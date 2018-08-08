Le Pergole Torte: One of Italy’s most consistent wines

A voyage through nearly 40 years of vintages at Montervertine’s estate in April provided confirmation of Le Pergole Torte’s unwavering success, reports as Aldo Fiordelli, who profiles the winemaking methods and picks out his top wines...

Sergio Manetti founded Montevertine in 1967 when Radda, one of the highest and rockiest sites of Chianti Classico, was considered one of the trickiest places to ripen grapes. Today, it offers one of the longest growing seasons of the region.

Manetti bypassed the traditional Chianti recipe, however, which at the time demanded the use of white grapes in the blend.

Leaving the Consorzio in 1981, he had the freedom to use a cépage of 100% Sangiovese for his new project, Le Pergole Torte – which lays claim to being one of the first Super Tuscans.

It was originally labelled simply as Vino da Tavola, but became Toscana IGT in 1998 once the category was approved.

Scroll down to see Aldo’s tasting notes & scores

