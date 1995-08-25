A new generation, an unchanging ethos: Rutini Wines looks to the future

Rutini Wines is a pillar of Argentina’s Gualtallary, Uco Valley, the producer has built an international reputation for consistency, elegance and painstaking interpretations of the Andean terroir, led by head winemaker Mariano Di Paola.

Having won a prestigious Best in Show prize at the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards for its Rutini Single Vineyard Gualtallary Malbec 2021, Rutini Wines is embarking on a new chapter with the arrival of two figures from the new generation of Argentinian oenology.

Murgia: Contemporary vision, global outlook

Di Paola, who has defined Rutini’s house style for over three decades, will be joined by new head of winemaking Juan Pablo Murgia, in a generational dialogue that combines tradition with renewal. Named Winemaker of the Year by Tim Atkin MW and hailed by Decanter as ‘One to Watch’, Murgia brings technical precision, aesthetic sensibility and a profound understanding of how wines communicate a sense of place. His international experience and leadership of prestigious projects have made him a key name in the country’s wine industry.

‘As an oenologist from a new generation’, Murgia explains, joining Rutini means contributing ‘a vision rooted in a sense of place and character’ to ‘a project I have always admired.’

An oenological strategy with legacy in mind

In another addition to the Rutini Wines team, Martina Galeano will join as first oenologist. With a Masters in Viticulture and Enology from the University of California, Davis, she will bring international experience, applied research and a strong commitment to sustainability.

In Galeano’s words, ‘Joining a team that strives for excellence and meaningful innovation – and that makes wines that authentically express their place of origin – is an exciting challenge’.

Di Paola concludes, ‘With these new additions, we are consolidating a diverse and highly qualified team that will drive Rutini’s oenological legacy with joy, intelligence, integrity and healthy ambition.’

