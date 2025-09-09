Bisol1542 and Jeio – A chip off the old block

Walk into restaurants or bars around the world and one Prosecco Superiore brand stands out from the crowd: Bisol1542. The label has become the reference point for Prosecco Superiore for generations of wine aficionados, introducing them to the elegant bubbles from the picturesque hills of Valdobbiadene, a UNESCO World Heritage Site lying between the Dolomite mountains and the city of Venice in North-East Italy.

The Bisol family has grown grapes on the region’s steep hillside since 1542. Twenty-one generations of Bisol have followed, remaining inextricably linked to the Valdobbiadene area and producing wines that express the nuances of each parcel of land in this unique landscape. Since 2014, Bisol1542 has been part of the prestigious Lunelli Group (which also includes Ferrari Trento, a brand that is synonymous with Italian excellence).

Convivial and cosmopolitan

The Jeio label, meanwhile, pays tribute to a pioneer of modern Prosecco: Desiderio Bisol. Born at the end of the 19th century and affectionately nicknamed ‘Jeio’ by his wife, Bisol travelled the hills on his red Moto Guzzi motorbike to buy the best vineyards.

Jeio’s non-vintage cuvées provide an accessible introduction to the Bisol1542 heritage. Fragrant, fresh and joyful, Jeio is a blend of Glera and international varieties – Pinot Noir, Pinot Blanc and Chardonnay. The perfect balance between authenticity and creativity, enjoy this lively, informal and approachable style as an aperitif and in high-quality cocktails.

Innovation and quality

What unites the two labels is a dedication to quality and innovation. Bisol1542 Crede Brut Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG – named after the region’s clay soils – was the appellation’s first Brut wine, an icon of Bisol1542 that delivers well-balanced acidity and a clean, mineral finish.

Dedicated to Venice and its gondoliers, the innovative Bisol1542 I Gondolieri Brut millesimato Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG has the lowest alcohol content in the appellation: 10%. Yet there’s no compromise on taste, with delicate floral and fruity notes, plus a salty hint on the finish.

Celebrating its namesake’s dedication to quality, the Jeio Brut Prosecco Superiore DOCG is suitable for all occasions with its contemporary cuvée: it delivers aromas of papaya, mango, and a hint of ginger, before leading into a creamy yet savoury palate.

