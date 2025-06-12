Distilled: Havana Club launches Tributo 2025

Cuban rum producer Havana Club has announced the latest addition to its Icónica Collection. Tributo 2025 has been created in collaboration with Ireland’s Midleton Distillery. Limited to just 2,967 bottles worldwide, the ultra-premium Cuban rum is finished in Redbreast Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey casks.

‘By finishing this rum in Redbreast whiskey casks, we introduce a new dimension to our craft, uniting the finest Cuban rum and Irish whiskey traditions to create a truly extraordinary expression,’ said Asbel Morales, Maestro del Ron Cubano (Cuban rum master), the creative force behind the Tributo series.

David McCabe, Midleton Distillery master blender, added: ‘Redbreast and the Maestros del Ron Cubano share a deep respect for traditional knowhow, the transmission of expertise and the relentless pursuit of excellence. This collaboration is a tribute to that shared commitment, bringing together two iconic spirits that honour craftsmanship while pushing the boundaries of flavour exploration.’

A deep, smooth, complex sipping rum, Tributo 2025 (Alc 43%, RRP €450/70cl) has rich notes of dried sultanas and fig, with hints of dark caramel, vanilla and candied peel, green apple, dried ginger and oaky spice, with a very long finish.

What to drink now… Milady’s Spritz

Milady’s, New York City

Created by revered mixologist Julie Reiner, co-owner of Milady’s in SoHo, the bar’s eponymous spritz offers a refreshing yet balanced riff on go-to options that most drinkers know and love.

‘I was looking to create a spritz that had a bit more depth of flavour than a traditional Aperol spritz,’ says Reiner, stating that she and her team were looking for a drink that could be served all year long and act as one of the bar’s signature cocktails. Reiner was particularly interested in using Lambrusco and found that Amaro Santoni (£25.75/50cl The Whisky Exchange) liqueur not only worked really well with it, but also added the depth of flavour she was looking for.

‘A spritz is great if you are looking for something low abv, and can really be enjoyed any time,’ she says. ‘Adding the Amaro Santoni and Lambrusco made for a spritz that works in the winter months, too.’

Ingredients: 60ml Lambrusco, 45ml Aperol, 15ml Amaro Santoni, 30ml Club soda

Glass: Burgundy wine glass

Garnish: Blood orange slice

Method: Combine the Aperol, Amero, Lambrusco and club soda in the glass

