Gualtallary Wines: Elegance at high altitude

Up where silence reigns in the Andes and the earth is covered in stones, Gualtallary Wines found their ideal home. The producer has pioneered winemaking in some of the highest terroirs of Mendoza’s Uco Valley – cultivating not just vines, but also a way of seeing wine as a deeper expression of the landscape.

At 4000-5000 feet above sea level, the winery’s 100ha of vineyards – located opposite the vineyards of Catena Zapata, and currently earning organic certification – are planted in rocky, calcareous soils that, together with the climate, lend structure, freshness and natural tension to the wines.

General manager Yanina Mariani describes the vision behind the project: ‘Gualtallary Wines combines excellence, authenticity and hospitality in one of Argentina’s most stunning terroirs.’

International success

Gualtallary Wines is overseen by oenologist Macarena Giménez, with advice from renowned winemaker Alberto Antonini. At the Decanter World Wine Awards 2025, two of its labels earned high scores: its Altus Gran Reserva Chardonnay 2022 received 93 points and the Altus Reserva Malbec 2023 scored 91 points – cementing the winery’s world-class status.

Giménez recognises how the terroir shapes these award-winning wines, explaining that ‘the Chardonnay hails from a parcel located at 4650 feet, where the calcareous soils and cool, mountain climate combine to ensure characteristic definition, tension and a saline profile. The Malbec, planted at 4560 feet, delivers great concentration, natural acidity and a precise structure, complemented by the energy one gets from high-altitude reds.’

A holistic natural experience

To allow visitors to appreciate the land, ‘we offer exclusive, profound experiences that help visitors connect with the soul of the terroir,’ explains Mariani.

The estate also boasts the famous La Tupiña restaurant, a stable with more than 100 criollo horses, and a premium lodge right in the middle of the vineyard.

The philosophy of Gualtallary Wines is clear: wine is best enjoyed as part of a wider experience. From a horse ride through the vineyards to a conversation at dusk, every visit works to foster a deep connection with the landscape.

Discover more about Gualtallary Wines

Connect on

Instagram