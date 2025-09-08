Bordeaux: A region reimagined

Bordeaux is shedding its old-school reputation and embracing a vibrant, modern identity. Beyond serious reds for special occasions, it offers an array of wines – reds, whites, rosés, sweet wines and sparklings – that cater to every taste and moment.

With over 75% of its vineyards environmentally certified and a bold commitment to sustainability through the ‘Sustainable Impact’ programme, Bordeaux is not only preserving its 2,000-year legacy but also innovating for the future.

This article, based on a blind tasting at the Conseil Interprofessionnel du Vin de Bordeaux (CIVB), showcases the region’s diversity in 60 wines. All are within an accessible £10-£30 price bracket, perfect for new consumers and wine lovers young and old eager to explore new styles – and we highlight our top 10 choices with bottle images.

‘Bordeaux is adapting to a changing world and changing consumers where people are expecting different things – we’re becoming attractive to the new, young consumer with fresh, fruity and accessible wines,’ says Allan Sichel, wine merchant and former president of the CIVB. ‘We don’t want Bordeaux to be enclosed in a very typical, over-traditional image that refers to the past, where you need a huge cellar and have to wait years to open a bottle,’ he adds.

Join us as we dive into Bordeaux’s dynamic offerings, from crisp whites to effervescent Crémants and versatile reds, all crafted by forward-looking winemakers dedicated to sustainability.

Bordeaux’s white wines: Freshness and character

Bordeaux’s whites – which were produced in greater volume than its reds until the 1970s – are gaining momentum and now make up 10.5% of production; the local speciality Sauvignon Blanc remains the dominant grape.

From the structured elegance of Pessac-Léognan to the lively fruit of Entre-deux-Mers, these wines are shaped by Bordeaux’s mild climate and Atlantic breezes, with innovative winemakers crafting whites in unexpected terroirs like the Médoc and even dry styles in Sauternes. Working with red and white wines,

Working with red and white wines, Château Jean Faux is committed to farming biodynamically despite Bordeaux’s unpredictable climate. ‘We’re not complaining’, says owner Clémence Colotte, ‘because the rewards are commensurate. Jean Faux is a real, living ecosystem that is both rich and balanced. We’re most proud of producing a wine that is genuinely rooted in this living place, where biodiversity is not just a concept, but a daily reality’.

Château Jean Faux, Bordeaux 2021

Juicy and lively, this is bright with good persistence from start to finish. It’s straight and focussed, all driven in one line. Great for the summer, with green apple and kiwi – cool, fresh and easy to drink.

92 points

Château Saint-Jean des Graves, Graves 2024

Herbal and fragrant, lifted and bright, with a great shot of tangy citrus acidity and clean finish. Nice lift and personality, easy to enjoy with so much flavour and crystalline purity. An enjoyable, moreish bitterness lingers.

92 points

Château de Rochemorin, Pessac-Léognan 2022

Herbal mint, lemon, elderflower and green apple nose. Floral and perfumed on the palate too – some honeyed, toasted accents to the pear and juicy white stone fruit. Clear Diving into Bordeaux’s dynamic offerings minerality on the finish: wet stones, slate and lovely oyster-shell saltiness.

91 points

Château Mondésir-Gazin, Chenu, Blaye Côtes de Bordeaux 2022

White chocolate, caramel, vanilla, toast and bitter orange on the nose. Succulent, vibrant and pulsing with energy. Evident toast and oak, but it’s settling – and gives the ripe lemon, peach and apricot fruit good structure. One for ageing.

91 points

Château Puyanché, Francs Côtes de Bordeaux 2023

Zesty nose filled with lemon and orange accents. Creamy and rich, some toasted elements still noticeable with a honeyed, slightly spiced aspect overall – a more rich and gastronomic style. Layered and complex, with lots of fl avour and persistence.

91 points

Maison Raymond, Les Hauts de Lagarde, Bordeaux 2024

Tropicality on the nose: mango, pineapple and peach. Citrus-edged acidity gives instant buzz to the palate. Friendly and lively; not hugely complex, but ripe fruit adds sweet juiciness to a very enjoyable mid-palate.

