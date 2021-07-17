Best summer gin: eight to try

One of the most appealing things about the gin category is the sheer variety of botanicals that can be used to create flavour. A botanical is anything derived from plants: herbs, spices, berries, leaves, bark, roots or flowers.

It means that as gin drinkers, we can be spoiled for choice when it comes to selecting a favourite bottle. But it’s also a great opportunity to explore different tastes and get creative with a summer cocktail– or even with a simple serve like a Gin and Tonic.

The selection of gins below includes new releases, old favourites and some special seasonal editions. They make use of a whole range of summery botanicals – from strawberries and rose petals to seaside plants such as rock samphire and sea purslane – to conjure up a summer day in a bottle.

Summer gin: eight bottles to try

Adnam’s Jardín Mexicano Gin

This limited-edition, vegan gin is made with 10 botanicals inspired by Mexican cookery, including avocado leaf, lime peel and coriander. Delivering a classic hit of juniper, it’s also leafy, fresh and herbaceous with a hint of smokiness on the nose. Silky textured and with a subtle chilli spice kick to the finish, it makes a really refreshing G&T. Garnish with lime. Alc 40%

Bullards Coastal Gin

Inspired by the Norfolk coastline, botanicals include hand-foraged sea aster, marsh samphire and sea purslane. I love the coastal aromas: notes of seaweed and wet stone, like walking over rock pools. There’s a breezy salinity to the citrus palate, with a salt and black pepper finish, that makes for a crisp, clean G&T. Even better, Bullards offers refills in eco pouches that can be posted back free for upcycling. Alc 40%

Cotton Gin Strawberry & Pink Peppercorn

Housed in an old cotton mill, Otterbeck Distillery includes local botanicals from the Yorkshire Dales in its gins. This seasonal bottling uses strawberries grown by local farmer Annabel Makin-Jones, alongside hand-foraged nettle leaves and Yorkshire watercress. Loaded with sweet ripe fresh strawberry notes, balanced by a tingle of pink peppercorn, it makes strawberries-and-cream, summer afternoon G&T. Alc 42%

East London Liquor Co Kew Gardens Gin

Taking inspiration from the plants and pollinators that can be found in London’s world-famous botanical gardens, this gin includes lavender and sweet orange among its botanicals. A classic style with plenty of juniper, but edged with floral notes, especially lavender, and plenty of citrus and pine freshness. Enjoy it in a floral G&T in your own garden. Alc 42%

Isle of Wight Distillery Mermaid Gin

Queen Victoria liked to spend summers on the Isle of Wight and this eye-catching gin from the island’s distillery captures the spirit of a seaside holiday. Its 10 ethically sourced botanicals include rock samphire, known locally as mermaid’s kiss. With salty ozone freshness, bright herbal tones and a long citrus finish it makes a well-balanced, fresh and creamy G&T. Alc 42%

Porters Tropical Old Tom Gin

Created by bartenders in a micro-distillery in Aberdeen, this gin is made in an Old Tom style: a traditional 18th century recipe that’s slightly sweeter than London Dry. I love the fresh and faintly tropical aromas, with sappy leafiness, pineapple and floral touches. On the palate the Old Tom sweetness is balanced by fresh tropical fruit – pineapple, mango – edged in florals but also with earthy base notes, like walking through a humid rain forest. Makes the perfect summer G&T. Alc 40%

Red Door Seasonal Edition with Summer Botanicals

From Scottish distiller Red Door, this is gin is made with local seasonal botanicals including rose petals, holy thistle, Scottish raspberry and sea buckthorn. Spicy and herbaceous aromas lead to a palate with a solid core of juniper, but edged in floral rose and violet notes, with red berry hints on the finish. Pair it with tonic for a gently floral G&T and garnish with fresh raspberries. Alc 45%

Silent Pool English Rose Gin

With its pretty pale pink hue, Silent Pool is one of the best rose gins out there. Very elegant with perfumed floral aromas of freshly picked roses, alongside notes of rosewater and Turkish delight that linger on the crisp finish. Try it in an English Rose Tom Collins: mix 50ml of gin with 25ml each of lemon juice and sugar syrup, then top with soda water. Ideal for summer garden parties. Alc 42%

