DO Cava: Long-aged sparkling wine for all occasions

During the holidays, Cava comes into its own, adding glamour to any event. Better yet, behind every celebratory glass is a guarantee of quality.

DO Cava is Spain’s only wine denomination devoted entirely to traditional-method sparkling wine. Its diverse terroirs – with a range of soils, elevations and microclimates – produce a versatile range of wines. Just as important, the denomination guarantees a serious commitment to traceability and sustainability. In addition, from 2025, all Guarda Superior Cava (which includes all those in the selection below) is certified organic – settting a benchmark and making a significant statement to the world in terms of wine quality.

Cava is Spain’s most exported wine, and the industry supports many families. In Catalonia as a whole it accounts for 75% of the vineyard area. This rises to 95% in Penedès, the heart of Cava, where wine culture runs particularly deep: the Phoenicians were making wine here 2,700 years ago. Today, Cava’s four zones – Comtats de Barcelona, the Ebro Valley, Requena and Viñedos de Almendralejo – offer different personalities. This diversity also provides insurance against the challenge of climate change.

Spain’s gastronomy is world-famous, with the country’s restaurants regularly named among the world’s best. Its sommeliers and chefs know just how well Cava pairs with their creative menus. While these wines are a favourite to start any celebration, their crisp freshness is an ideal match for ceviche, as well as the spices of Indian dishes and Moroccan tagines. The possibilities are limitless.

Older vintages are also well worth exploring: Cava makes wines with great capacity to age. When choosing a Cava, look to the back labels on the bottles for very clear guidance on the category of each wine, as well as assurance of its quality. Guarda Superior Reserva bottles bear a silver label and Guarda Superior Gran Reserva wines a gold label, while a diamond-shaped gold label distinguishes Guarda Superior Paraje Calificado (single-vineyard) wines. A black and white disc identifies Elaborador Integral producers: those that press, vinify, bottle and age their wines on their own estates.

Nine Cavas to try:

Guarda Superior Reserva

Pago de Tharsys, Millésime Rosé Brut 2023

100% Garnacha from a high-altitude (780m) vineyard in Cava’s south-eastern outpost in Requena. Approachable and generous: red fruit contrasts with zesty tangerine acidity. A vigorous, sunny mouthful for the depths of winter.

Alc 12%

Guarda Superior Gran Reserva

Maria Rigol Ordi, Microtiratge 9, Brut Nature 2013

A ‘micro-production’ of 1,343 bottles, this Xarel·lo-Macabeo-Pinot Noir blend spends 126 months under cork. Exceptional: the memory of fizz meets tense acidity, honey and roasted apricots. An original.

Alc 12%

Mastinell, Brut Nature 2017

Mastinell is both a wine hotel and serious winery. This 2017 vintage carries its age well, offering aromas of brioche and toasted almonds; on the palate, baked apples and roasted nuts with the ever-present thread of bubbles. Elaborador Integral.

Alc 12%

Miquel Pons, Montargull Xarel·lo en Barrica, Brut Nature 2022

Vivid and full of charm: aromas of almonds, patisserie and pears. A blend of Xarel·lo with some Macabeo, 20% fermented in oak, adding delicate nuttiness and breadth of flavour to the zesty palate.

Alc 11.5%

Oriol Rossell, Reserva de la Propietat, Brut Nature 2016

70% Xarel·lo with Macabeo and Parellada making up the blend. At nine years old, this old-vine Estate Reserve has a broad, honeycomb palate enlivened by grapefruit, lemon, and savoury minerality. Long, complex.

Alc 12%

Parés Baltà, Blanca Cusiné, Brut Nature 2019

From a creative family business: the two Cusiné brothers and their wives. Distinctive, with layers of kumquat and tangerine plus a savoury, almost saline note. An ageworthy wine developing wonderful complexity. Elaborador Integral.

Alc 12.5%

Pere Ventura, Tresor, Brut Nature 2021

Full of life: aromas of citrus and red apple; in the mouth, a rush of bubbles, backed up by notes of lemon and pomelo. It opens up to reveal fine herbs and a light, chalky texture, finishing with bright acidity.

Alc 11.5%

Vins El Cep, Clos Gelida 4 Heretats, Brut Nature 2019

Vins El Cep is run by four families, hence this wine’s name: ‘4 Heretats’. Despite its age, it has an astonishing, crisp youthfulness. Enjoy with rich foods: roast goose or even triple-cooked chips. Certified biodynamic. Elaborador Integral.

Alc 12%

Guarda Superior Paraje Calificado

Art Laietà d’Alta Alella, EXEO Paratge Qualificat Vallcirera, Brut Nature 2019

From vineyards near the sea, on sauló soils (sandy, decomposed granite), giving fine freshness and firm minerality. This single-vineyard wine suits everything from fish pie to roast turbot. Elaborador Integral.

Alc 12%

