Kolby Winery: Award-winning wines from the Czech Republic

One of the most alluring things about wine is the seemingly unending ability to discover something new or different. You don’t have to veer far off the beaten track to find a hidden gem; look no further than the Moravia wine region of the Czech Republic, where world-class wines are waiting to be discovered.

Kolby Winery, in the heart of the region, tells the story of Moravia through its wines: racy, pristine Rieslings, rich Pinot Blancs and stylish, modern reds made from Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot. These organic wines are made with respect for the land, water and elements of the protected Pouzdřanská steppe, a unique geographical landmark within the Moravia region.

This is a place where tradition meets innovation to create modern wines crafted with the gentleness of the human touch. Kolby is a small, artisan winery, which doesn’t strive for huge volume production – rather, it aims to create characterful, vineyard-led wines with balance and purity, which speak of the place they are from.

A little history

Founded in 1997, the winery is named after the nearby Kolby hill, on the edge of the Pouzdřanská steppe natural monument. Viticulture in this part of the Czech Republic dates back to the reign of King Přemysl Otakar II in the mid-1200s, with some evidence that vines were cultivated at Kolby even earlier, in the 2nd century AD.

Today, the winery produces predominantly single-variety white wines, but also a red Bordeaux blend. Riesling reigns supreme, with Pinot Blanc and Grüner Veltliner playing a vital supporting role. But just as important as the wines is the vineyard itself: all Kolby’s wines are produced from the same single vineyard, which the winery considers its ‘family treasure’.

Single-site wines

Kolby’s distinctive single vineyard is located next to the protected nature reserve – it is here, on clay, sand and limestone soils, that the journey begins. The site’s special identity is also due to the fact that it is a rare Czech example of a terraced vineyard, of which few remain. The site enjoys a unique microclimate, with warm summer days and cooler nights, which help to shape the distinctive and unique ‘fingerprint’ of the wines produced from this special site.

But that’s not the only thing that makes this vineyard so unusual: the winery has also forged deep bonds with the Czech art scene, and organises sculpture exhibitions to respond to this unique space. Throughout the seasons, original sculptures stand among the vines. In this way, Kolby has set out to make its wine a product of both nature and culture: a story you can taste.

The jewel in the crown of production is the Kolby Special Edition range, limited-edition wines made from the best parcels of grapes. These wines go further than just what’s in the glass, and celebrate local history and culture through label design and storytelling. Find out more about the most recent edition.

Award-winners

Kolbyçs collection of sharp-looking, gastronomic wines are already turning heads in the Czech Republic and beyond. At the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards the winery entered three wines, and all three won medals – one Silver and two Bronze. It’s time to discover these award-winning wines for yourself.

