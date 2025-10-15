Castello Banfi: World-class winemaking and hospitality in Tuscany

Visiting Castello Banfi is far more than a simple winery tour; it is, as the Italian producer describes, ‘an ode to experiencing beauty’. This atmospheric estate, a centuries-old stone castle between Siena and Maremma, was first recorded in official documents in 1318.

Banfi acquired the castle estate in 1983, at a time when it was in somewhat fragile condition, having suffered damage during the Second World War. Since then, it has been meticulously restored and now offers one of Italy’s finest hospitality experiences, including a hotel, two restaurants, the Enoteca wine bar, the Balsameria and the Bottle and Glass Museum.

The luxurious Il Borgo hotel, part of the Relais & Châteaux collection, once housed peasants serving the estate’s noble owners in medieval times. Today, it features elegantly appointed rooms and suites. Thoughtful design elements bring a refined elegance, creating the perfect setting to relax with a glass of Castello Banfi Brunello di Montalcino. Guests can enjoy king-sized beds, luxurious fabrics, Tuscan-style armoires and breathtaking views of sunlit countryside.

For the adventurous, there are trekking and e-bike trails winding through the enchanting hills of Val d’Orcia, where lucky explorers may even stumble upon prized truffles.

Experience la dolce vita

Fine dining plays a central role at Banfi. Guests can enjoy dinner on the shaded terrace of the Michelin-starred La Sala dei Grappoli, savouring dishes such as risotto ‘Riserva San Massimo’ with zucchini, monkfish, caciocavallo cheese and a tamarind-infused Tuscan fish stew sauce or perhaps linguine with basil pesto, potatoes, green beans and cuttlefish. A seven-course tasting menu with wine pairings provides the ultimate immersion into Banfi’s rich Tuscan culinary heritage.

For those wishing to pair Banfi wines with lighter fare, the Enoteca wine bar offers tastings alongside platters of local cured meats and cheeses, complemented by Banfi plums and honey or hearty mixed salads. Wines available include selections from Brunello di Montalcino, Bolgheri, Chianti, Chianti Classico, Piedmont and Gavi.

Visitors who wish to dive deeper into local traditions can explore the on-site museum celebrating the ancient craft of glassmaking, featuring a collection of Roman-era glass that is considered one of the largest private collections in the world.

And for something a little different, guests should make sure not to miss the Balsameria. This unique space offers an engaging experience where guests can learn about the production of Condimento Balsamico Etrusco. Late-harvested grapes are crushed and the filtered must is simmered, cooled and aged in wooden barrels for four to eight months as the balsamisation process unfolds. The final balsamic vinegar, available for purchase at the Balsameria, pairs beautifully with risotto, omelettes or grilled, baked or papillote-cooked fish. Its agrodolce sweet-sour flavour also enhances desserts like fresh berries or vanilla ice cream. Guests can take home a bottle along with their favourite Banfi wines, chosen after a guided tour of the winery and vineyards.

A journey of continuous research

Since its founding in 1978, Banfi has become synonymous with Brunello di Montalcino, thanks to its relentless research into the Sangiovese variety and everything connected with it. The winery has conducted extensive studies of the grape, including a ‘zoning’ project started in 1980, which maps different areas of Sangiovese within the estate to highlight distinct soil characteristics. A clonal selection initiative has further enhanced the quality of the Sangiovese grapes and the resulting Banfi wines.

Additionally, Banfi’s Brunello wines have earned the prestigious Equalitas sustainability certification, guaranteeing full traceability across the production process – from sustainable vineyard practices to environmentally conscious cellar and bottling methods. This ensures that every bottle of Banfi Brunello not only delivers exceptional taste but also reflects careful stewardship of this extraordinary Italian landscape for future generations.