91 points

Vintex, Château Haut Maginet, Bordeaux 2024

Lots of fl orality on the nose. Richly textured – a gourmet take on the vintage, juicy but well-balanced. The finish is stony – flint and slate – with an appealing touch of saltiness as well as orange and lemon zest.

91 points

Château Beynat, Moi J’ai Un Rêve, Bordeaux 2023

White chocolate, vanilla, peach and lemon on the nose. Succulent and nicely textured – a rich, round, filling mouthfeel with some creaminess and bitter touches. Complex and nuanced – honey, caramel, bitter lemon and lemon balm. Good to have with food.

90 points

Maison Salin, Enclos de Carbonnieux, Pessac-Léognan 2023

Lemon, grapefruit and crisp green apple; minerality gives bite and saltiness to the finish. Layered with nuance, it’s a sedate, gourmet style with richness and creamy texture, honeyed elements and some clear oak. A food wine with enjoyable, lasting freshness.

90 points

Château La Grande Métairie, Entre-deux-Mers 2024

Pear drops and crisp green apple: lively and upfront, with a lovely, juicy core and crisp aspects as well as cooling freshness. Acidity gives lift; this is a bright white, perfect to open and enjoy on warm summer days.

89 points



Sustainability: Bordeaux’s ‘Sustainable Impact’ vision Bordeaux has been committed to sustainable viticulture for over 30 years. More than 75% of its vineyards are environmentally certified, up from 35% in 2014, and it is aiming for 100% by 2030. The ‘Sustainable Impact’ programme helps the region tackle the challenges of sustainability: adaptation to climate change, attracting young people into the sector, employee well-being, greenhouse gas emissions, consumer transparency, responsible communication, relations with local residents and forward-thinking innovation. Greenhouse gas emissions have fallen by 37% since 2007, organic farming has increased (to 24% of vineyards) and cover-crop usage and agroforestry are both on the rise. ‘Sustainability is at the heart of Bordeaux’s future. Our winemakers and négociants are committed to preserving our terroirs for generations to come,’ says Allan Sichel. ‘For biodiversity, the impact is visible, immediate and major,’ says Jean-Baptiste Cordonnier, owner of Château Anthonic; ‘Practices that respect biodiversity and sustainability are in our individual and collective interests’.

Crémant de Bordeaux: sparkling surprises

Crémant de Bordeaux, which represents 4% of the region’s production but is currently witnessing a surge in demand, is a sparkling testament to Bordeaux’s versatility. Crémant producers use the same grapes as the region’s still wines. Crafted from Sémillon and Sauvignon Blanc, these wines offer citrus, stone fruit and sometimes buttery elegance. Rosés, meanwhile, make use of Merlot for vibrant raspberry and redcurrant notes.

Exports of Crémant are soaring, growing by 85% in volume and 84% in value year on year in 2024. This has proven the wine’s global appeal – and the UK is its fifth-largest export market.

Emma Martellon of Baron de Ray, a pioneering Crémant de Bordeaux producer within the Bordeaux Families cooperative, has observed Crémant’s renaissance firsthand: ‘We’ve witnessed a significant rise in quality and recognition for the category – both domestically and internationally. Today, Crémant de Bordeaux is asserting its unique identity among sparkling wines’.

Bordeaux Families, Baron de Ray NV

Lively and expressive nose of white peach and zesty citrus. Mouthwatering and succulent with gentle ripe peach, some apricot and lots of lemon rind. Fine bubbles with a crisp, bone-dry finish that’s a touch chalky. A delicious choice for apéro.

92 points

Château Maison Noble NV

Juicy strawberry and raspberry with a crisp core. Lovely lemon and orange zest add some bitter twists to an otherwise quite ripe and juicy profi le. Calm and nuanced, it’s lightly presented, concluding on a mouthwatering freshness.

91 points

Château Bonhoste, B de Bonhoste NV

Gorgeous salmon pink in the glass, with ripe strawberry and orange zest on the nose. Slightly rich palate with some toastiness around the edges and caramelised red berries. A complex, well-constructed expression – a gourmet take with richness and texture.

90 points

Château Haut Grelot, Blanc de Blancs NV

Lovely fl oral notes on the nose, with green apple and peach. Perfumed and charming on the palate too; there’s a nuanced, gentle citrus zing alongside more ripe peach and pear. Calm and finessed with a juicy core and soft finish.

