Great weekend wines – festive edition

If you’re considering spending – or rather, investing – in a few more expensive bottles for all the celebrations ahead, look no further. We’ve rounded up a selection of sixteen standout pours that will surely impress guests, make great conversation starters and ease all lockdown tensions.
They also make great and thoughtful gifts!
The list below includes a must-try fizz, a white and red Burgundy, two Margaux reds including one in magnum and a Napa Valley Petite Syrah. Plus, there’s a Madeira and Port pick too.
Priced between £20/$25 and £65/$85, this is a companion selection to our 25 wines under £20/$25 and a great starting point to spicing up your Christmas cellar.
