Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London 2024: Highlights

More than 1,200 wine lovers made their annual pilgrimage to the historic Landmark London hotel in Marylebone for the 27th Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE).

From 9am – 90 minutes before doors opened – 300 lucky ticket holders for the morning session of the exclusive Cellar Collection room started assembling, producers taking photos of the queue snaking down corridors and through the hotel lobby.

Patience was rewarded as, once inside, they were welcomed by 21 esteemed producers, each of whom showed a selection of wines, including three vintages of their flagship cuvée – one of which was a library vintage of at least a decade old, to demonstrate the wine’s evolution.

A unique memento from the Cellar Collection is the passport given to attendees (300 for the morning and 300 for the afternoon session), in which they can get a stamp from each of the participating wineries after tasting its library vintage.

The global Grand Tasting

Meanwhile guests poured into the two rooms of the Grand Tasting, to enjoy wines from 105 producers representing 19 countries.

Bordeaux lovers had 20 tables alone to enjoy, while France was further represented by five leading Champagne houses and estates from Burgundy, Rhône, Provence and Languedoc-Roussillon.

Visitors could explore Italy from top to toe, through seven different regions and 27 producers, while we were delighted to welcome 19 Spanish wineries from seven denominations.

A brace of English sparkling houses joined 20 Southern Hemisphere stars from Australia, Chile, South Africa, Argentina, New Zealand and Australia, alongside nine US estates.

Canada, China, Hungary, Lebanon, Ukraine, Switzerland, Turkey, Greece, Portugal and Croatia offered real delights and discoveries, as did the ever-popular Decanter World Wine Awards stand, featuring 56 winners from the 2024 competition.

Masterclass magic at DFWE London 2024

One of the main attractions of attending any DFWE event – in London, New York or Singapore – is the chance to snap up a ticket to a masterclasses: exclusive 75-minute tutored tasting sessions with winery principals of premium and rare cuvées.

This year the sell-out masterclass programme began with an exceptional vertical tasting of Rare Champagne. Decanter’s France Editor Natalie Earl joined Emilien Boutillat, cellarmaster at Rare Champagne and Piper-Heidsieck, to take guests through eight vintages of Rare, the 2012 and 2014 Rosé, and six Brut cuvées: 2013, 2012, the 2008 and 2006 in magnum, and finally the 2002 and wonderfully evolved 1988.

In the second masterclass, Tracey Dobbin MW of Château Ducru-Beaucaillou joined fellow Master of Wine Michelle Cherutti-Kowal to explore the terroir of this family-run second-growth St-Julien property through nine wines. After an introduction by third wine Le Petit Ducru and second label La Croix Ducru-Beaucaillou, attendees enjoyed six vintages of the grand vin: 2018, 2016, 2010, 2005, 2000 and 1995 to show the ageability of this Bordeaux estate.

The final masterclass took us to Australia and beyond, where Toby Amphlett, brand ambassador for renowned winery Penfolds, led guests through eight iconic wines of the present and future. Guests explored the winery’s South Australian history though its famous Shiraz wines Grange 2007 and St Henri 2014, then the 2018 Yattarna Chardonnay, 2015 Bin 407 Cabernet Sauvignon and 2015 Bin 389 ‘Baby Grange’ represented more recent legendary labels. Finally, the ‘global’ wines were introduced. These featured Penfolds’ first Bordeaux wine, the 2019 FWT 585 and then two ‘Wines of the World’, the 2022 Penfolds II and 2018 Quantum Cabernet.

Look out for reports on DFWE London 2024 masterclasses on Decanter Premium soon.

DFWE London 2024: a unique experience

From masterclasses to Grand Tasting to Cellar Collection, stemware from Riedel, our event sponsor, showcased all the wines at their best, and visitors were also able to experience how different styles tasted in different glasses at a dedicated Riedel stand.

In addition to a cheese and charcuterie food station in the Cellar Collection room, guests could enjoy nibbles and make purchases from Mouse & Grape, Firetree Chocolate and The Oil Merchant, as well as explore gift options and experiences from Top Note Design and Bacchus Wine Auction, the WSET School – and, of course, sign up to print and digital Decanter subscriptions.

Look out for pictorial highlights from the event shortly. If you attended, keep an eye out for our photo gallery as you may be featured.

Our next DFWE takes place in New York in June 2025, showcasing more top wine producers from around the world. For more information, visit our Events page.