90 points

Château Lauduc, Lauduc NV

Honeysuckle, peach and lemon zest on the nose. Creamy and chalky, this has soft lemon, bitter orange and a pear drop aspect too. Not hugely zesty; the acidity is less pronounced, but there’s lovely florality and charm here.

89 points

Vignobles Bayle-Carreau, Crémant Rosé NV

Creamy and filling, there’s nice weight on the palate; very food-friendly, with texture to match pastas and white meats. Red cherry, strawberry and fragrant raspberry give flavour while tiny bubbles and mineral, wet stone grip add bite to the finish.

89 points

Bordeaux reds: Diversity in every glass

Bordeaux’s reds, making up 80.5% of production, are far from uniform – in fact, they are as varied in character as the region itself. From fruit-forward Bordeaux Supérieurs to structured blends and organic single-varietal wines from Côtes de Bordeaux, Graves and Médoc, they cater to evolving tastes, some using amphora ageing and low-sulphur production.

A growing number of producers are also establishing environment management systems. Nathalie Callier, of Château Cantin, St-Émilion Grand Cru, explains the producer’s evolving approach: ‘we integrate sustainability into daily operations with specific and measurable targets around input reduction, chemical management and environmental stewardship, including energy and water optimisation. Our approach is based on a data-driven, audited, and evolving framework that demonstrates real impact year over year’.

Château Anthonic, Moulis 2020

Generous and crystalline, this has such a lovely clarity to the fruit profile and a gentle, easy-going aspect to the texture and frame. Fine tannins give structure. Lovely clarity; refined and well-made with a long finish.

93 points

Château Paveil de Luze, Margaux 2019

Smooth and sleek – almost creamy but the acidity gives lift and tension, resulting in a push-pull of texture and brightness. Fine tannins, soft minerality and lovely finesse. Fragrant strawberry and black cherry with a softly-textured finish. Elongated and charming. Floral, multi-dimensional and complex.

93 points

Crus & Domaines de France, Château Cantin, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru 2022

Quite tannin-heavy with a broad, filling, fleshy texture. Ripe fruit though, not dry at all, with a succulence that is so moreish. This definitely has charm, with brooding power and lots of intensity, but polish too. Can drink now or age further.

93 points

Château Brown, Pessac-Léognan 2019

Supple and quite chewy, sticky liquorice and ripe blackcurrant fruit with some dark chocolate and cool cola. A concentrated wine that is beginning to soften: so much power, flavour and complexity. Mineral bite on the finish, lots of liquorice, some bitterness and cool freshness.

92 points

Château Malartic Lagravière, Le Comte de Malartic, Pessac-Léognan 2019

Fun and lifted, juicy and clean, with a brightness to the strawberry and cherry fruit. Fine, well-integrated tannins, this light-framed expression has an appealing, relaxed and easy nature. Utterly finessed, beautifully sculpted and so drinkable.

92 points

Château Tifayne, Roc de Château Tifayne, Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2016

Round and charming, this is filling and mouth-coating with quite fleshy tannins joined by ripe blackcurrant and fresh mint. There’s lovely clarity to this expression – feels well worked with everything in proportion, concluding on a long, lifted finish.

92 points

Château Tournefeuille, Lalande-de-Pomerol 2022

Creamy and chewy, with a touch of sweetness against sticky liquorice giving enjoyable texture. Finely-integrated tannins and a really charming, easy-going aspect. Soft, relaxed, friendly and easy to drink. Touches of minerality on the finish add a sense of cool freshness.

92 points

Domaine Jean-Yves Millaire, Volcelest, Canon-Fronsac 2022

Rich and ripe on the nose, fl eshy and round, but with a sense of direction that keeps a linear energy from start to fi nish. Fragrant, juicy red fruit and high acidity which nicely counters the clear power and intensity. Long finish too.

92 points

Scroll down for more tasting notes and scores for Bordeaux reds

Dourthe, N°1 Dourthe, Saint-Emilion 2022

Chewy and ripe, mouth-filling and fleshy with plenty of red berry fruitiness. Charming and easy-to-like. A real crowd-pleasing wine – perfect for food. Gorgeous mineral character on the finish too.

