Great weekend wines – festive edition

If you’re considering spending – or rather, investing – in a few more expensive bottles for all the celebrations ahead, look no further. We’ve rounded up a selection of sixteen standout pours that will surely impress guests, make great conversation starters and ease all lockdown tensions.

They also make great and thoughtful gifts!

The list below includes a must-try fizz, a white and red Burgundy, two Margaux reds including one in magnum and a Napa Valley Petite Syrah. Plus, there’s a Madeira and Port pick too.

Priced between £20/$25 and £65/$85, this is a companion selection to our 25 wines under £20/$25 and a great starting point to spicing up your Christmas cellar.

See Decanter’s selection of great wines for the festive season

{} {"wineId":"42196","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44342","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44343","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44344","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44345","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44348","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44346","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44347","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44349","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44350","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44353","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"3991","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44352","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44351","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44354","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44355","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

