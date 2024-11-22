{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer ZTBiZmE0ZDMzM2QzZmQ2NDFlYTk0OWNmODAyNzVkMTc4MGVmNmZkYzEyMWEwYmRmNDY4OGVmYTIwN2JiMDc5NQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

A Spectacular Day at the 27th DFWE London

See this year's photo highlights of the world-renowned Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London.
On Saturday 16 November, the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) London returned to the iconic Landmark London hotel for its 27th edition. This much-anticipated event brought together 127 world-class wineries under one roof, offering wine enthusiasts a day filled with exceptional tastings and unforgettable experiences.

Guests had the opportunity to explore an impressive selection of wines from renowned producers, engage with winemakers, and dive into the stories behind each label. The event also featured a series of outstanding masterclasses, where attendees could deepen their knowledge of rare vintages and iconic estates.

From the Grand Tasting ballroom to the exclusive Cellar Collection room, the day was a celebration of the very best in fine wine.

A heartfelt thank you to all the producers, guests, and our official sponsor, Riedel, for making this event such a success.

View the highlights below, with stunning photography by Ellen Richardson and Chloe Hashemi capturing the magic of the day.

This is an image 1 of 25

Pere Ventura sets the stage to showcase its renowned Cavas.

This is an image 2 of 25

Polishing perfection! Riedel’s UK Brand Ambassador Martin Turner ensures the glassware shines for the ever-popular grape varietal wine glass experience.

This is an image 3 of 25

Excitement builds as guests plan their journey through the exclusive Cellar Collection room.

This is an image 4 of 25

Elegant glassware from our official sponsors Riedel, awaits the attendees.

This is an image 5 of 25

The Cellar Collection room proved irresistible.

This is an image 6 of 25

A VIP treat — guests enjoyed fine cheese and charcuterie, perfectly paired with extraordinary wines in the Cellar Collection Room.

This is an image 7 of 25

An unforgettable scene—the Grand Tasting Ballroom comes alive with wine lovers.

This is an image 8 of 25

Émilien Boutillat, Chief Winemaker of Rare Champagne, leads tasters on an extraordinary journey through exceptional vintages.

This is an image 9 of 25

Eight legendary vintages, including a world preview of Rare Champagne’s latest Millésime, left guests captivated.

This is an image 10 of 25

Remírez de Ganuza’s Brand Ambassador Ken Silverio, showcased the artistry behind their exceptional Rioja wines.

This is an image 11 of 25

Exceptional pours — Morlet Family Vineyards shares its passion, one glass at a time.

This is an image 12 of 25

Izadi shares the joy of its wines with enthusiastic attendees.

This is an image 13 of 25

Estate Director Pierre Casenave leads the Château Ducru-Beaucaillou masterclass.

This is an image 14 of 25

Two attendees thoughtfully discuss and analyse their wines.

This is an image 15 of 25

Tracey Dobbin MW (left) and Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW (right) co-hosted a masterclass featuring nine stunning vintages of Château Ducru-Beaucaillou.

This is an image 16 of 25

The stunning line-up of Château Ducru-Beaucaillou vintages.

This is an image 17 of 25

An attendee enjoys a sample of the exquisite Kopke in the Cellar Collection Room.

This is an image 18 of 25

Timeless Burgundy elegance — Louis Jadot continues to captivate with every pour.

This is an image 19 of 25

Santa Rita’s Sebastián Labbé brought the spirit of Chile to life, sharing his expertise and passion.

This is an image 20 of 25

Premium perks! Decanter Premium members collect their exclusive goody bags featuring treats from Riedel, Firetree, and Change Please.

This is an image 21 of 25

A taste of luxury: Riedel’s Key to Wine Glass set, Firetree chocolate, and Change Please coffee in every premium goody bag.

This is an image 22 of 25

A sparkling masterpiece — House of Arras dazzles with its exceptional Tasmanian sparkling wines.

This is an image 23 of 25

Penfolds Brand Ambassador Toby Amphlett captivated a packed room, delving into the history and legacy of Penfolds’ iconic wines.

This is an image 24 of 25

Guests indulged in a journey through eight iconic Penfolds vintages, each showcasing the legacy of Australian winemaking.

This is an image 25 of 25

Cheers to another unforgettable day! Thank you for joining us— we look forward to seeing you next year.