92 points

Jules Lebègue, Château Tour de Capet, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru 2020

Aromas of ripe dark fruit with liquorice, dark chocolate and cola. Smooth, silky tannins and tons of energy despite the power. Juicy acidity gives a tang, contrasting the ripeness. Ends with liquorice, cola and cool mint.

92 points

Maison Ginestet, Collection Grandes Appellations, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru 2022

Supple and powerful, definite intensity and richness with ripe blackcurrant and cherry. Lovely fl orality adds another dimension on the palate, while bright acidity adds lift. Ends clean and salty: wet stone and slate.

92 points

Maison Salin, La Dame de Malescot, Margaux 2019

Fleshy and still quite tannic and forward, but it soon relaxes into supple, mouth-filling texture and juiciness. Refined: plenty of structure and length, with strawberry and cherry fruit. Gorgeous and evocative – feels very Margaux. Drink now or age further.

92 points

Vignobles Roi, Château Bel Air, Lussac Saint-Emilion 2020

Soft fragrance of tobacco, cedar and black cherries. Smooth and creamy, lovely texture with refreshing high acidity, tannic power and depth. Red cherry, blackcurrant liquorice, salty stones, tobacco and clove spice. Delicious, with great ageing potential.

91 points

Château Cru Godard, Francs Côtes de Bordeaux 2022

Juicy and clean. Led by cool and fleshy tannins, which really take hold, offering bite and grip. Displaying clarity and finesse, despite evident power and strength. Captivating, well-made and purposeful – give this time.

91 points

Château La Vaisinerie, Puisseguin Saint-Émilion 2019

Fun and friendly: lively and super juicy with a clarity to the strawberry and raspberry fruit. Smooth – not too crisp – fresh with lovely lift and energy from start to finish. Clean and well crafted, offering great drinkability.

91 points

Château Olivier, Pessac-Léognan 2022

Gentle, despite evident concentration: blackcurrant and black cherry, lifted by strawberry acidity. Clean and focused, fun, juicy fruit: have with food or leave to breathe to let the tannins settle a bit more.

91 points

Château Puybarbe, Côtes de Bourg 2019

Touches of cola, leather and blue fruit on the nose. Smooth and round, relatively filling: fine but quite massy tannins give lots of chalky, powdery minerality on the finish. Clearly powerful but refined too – feels like it’s just getting started.

91 points

Château Saransot Dupré, Listrac 2019

Clean and clear, with gentle juiciness and a focus on minerality: wet stone, slate, liquorice and pencil lead. Great length – straight and sleek, but offering finesse and fine tannins. Complex, with lots on offer: flavourful and lovely with food.

91 points

Château Vieux Montaiguillon, Saint-Georges Saint-Emilion 2017

Smooth and sappy – softly chewy with gorgeous, cool blue fruit and wet stone aspects. Feels relaxed and charming with polish and super drinkability. Clean, crisp and mouthwatering, delivering a really delicious and easy-to-drink glass of wine.

91 points

Dourthe, Promesse, Côtes de Bourg 2022

Supple and filling, with great energy and bounce – ripe red fruits and a shot of acidity. Still quite tannic but there’s a lot to like: plenty of power and punch. Give this a little longer to settle and then enjoy.

91 points

Maison Louis Vialard, Villa Estuaire, Pauillac 2020

Nicely fragrant, with great juiciness and lift. Structured and powerful without heaviness: confident but not showy. Great grip and intensity – feels very Pauillac. Juicy strawberry and wet stone on the long finish with lots of minerality.

points

Maison Salin, Château La Justice, Fronsac 2022

Soft, round, smooth and juicy; charming from the first sip, with red berry fruit filling the mouth. Ripe, but with crispness from f i rm tannins that give grip and frame. A well-proportioned, approachable wine.

91 points

Vignobles Christian Veyry, Château Veyry, Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2016

Still quite tannic, combining mouthfilling texture, soft florality, juicy blackcurrants and gorgeous, minty, mineral touches on the finish. Tobacco, chocolate, cinnamon and toast lend spice and complexity. Nicely complete – soft enough to enjoy now, but still with lots of life.

