteemed winemaker Michel Chapoutier present his exceptional Hermitage wines to our thrilled attendees.
A complimentary cheese and charcuterie board was available throughout the day and hugely popular with guests!
Disznókő Winery presented 4 wines during the Grand Tasting including it's special wine Disznókő Kapi Vineyard 6 Puttonyos Tokaji Aszú 2015.
Guests enjoyed access to the all day Grand Tasting room, featuring over 200 fine wines, making it an unparalleled day for fine wine enthusiasts.
Vicente Dalmau Cebrián-Sagarriga, Count of Creixell, presented his family's iconic wines from the historic Marqués de Murrieta Estate.
Dalmau led attendees through an understanding of the terroir and growing conditions of these singular blocks within Ygay's 300-hectare vineyard holdings.
Attentive guests of the masterclasses were fully engaged, joyful and captivated by the knowledge shared.
Producers remarked at the high level of knowledge and genuine interest in wine among the NYC DFWE guests.
