BertaniON – Tasting Amarone across the decades

Bertani, founded in 1857, boasts over 150 years of winemaking expertise. Since 1958, it has quietly crafted extraordinary Amarone della Valpolicella Classico in its cellars. While the world witnessed revolutions, innovations and cultural watersheds that shaped history, Bertani’s wines have rested underground – time capsules waiting to be opened.

Three extraordinary vintages

BertaniON takes wine lovers on a cultural and historical journey through some of the most iconic vintages of Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, beautifully presented with exclusive packaging and labelling reflecting the identities of each year. More than simply wine, BertaniON is a rare collector’s piece; a unique opportunity to discover the legacy, craftsmanship and timelessness of Bertani Amarone through three extraordinary vintages: 1967, 1975 and 2005.

1967: The summer of love

Recall the birth of the Hippy movement, the Summer of Love and the height of the counterculture with the 1967 Amarone, which saw extended ageing (18 years) in large oak barrels. Silky and fragrant on the palate, the resulting wine is remarkably vibrant and succulent.

1975: The birth of pixel art

The 1975 vintage marks the beginnings of pixel art with its video game-inspired design. With tension and delicacy, its dried berry and salted plum notes epitomise what would become the classic Amarone style we recognise today.

2005: The dawn of a new age

The rise of social media and online video content marked the beginning of the new millennium. The 2005 vintage offers a more youthful expression of Bertani Amarone, with melting tannins, bright fruits and Parma violet overtones. ‘A beautiful vintage’, according to head of winemaking Pietro Riccobono, this is one for the ages.

Precious time capsules from unforgettable moments, the BertaniON wines perfectly express the value of time through some of Valpolicella’s most revered wines.

Decanter Presents… BertaniON In early October, Decanter welcomed guests to its Paddington Tasting Suite for an exclusive opportunity to taste the renowned Amarone producer’s new BertaniON range, expertly led by Pietro Riccobono, head of winemaking at Bertani (and the wider Angelini Wines & Estates group), and wine writer and educator Victoria Daskal. Guests sampled three rare vintages (1967, 1975 and 2005), presented in a limited edition of just 200 sets: a celebration of the ageworthy elegance and historical depth of Bertani’s portfolio. Each wine offered a window onto a particular moment in time, interpreted through Bertani’s enduring winemaking vision.