91 points

Yvon Mau, Vieux Château Négrit, Montagne Saint-Emilion 2022

Fleshy tannins at the fore, but with charming, juicy acidity. Plenty of cherry, strawberry and plum, and some wet stone on the finish. Fun and friendly, but with a sense of refinement. Give this some air and serve slightly chilled.

91 points

Vignobles André Lurton, Château Bonnet Réserve, Bordeaux 2019

Nicely fragrant: fl oral and lifted with tangy red berries. Chalky tannins settle and elongate with a cool, cola-tinged freshness on the finish. Still quite lean – not fleshy, but there’s lots of power here. Keep for a year or so.

90 points

Grandissime, Château La Diligente, Puisseguin Saint-Emilion 2022

Rich and intense: ripe cherry fruit, filling tannins and a gorgeous juiciness too. This still has power, but it’s funneled with a salty, f i rm grip to the finish. This could wait a few more years, but it’s also enjoyable now.

90 points

Château Latour-Martillac, Lagrave-Martillac, Pessac-Léognan 2021

Fleshy, chewy and round, this has a plentiful aspect in the mouth, but is not too overwhelming. Lots of persistence and energy – great, juicy acidity lends brightness and mass appeal. Sleek and unfussy: open and enjoy in its youth.

90 points

Château Laulan, Francs Côtes de Bordeaux 2020

A burst of lifted, fresh acidity: redcurrant and cranberry alongside plum and black cherry. Focussed, with lingering mineral grip adding soft salinity to the finish. Prominent tannins give this a full and filling expression, but also add roundness and interest.

90 points

Château Les Vieux Moulins, Cuvée Les Hélices, Blaye Côtes de Bordeaux 2022

Fresh, chewy strawberry backed by bright, almost tangy acidity. Touches of slate and wet stone give a powdery sensation to the tannins. Clean, crisp and focussed with good persistence and lots of early drinking appeal – a great chilled summer red.

90 points

Château Vieux Mougnac, Bordeaux Supérieur 2014

High-toned with bright, crystalline fruit and mouthfilling tannins. Wide and filling, but retains a sense of lightness to the fruit. Lean and tense – high acidity gives focus while the tannins give texture. Amazing freshness for its age.

90 points

Domaines Laujac, Château Laujac, Médoc 2023

Gentle and softly charming, with the focus more on cool freshness and sleek tannins than density or ripeness. More blue fruit than red or black – juicy, clean and straightforward, with bite and grip on the finish. Purposeful and well made.

90 points

Vignobles Gillet, Château Haut Barrail, Médoc 2022

Concentrated without being fleshy or chewy – graceful and charming, with ripe black fruit, high acidity and a calm overall expression. Quietly confident with long length; quite classic claret. Good everyday drinking, with a herbal, liquorice finish.

90 points

Famille Ducourt, Château Jacques Noir, Saint-Emilion 2018

Concentrated and rich, this has a dark, brooding tone, with ripe blackcurrant, plum and cherry fruit and lashings of liquorice, black chocolate and mint. Ends warm and spiced but still plenty to like – strong and forward with amazing persistence.

90 points

Vignobles Despagne Audebert, Château Ampelia, Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2021

Lightly framed crystalline blue fruit and soft juiciness. This has gentle charm, with finely integrated tannins and lovely cool freshness throughout, with touches of dried mint, liquorice and slate. Clean and crisp – have it slightly chilled in the summer.

90 points

Vignobles Siozard, Château du Claouset, Bordeaux 2023

Supple and smooth, this has lovely energy from the start, with a good push of strawberry and plum. Fine tannins give a filling element to the finish. Needs some more time to settle but it’s focused, finessed and utterly drinkable.

90 points

Les Vignerons de Tutiac, Anqui, Blaye Côtes de Bordeaux 2020

Sleek and svelte, this has freshness and crisp fruit but also fine-grained tannins that give a soft, powdery coating to the mouth. Focussed, but with persistent bite and grip, alongside menthol, blackcurrant and salty minerality. Relaxed and easy to like.

