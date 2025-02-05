Rhône inspiration: South Australia’s take on bold reds

South Australia has become a powerhouse for Rhône-style reds, with its old-vine Grenache, bold Shiraz and GSM blends capturing global acclaim. The region’s sun-drenched vineyards and diverse terroirs, from Barossa Valley and McLaren Vale to Clare Valley, offer ideal conditions for these varieties, resulting in wines that offer both depth and elegance.

While classic Rhône reds are known for their earthy complexity and restrained fruit, South Australia’s interpretations embrace ripe fruit, vibrant aromatics and silky textures. This combination of elegance and power has earned recognition at the Decanter World Wine Awards, with three wines at the 2024 competition featured in the Best in Show top 50 global selection.

Scroll down to discover DWWA 2024 awarded Rhône-style reds from South Australia

Pair these wines with hearty dishes like slow-cooked lamb, barbecued meats or mushroom risotto to highlight their rich fruit profiles and savoury complexity.

For Grenache’s lighter style, opt for Mediterranean-inspired dishes such as grilled vegetables or charcuterie. With their balance and approachability, South Australia’s Rhône-style reds continue to captivate wine lovers globally.

Whether you’re exploring refined Grenache or bold Shiraz, the award-winning wines below are a must-try for fans of expressive, full-bodied reds.

Discover even more to seek out at awards.decanter.com

Best in Show

Chaffey Bros, Evangeline Syrah, Eden Valley 2021



Best in Show, 97 points

chaffeybros.com

Prodigiously aromatic, black cherry and plum, then plunging blackberry and blackcurrant dominate the palate with oak providing extra upholstery. A haunting citrus-and-lavender perfume helps to structure the wine alongside ample, gentle tannins and curranty acidity. Stylish, with emphatic, show-stopping character. Alcohol 14.5%

Penny’s Hill, Yeenunga Grenache, McLaren Vale 2023



Best in Show, 97 points

pennyshill.com.au

Fundamentally, an exercise in grace and charm, despite its dark hue, drawing on 51-year-old bush vine fruit. Beguiling, liqueur-like cherry and strawberry on the nose, then more of those sweet, seductive fruits coax and enchant on the palate. Purring, deep-bass tannins bring a latent authority and food-friendliness, while conveying the wine’s grandeur. Alc 14%

Shingleback, Red Knot Classified GSM, McLaren Vale 2022



Best in Show, 97 points

shingleback.com.au

Grenache with 21% Shiraz and 9% Mataro (Mourvedre). A dark purple-red colour, the fragrant sweetness of its tender aromatic profile is distinctively regional. Ample weight, and the other two varieties divert the sweetness out towards something a little sterner, with a different spectrum of primary fruit. Soft tannins and rounded, sunbeam acidity. Alc 13.9%

Barossa

Calabria, Saint Petri Shiraz-Carignan 2022



Platinum, 97 points

calabriawines.com.au

Crashing waves of cranberry, pomegranate and violet perfume topped with a savoury, herbaceous energy. Finely woven tannins, bracing acidity and a luxurious grip of vanilla and cocoa spice on a smooth finale. Superb. Alc 14.4%

Grant Burge, The Holy Trinity Grenache-Shiraz-Mourvedre 2022



Silver, 92 points

£22.50 Whitebridge Wines

A savoury and restrained nose has elegant floral notes, then a core of plush dark fruit, flinty stone and red berry on the palate. Alc 14.5%

Henschke, Henry’s Seven 2022



Silver, 92 points

£30.99 Cambridge Wine Merchants, Carruthers & Kent, Field & Fawcett, Noble Grape, NY Wines, Philglas & Swiggot, Taurus Wines, The Wine Reserve, The Wine Yard

Red and black fruits mingle with melted liquorice and some mountain herbs on the nose, enhanced by a creamy richness on the palate. Alc 14.5%

Sons of Eden, Kennedy Grenache-Shiraz-Mourvedre 2022



Silver, 92 points

£24.50-£24.99 EW Wines, Majestic

Plush nose of mulberry and dried tobacco, followed on the palate by layered coconut, fruit, spice and silky tannins. Alc 14.5%

Cat Amongst the Pigeons, Grenache-Shiraz-Mataro 2022



Silver, 91 points

catamongstthepigeonswine.com.au

Vibrant nose with red and black fruit pastille aromatics, then a palate of glossy oak, cedar and spiced vanilla notes. Alc 14.5%

Clare Valley

Kilikanoon, Attunga 1865 Shiraz 2019



Gold, 95 points

£130 Via UK agent Mentzendorff

Ambitious and unrelenting, with masses of ripe dark berry fruit, liquorice and coffee, a slurry of savoury herbs and eucalyptus, all enlivened by mouthwatering acidity. Alc 14.5%

Eden Valley

Fourth Wave Wine, Woods Crampton Shiraz 2022



Gold, 96 points

fourthwavewine.com.au

A thrilling merger of plums, chocolate and liquorice underpinned by a savoury black olive note. Fleshy and gentle with glossy tannins and a long, smooth finish. Alc 14%

McLaren Vale

Beresford, Barrel Select GSM 2022



Gold, 95 points

beresfordestate.com.au

A flourish of red and blue fruits backed by fresh violet notes, with layers of creamy tannins and a wonderfully ripe, succulent texture. Long and lustrous. Alc 13.9%

Chapel Hill, The Parson Grenache-Shiraz-Mourvedre 2022



Value Gold, 95 points

chapelhillwine.com.au

Bustling with spicy pink peppercorns and scrumptious rhubarb, with some floral nuance lapping at the fine sandy tannins and gripping freshness. Vivacious, long and frivolous. Alc 14.5%

Penny’s Hill, Single Vineyard Grenache 2023



Gold, 95 points

pennyshill.com.au

Beaming with red cherries and zingy Turkish delight, and an undertow of fresh mint and fragrant flowers. Creamy and mellow with a lush milk chocolate finish. Alc 14%

Dandelion Vineyards, Moonrise Kingdom 2022



Silver, 92 points

dandelionvineyards.com.au

Shiraz, Grenache and Petite Sirah from a single biodynamically run vineyard. Masses of blue and black fruits, leather, meat broth and touches of violet and rhubarb, with crisp acidity. Alc 14.5%

Gemtree, Cinnabar Organic Grenache-Shiraz-Mataro 2022



Silver, 91 points

gemtreewines.com

Vibrant, dark summer fruit and eucalyptus nose, then a palate of savoury, herbaceous damson with spice and supple tannins. Alc 14%

Related articles