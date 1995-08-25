Bodegas HABLA: The bold voice of Extremadura wine

In Spain’s remote Extremadura region, where sweeping plains meet rugged hillsides, a winery with a striking vision is reshaping the perception of Spanish wine. Bodegas HABLA, located near the medieval town of Trujillo, is an estate that doesn’t just make wine – it dares to make a statement. With a philosophy rooted in innovation and creative exploration, HABLA has emerged as one of Spain’s most thought-provoking producers.

Founded in the early 2000s, Bodegas HABLA set out to challenge norms – from its decision to plant international grape varieties like Syrah and Sauvignon Blanc to its minimalist architecture and conceptual wine labels. At the heart of the project are winemakers Florent Dumeau and Eduardo de José Prada, whose shared belief is that Extremadura, long overlooked, offers the perfect conditions for wines of complexity, freshness and personality.

The terroir of Extremadura: Untamed potential

Extremadura’s terrain is wild and unspoiled – its soils are poor, rocky and mineral-rich, ideal for producing low-yielding vines with natural intensity. Warm, dry days and cool nights create perfect diurnal shifts, preserving acidity and structure in the wines. The winery’s vineyards are cultivated sustainably and surrounded by native biodiversity: storks nest in the vineyards and cows graze on the hillsides. It’s a landscape that mirrors the raw energy of the wines.

HABLA del Mar – fermented beneath the waves

In one of its most daring experiments, HABLA crafted a wine that was fermented under the sea – not as a gimmick, but as a genuine exploration of pressure, temperature and movement. HABLA del Mar, made from a blend of coastal varieties, delivers crystalline purity and saline freshness, echoing the Atlantic’s signature.

‘The HABLA project is avant-garde and innovative, inspired by art and creativity’

– Eduardo de José Prada, Bodegas HABLA



Visiting Bodegas HABLA: Wine and wilderness

Visitors to the estate can explore more than just a winery. Set within 200ha of pristine land, HABLA offers guided tastings, vineyard walks and architectural tours in a landscape brimming with life. It’s a destination where contemporary design, ancient terrain and biodiversity converge – a reflection of the brand’s ethos.

The future is speaking

Within a new generation of Spanish wineries embracing experimentation and international ambition, Bodegas HABLA is proudly exporting its voice to the world – and being heard. With bold ideas like HABLA del Mar, elegant releases like No. 32 and a reputation for the exceptional, Extremadura’s trailblazer is just getting started.

A range that speaks with purpose

HABLA No. 32

Made from Made from 100% Syrah, this wine exemplifies the structure and elegance that can be coaxed from Extremadura’s terroir. Rich in black fruit, violets, and smoky spice, it reflects the depth and ageing potential of Bodegas HABLA’s Numbers series.

HABLA Duende

A finely crafted white wine from Sauvignon Blanc, Duende delivers expressive citrus, fresh herbs and vibrant minerality. A mid-range release, it showcases the versatility of the estate and its potential beyond red wines.

HABLA del Silencio

Perhaps the winery’s most accessible and best-known red, this blend of Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon and Tempranillo balances approachability with elegance. Deeply

flavoured, silky and food-friendly, it’s a multi-award-winning favourite.