89 points

Wine nectar: Bordeaux’s sweet whites

Bordeaux’s sweet wines, including famed appellations such as Sainte-Croix-du-Mont and Cadillac Côtes de Bordeaux, offer a balance between tradition and approachability.

Today’s winemakers, particularly those from Sauternes and Barsac, are making these sweet wines more accessible through events and affordable second labels, inviting a broader audience to enjoy their rich but succulent, honeyed profiles.

Gabriel de Vaucelles, owner of Château Filhot, explains the techniques used to introduce these historic wines to a new audience: ‘As a classified growth, Château Filhot makes its wines more accessible to everyday wine lovers by hosting free open-cellar days, wine and food pairing workshops and local festivals or concerts with affordable tastings’.

Crus & Domaines de France, Château Bastor Lamontagne, Sauternes 2022

Medium yellow-gold colour. Orange, grapefruit, ripe peach and juicy lemon. Not super sweet – with some bitterness and spiced notes – but there’s good acidity that keeps it lifted. Creamy, hints of sweetness, juiciness and nicely integrated wood. Great for early drinking.

93 points

Château Filhot, Sauternes 2015

Yellow-gold colour in the glass. Aromas of pineapple and mango. Gorgeous mouth-filling texture. Sumptuous and sweet, with bright acidity that counters the honeyed tropical elements. Lovely tertiary notes of nuts and dried apricots and a slightly bitter finish, perfect for dessert or cheese.

93 points

Château Laville, Sauternes 2005

Dark gold colour. Nutty, caramel, some toast and charred aromas. Sweet, viscous and focussed – not too cloying at all. Complex notes of white chocolate, apricot, toffee and hazelnuts. Unctuous and sweet: a lovely wine with balance, finesse, balanced by bright acidity.

92 points

Château du Cros, Loupiac 2019

Bright yellow-gold colour. Baked pineapple and mango aromas. Viscous and smooth, really quite sweet with a sugary hit of pineapple and mango on the palate together with some bitter grapefruit elements. Complex and textural. Bright, tangy, tense, focussed and still sweet.

91 points

Château Guiraud, Petit Guiraud, Sauternes 2023

Light yellow-gold colour. Fragrant peach aromas. Thick and glossy, but not overly rich. A gentle sweetness with cool, creamy vanilla and white chocolate elements. Peach and white flowers. Charming and easy-going – a great apéro for those who don’t like super sweet wines.

91 points

Château La Rame, Gourmandise, Sainte-Croix-du-Mont 2021

Darker yellow-gold. Some wood on the nose and palate, sweet but not unctuous. Straight and focussed with lemon, pineapple and mango. Clear minerality leaves a final stony, cooling, minty freshness. Unusual, with good personality.

90 points

Vintex, La Fleur d’Or, Sauternes 2021

Juicy and fresh with rich, honeyed texture, runny caramel with wild honey, lemon and peach. Bright and tangy, refreshing acidity balances out the sweetness with cooling freshness. Great to drink young. Lemon, apricot, a hint of pineapple and mango.

90 points

Vignobes Darriet, Château Les Tourelles, Cadillac 2017

Golden in the glass. Super concentrated nose of baked nuts, caramel, lemon, honey and hints of toast. Acidity cuts through the richness: caramelised peaches and toastiness, with an interestingly lifted texture. A fragrant, fresh, honeyed peach finish with a touch of citrus peel bitterness.

89 points

Rediscover Bordeaux: An appellation moving forward

Bordeaux is a region in motion, producing wines that cater for modern tastes. ‘There’s more fruit, less tannins – much easier to drink, but still with balance and elegance,’ explains Allan Sichel. ‘We have the taste and consistency, but more flavour than power,’ he adds. Now’s the time to discover the modern face of Bordeaux: explore this vibrant spectrum during the eighth annual Bordeaux Wine Month, with events being held at 100 independent UK wine merchants throughout September.

Discover more about Vins de Bordeaux

Connect on

Photographs were supplied by the Conseil Interprofessionnel du Vin de Bordeaux (CIVB) (So Bang, Barbosa, Savry, Crane Leroux, Favoreat).

Scores were generated as part of a blind tasting held in partnership with the CIVB. All wines were tasted blind and supplied free of charge to feature in paid-for content.