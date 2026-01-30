{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer YmUwMjA4ZjUyMjg0OTRkZmJjOTVhYTBjODE0NTIzYTAxY2JkNTlmY2Q5ZDdlMTFlMTZhMzVkMjNhZjQ5ZTFkZg","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Burgundy wine quiz: 10 questions to test your knowledge

How much do you know about one of the world's most famous wine regions? Find out with our light-hearted introductory quiz...
Chris Mercer Chris Mercer

Burgundy is a heartland for top Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines produced across a fascinating patchwork quilt of terroirs.

Vineyard climats in the famous Côte d’Or, including many premier and grand cru sites, were recognised by UNESCO in 2015, but the wider region spans around 28,841 hectares – making up 3% of France’s vineyard area, according to the Bourgogne wine board (BIVB).

As many Burgundy 2024-vintage en primeur wines make their debut, we’ve compiled a short introductory quiz to the region. Can you score 10 out of 10?

