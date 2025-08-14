Ginebra: Gin with Spanish style

Gin lovers who have visited Spain will no doubt have enjoyed a refreshing Gintonica in a balloon- shaped copa glass. This eyecatching Spanish serve – now popular around the world – is an ideal showcase for local gins. The balloon holds enough ice to keep the drink cool in a hot climate, providing space for garnishes to enhance the character of the gin, while the shape accentuates aromas.

‘The modern Gintonica trend originated in San Sebastián in the early 2000s,’ explains Robyn Evans, global brand ambassador for Gin Mare (£38-£52 Widely available), produced on Spain’s Costa Dorada near Barcelona. Influenced by Spain’s innovative gastronomy scene, it put a new spin on the British Gin & Tonic, traditionally served in a highball glass with less ice and a smaller garnish.

‘Spanish gin and tonic has since come to be seen not as an English-style aperitif, but as a light after-dinner drink,’ notes Julio Miyares Armendáriz, global marketing director of the gin portfolio at Osborne, owner of Galician gin Nordés (see ‘One to try’).

While Gintonicas are a relatively modern invention, gin has a long history in Spain. Its origins date to the 18th century, when the British established a naval base on the island of Menorca, creating a demand for gin. Locals added juniper and herbs to their traditional wine-based spirits and Spanish gin was born.

Menorca’s historic Xorigeur Mahón gin (£29-£34.35 Amathus Drinks, Distillers Direct, Gerry’s, Master of Malt, The Whisky Exchange) traces its roots back to this time and is still made using the same secret historic botanical recipe. Meanwhile Larios (£15.99 London Liquor Store), Spain’s biggest-selling gin brand, was first produced in Málaga in 1866.

That’s the spirit

Today, gin is Spain’s most popular spirit, with a market share of 22%, and annual sales of more than 4.7m 9-litre cases (IWSR 2024). ‘Gin is perceived as a refreshing drink, lighter and with healthier connotations than other alcoholic beverages such as rum, whisky or vodka, which are more associated with nightlife,’ Armendáriz adds. ‘It is the most dynamic and versatile category.’

Unsurprisingly Spain’s distillers make use of native juniper and other botanicals to give their gins Iberian character. Larios features Málaga orange blossom, while Mallorca’s Palma Gin (£39-£47.25 Drink Finder, Drink Supermarket, Hedonism, Lunya, Master of Malt, The Tipple Cellar) includes Mallorcan almond flowers, lavender and tomato leaves.

Styling itself as a ‘Mediterranean gin’, Gin Mare lists Spanish Arbequina olives among its botanicals, bringing a savoury flavour and viscosity perfect for a dry Martini – with an olive garnish, of course. And ‘Atlantic gin’ Nordés, created in 2012 by a group of friends including a Master Distiller and a winemaker, uses a base spirit distilled from Albariño grapes. Its Galician botanicals, including bay leaf and lemon verbena, create a breezy, herbal profile that captures the essence of ‘España Verde’.

Plenty of inspiration if you want to add some Spanish style to your gin selection this summer.

One to try

Nordés Gin

£34.99-£39.50/70cl Liquor Library, Master of Malt, Nickolls & Perks, Ocado, Simply Wines Direct, Spiritly, The Spirit Co, Ultracomida

Distilled from Albariño grapes grown in Rías Baixas, with 12 botanicals including hibiscus, ginger and samphire, this distinctive Galician gin is perfect for wine lovers. Try it in a refreshing Nordesiño. Add 25ml Nordés and 50ml Albariño to a large wine glass filled with ice. Top with tonic and garnish with lemon peel and a white grape skewer. Alcohol 40%

