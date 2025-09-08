Benchmark singularity: The timeless, award-winning classicism of Tío Pepe

Few wine brands are able to evoke, more than a tasting experience, the identity of a place, tradition and style. That’s precisely what Tío Pepe does: holding the essence of Jerez and Fino Sherry at its core.

Timeless classicism

Founded in 1835 by Manuel María González Ángel, it didn’t take long for Tío Pepe to become synonymous with the best Finos and spirit of Jerez. It created – and has since consolidated – a benchmark for a refined expression of biologically-aged Sherry.

The visionary entrepreneur sought advice from his uncle (‘tio’) José (‘Pepe’) while establishing his business in Jerez de La Frontera. While paying tribute to the founder’s mentor, the brand’s name itself bridges past and future, tradition and innovation. Tío Pepe’s wines remain timeless classics, true to themselves and to the history behind them.

The multiple accolades received by Tío Pepe over the years have become part of the brand’s genealogy, reflecting the appreciation of both experts and consumers for the character, consistency and representativeness of its wines. And of the expertise of the bodega’s team, led by renowned master blender Antonio Flores, whose own life overlaps with Tío Pepe’s history – Flores was born in the bodega’s cellars, where his father worked as production manager, and eventually joined the technical team himself in 1980.

Now with the fourth and fifth generation of the González family at the helm, Tío Pepe – the cellar, the wines and the brand – continue to reflect the founder’s commitment to excellence and heritage. Not least the flagship Las Palmas collection: a lesson in history, patience and expertise.

The latter takes centre stage in the company’s pioneering sustainability programme, spearheaded by fifth generation Victoria González-Gordon. Beyond the safeguarding of natural resources and carbon footprint reduction, the all-encompassing strategy also looks at the preservation of the cultural and human wealth that make Jerez – and Tío Pepe – much more than names on a label.

Multiple wines, a single identity

The eponymous Fino, Tío Pepe, is the flagbearer for the bodega’s range. It remains the most obvious introduction to Sherry, offering a straightforward, appealingly saline, clearly outlined and immediately recognisable palate.

Each year, the bodega also releases an always much-anticipated ‘En Rama’ iteration: unfined and unfiltered, it delivers the purest expression of the influence of biological ageing. Bottled in spring, when the veil of flor is at its thickest, it has a distinct texture and length – its nuanced variability makes it truly special; each release revealing the particular conditions that shaped its evolution in barrel and the conditions of the ‘cellar’s terroir’.

The Palmas collection

Cellar geography and ethnography also feature heavily in the flagship Palmas collection: four wines, at different stages of biological ageing, selected each year by Flores and a guest expert. During the selection process, while tasting more than 100 barrels, the pair classifies the stand-out vessels with a different number of palmas (chalk palm marks), following a centuries-old classification system:

One palm (Una Palma): For wines aged circa six years, retaining strong flor influence but more complexity than the standard Tío Pepe.

Two palms (Dos Plamas): For wines aged for approximately eight years, with finer flor character, deeper nuttiness and vivid salinity.

Three palms (Tres Palmas): After one decade of ageing, these barrels have minimal flor left and the oxidative notes come to the fore with greater clarity.

Four palms (Cuatro Palmas): Denotes a rare Amontillado, aged over 50 years, where the oxidative character is as crucial as the biological influence, creating great complexity and elegance.

From the systematic and intense tasting process, a limited number of barrels is selected for release (often a single barrel for Tres and Cuatro Palmas), in what is a unique tasting journey through the sensorial arch of evolution under flor yeast.

Award-winning expressions

At the 2025 edition of Decanter’s World Wine Awards (DWWA), the Palmas range shone effortlessly. Praised by judges for its ‘stunning flow of texture and depth and a salty, umami finish,’ this year’s Dos Palmas attained, with a 95-point score, a Gold Medal. Meanwhile, the Tres and Cuatro Palmas, were awarded top Platinum medals, both scoring 97 points.

Of the former, the judges said that ‘tantalising waves of honey, roasted almond and dried apple barely scratch the surface of this impressive style, with its soothing, gossamer texture and alluring depths’.

And the latter, with a Best in Show distinction in addition to the Platinum accolade, confirmed, according to the tasting panel, that ‘a refined old sherry is almost as good as wine can be: these are essences, crafted not simply from fermented grapes but from lengthy biological and chemical ageing processes, from refined craftsmanship, and from time itself’.

Discover more about Bodegas Tío Pepe

Connect on

Facebook | Instagram