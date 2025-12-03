International Cabernet Franc Day: A myriad of styles in the spotlight

International Cabernet Franc Day falls annually on 4 December, the anniversary of the death of Cardinal Richelieu, who is thought to have taken cuttings of Cabernet Franc from southwest France to the Loire Valley.

The region is highly regarded for the variety, where it comes into its own as both single varietal and red blends, particularly in Anjou-Saumur and Touraine. A versatile player, it’s also used for rosé and Crémant in the Loire.

Although an ancient Bordeaux variety, and the parent grape to mainstays Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot, Cab Franc is often overshadowed by its children in the region, where it appears in blends.

As a winter-hardy grape well suited to cooler regions, it adds to its plethora of styles with Canadian Icewine. Pressing grapes that have frozen on the vine produces concentrated sugars and flavours, leading to lusciously sweet dessert wines.

There are also some great examples of Cab Franc from southwest France, Italy (particularly in the northeastern areas), the US, Argentina, South Africa and Australia, among other regions,

Specific characteristics, as with all wines, depend on wine-growing, site and production methods but good cooler climate examples of dry reds are likely to show notes of fresh red fruit (strawberry, raspberry, cherry) while those from warmer regions lean towards robust blackcurrant and blackberry.

Wines may also evoke green pepper and have earthy undertones. Those from the Loire, in particular, are often described as having notes of pencil shavings.

Dry reds make a good accompaniment for earthy, herby dishes. Sommelier Giuseppe D’Aniello, a keen advocate for the grape, recommends pairing a Saumur-Champigny offering ‘with pasta cooked simply with tomato sauce, or with lamb cutlets served with tenderstem broccoli.’

Celebrate International Cabernet Franc Day with 12 top picks

