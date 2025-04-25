Explore wine’s new frontiers with Multidimensional Wine, by Gérard Bertrand

Drawing on more than four decades of experience, Multidimensional Wine blends personal testimony and philosophical reflection to offer a compelling new vision of viticulture and wine appreciation.

For anyone interested in biodynamic viticulture, Bertrand’s book is revelatory: showing how the union of living soils, the forces of nature, human expertise and the rhythms of the cosmos can elevate wine from a beverage to an entity that vibrates with life.

More than a technical manual or a traditional memoir, Multidimensional Wine takes you on a profound journey through the Languedoc region and the magnificent terroirs nurtured by the Gérard Bertrand estates. Along the way, Bertrand reveals how embracing multidimensional thinking transforms not only the crafting of wines but also the experience of tasting them.

Each chapter unveils a layer of unseen energies and universal principles, offering readers – professionals or enthusiasts alike – a richer, deeper understanding of wine’s true essence.

Multidimensional Wine is a manifesto for a new generation of wine lovers seeking sustainability and authenticity. On every page, Gérard Bertrand pushes the boundaries of winemaking and invites us all to rediscover wine as a vibrant expression of life itself.

Multidimensional Wine is translated into English by Anne Burchett, published by Editions Origine Nature distributed by L’Académie du Vin Library.

