Historic ‘German’ Riesling from 1811 uncorked

Riesling has an extraordinary capacity to age, but how far can you push the best wines? Anne Krebiehl MW tastes a top vintage of the early 19th century at Geheimer Rat Dr. von Bassermann-Jordan...

Germany wasn’t a unified nation and its first chancellor, Otto von Bismarck, hadn’t even been born when historic Pfalz estate Geheimer Rat Dr. von Bassermann-Jordan was harvesting one of its best vintages.

This 1811 Riesling from the estate’s Forster Ungeheuer vineyard was tasted on Sunday night in the village of Deidesheim (26 August) to mark the producer’s 300th anniversary.

The colour was…

Are any of these in your cellar?