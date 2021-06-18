Canon 2020 released with ‘100-point potential’

Château Canon 2020, Jane Anson’s ‘Right Bank wine of the vintage‘, was being sold for around £1,152 per 12-bottle case in bond after being released in the Bordeaux en primeur campaign this morning (18 June).

It’s the latest of several potential 100-point wines to be released in the Bordeaux 2020 en primeur season.

On an ex-Bordeaux basis, Liv-ex said the release price was €96 per bottle. That’s more than 30% higher than the equivalent release price for the 2019 vintage.

However, some UK merchants were this week selling the 2019 at prices comparable to or even slightly above the 2020 opening price. Justerini & Brooks was selling six bottles for £640 in bond, with Millesima selling six for £546, for example.

Decanter’s Jane Anson gave Canon 2020 99 points and said it has the potential to hit a perfect 100 score further down the line. Anson does not award 100 points at en primeur, reserving this for when the wines have been tasted after bottling – in around 18 months.

This, nevertheless, puts the 2020 right up there with the best Canon vintages and continues a good run of form at the Chanel-owned St-Emilion 1er Grand Cru Classé B estate.

Analyst group Wine Lister said, ‘With demand for Canon continuing to thrive, and with strong aftermarket performance of similar quality vintages (2015 and 2016), buyers should do well to purchase the potential 100-point 2020 now (and perhaps pick up the 2018 before it further appreciates as well).’

Liv-ex noted, ‘The 2020 offers good value for money when compared to the highly scored 2015 vintage.’

More big-name St-Emilion wines enter en primeur campaign

Other releases on Friday (18 June) made it a big day for St-Emilion 1er Grand Cru Classé ‘B’ estates.

Château Troplong Mondot 2020 was being sold for around £864 per 12 bottles in bond, according to Liv-ex. Anson gave Troplong Mondot 2020 97 points, her highest rating for the estate of the past five vintages.

‘Inky in colour, this is utterly gorgeous, so much purity and definition on the nose,’ said wrote of the wine, which emphasises why several market observers regard Troplong Mondot as one to watch in general.

Liv-ex said the 2020 was above its market price for the 2019 vintage, but still below the prices of the 2016 and 2015 vintages – highly regarded on the Right Bank.

Bélair-Monange 2020 was also released, having been rated 99 points by Anson, two points higher than both the 2019 and 2018 vintages.

It was being sold for £1,450 per 12 bottles in bond, according to Liv-ex, which said this was above the 2019 vintage market price – and, according to its data, one of the priciest recent vintages available.

Earlier in the day, Valandraud 2020 joined the campaign. ‘This is excellent, broad-shouldered with ample depth to the brambled fruits, liquorice, cigar box spice, with a gorgeously saline finish,’ said Anson, giving the wine 96 points. She gave the 2019 vintage 97 points. The 2020 was released at £1,278 per 12 bottles in bond.

Elsewhere, today saw releases for Calon-Ségur 2020, rated 98 points by Anson, who said the vintage marks a ‘return to form’ for the St-Estèphe estate and that the wine is comparable to the well-regarded 2016.

Liv-ex said merchants were selling Calon-Ségur 2020 for £938 (12x 75cl in bond). Its market price data said this was cheaper than 2018 and 2016 but up on the current price of 2019.

Read more about Bordeaux 2020 en primeur