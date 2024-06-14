{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer ZTY1ZGEyNzkwMjI4ZjJkYmMwN2JkN2NkZTJlN2Q2NzVkYzUyNWY4MzljOGNlMTFmNTIxZGYyZTU5Mjk0MDBkYQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Photo Highlights: Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC 2024

Picture highlights from the third edition of Decanter Fine Wine Encounter in New York City, which took place last Saturday (8th June).
Laura Timms

On June 8, the elegant Manhatta in New York City was transformed into a wine lover’s paradise for the third edition of Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) NYC.

This exclusive one day event, renowned for bringing together wine enthusiasts, connoisseurs and some of the finest wine producers from around the globe, offered attendees an unforgettable experience filled with an exquisite Grand Tasting, enlightening masterclasses, and the chance to meet legendary winemakers.

Scroll down to see photo highlights from DFWE NYC 2024.

Thanks to photographers Mark Reinertson and Studio Smith Studio and video team Future Studios.

Thanks also to our sponsors: Riedel, Hamilton Russell and Domaine Anderson

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
Those who snapped up tickets to one of the four masterclasses throughout the day had the rare chance to enjoy expert guided tastings.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
The early opening of the stunning bar featuring 28 Gold, Platinum and Best-in Show medal-winners from the Decanter World Wine Awards.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
Guillaume-Alexandre Marx, Commercial Director for Domaine Clarence Dillon and Natalie Earl, Decanter’s Regional Editor for France presented the first masterclass of the day with exquisite Château Haut-Brion wines.

Image credit: Studio Smith Studio
The doors for the Grand Tasting opened at 11am where 50 prestigious producers presented their wines to share with guests, including Languedoc winemaker Gérard Bertrand.

Image credit: Studio Smith Studio
A quiet moment of the busy Grand Tasting where two guests studied the Grand Tasting booklet to write their own tasting notes.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
Robert Fiore, Winemaker of Peter Michael Winery and Jonathan Cristaldi, Decanter Napa Valley correspondent hosted the second masterclass of the day tasting wines back to 2006, and a backdrop of stunning views.

Image credit: Studio Smith Studio
Guests had the opportunity to meet incredible winemakers including Ross Cobb of Cobb Wines and its pioneering pinot noirs.

Image credit: Studio Smith Studio
We were thrilled to have Yalumba, Australia’s oldest family-owned winery, join us at the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC this year, celebrating its 175th anniversary.

Image credit: Studio Smith Studio
A guest meticulously studies the Grand Tasting line-up, capturing the essence of each sip.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
Our guests enjoyed a delicious lunch with jaw dropping views plus wine choices by Hamilton Russell and Domaine Anderson, and sparkling glasses by Riedel.

Image credit: Studio Smith Studio
Wine enthusiasts ascended to the 60th floor of New York City’s Manhatta.

Image credit: Studio Smith Studio
Rebekah Wineburg from Quintessa meeting the Grand Tasting guests.

Image credit: Studio Smith Studio
Young wine enthusiasts had a splendid time tasting some rare and highly-prized wines.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
It was an honour to have esteemed winemaker Michel Chapoutier present his exceptional Hermitage wines to our thrilled attendees.

Image credit: Studio Smith Studio
A complimentary cheese and charcuterie board was available throughout the day and hugely popular with guests!

Image credit: Studio Smith Studio
Disznókő Winery presented 4 wines during the Grand Tasting including it's special wine Disznókő Kapi Vineyard 6 Puttonyos Tokaji Aszú 2015.

Image credit: Studio Smith Studio
Guests enjoyed access to the all day Grand Tasting room, featuring over 200 fine wines, making it an unparalleled day for fine wine enthusiasts.

Image credit: Studio Smith Studio
We would love for you to share your favourite moments with photos from the day by taking part in our X and Instagram competition. This will give you the chance to win a pair of Grand Tasting tickets to our next New York Fine Wine Encounter in 2025. Just tag #DecanterFWE.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
Vicente Dalmau Cebrián-Sagarriga, Count of Creixell, presented his family's iconic wines from the historic Marqués de Murrieta Estate.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
Dalmau led attendees through an understanding of the terroir and growing conditions of these singular blocks within Ygay's 300-hectare vineyard holdings.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
Attentive guests of the masterclasses were fully engaged, joyful and captivated by the knowledge shared.

Image credit: Studio Smith Studio
Producers remarked at the high level of knowledge and genuine interest in wine among the NYC DFWE guests.

Image credit: Mark Reinertson
Cheers! See you in 2025.

