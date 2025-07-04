Looking forward to Wine Vision by Open Balkan 2025

This November, Belgrade will host Wine Vision by Open Balkan, the preeminent wine showcase for the Balkans and Southeastern Europe. In just four years, the fair has become one of largest wine events in Europe: in 2024, the third edition featured 650 exhibitors from 38 countries. Igor Lukovic has seen the fair grow since its inaugural 2022 edition, and talked to Decanter about what guests can look forward to at this autumn’s event.

Tell us about your wine projects, and your involvement with Wine Vision.

Igor Lukovic (IL): My primary activities revolve around Vino&Fino, a wine magazine we launched in Serbia over a decade ago, which has grown into one of the most important wine media outlets in the Western Balkans. Beyond the magazine, it has evolved into a platform uniting wine and food experts worldwide through various events and conferences. From the outset, I’ve been involved in organising Wine Vision by Open Balkan: managing the competition judging, masterclass and tasting programmes and communicating with media and wine experts.

Wine Vision is now in its fourth year – how has it evolved?

IL: In a short time, Wine Vision has become one of Europe’s most significant wine fairs, the fourth-largest on the continent and the only event of its kind in Southern and Central Europe. The fair’s primary role is to showcase the Balkan wine industry to traders, buyers, journalists and wine experts worldwide. It’s proven to be an exceptional platform, with Balkan winemakers seizing opportunities to network with professionals from the EU, the USA, China and other dynamic markets.

What’s new for 2025 at Wine Vision?

IL: We’re keeping some surprises under wraps, but I can confidently say the programme, exhibitor list and guest lineup will be more exciting than ever. This year’s theme is terroir, focusing on showcasing the quality and diversity of Balkan and broader European wine regions through both local varieties and unique expressions of international grapes. Our B2B platform, which facilitated over 2,000 business meetings last year, will expand in both scope and quality. The judging panel and guest speakers for the conference and masterclasses will feature some of the world’s most influential palates, noses and minds.

What are visitors most surprised by when they come to Wine Vision for the first time? And what new discoveries do guests get most excited about?

IL: Almost every first-time visitor to Serbia and the Balkans says, ‘We didn’t expect this!’ The quality of the wines is the first thing that blows them away, which is exactly why we organise Wine Vision. The sheer scale of the fair is impressive, offering an incredible diversity of experiences. In just an hour, you could meet a Bordeaux château owner and a winemaker from a small, traditional winery in Župa – or engage them both in a lively discussion. Visitors get most excited about indigenous grape varieties, sparking discussions about whether Prokupac resembles Nebbiolo, if Vranac could be the next Amarone, and whether Kadarka can rival Pinot Noir.

Why was Belgrade chosen as the host city, and what makes it an ideal setting?

IL: In Serbia and the Balkans, there’s a saying for exceptional things: ‘You can’t even find this in Belgrade!’ Belgrade offers immense business opportunities, including in the wine sector. As the largest city in the Western Balkans, it’s a vibrant metropolis with a strong wine scene, and has established itself as the wine trade hub of the region.

The fair’s masterclasses are a key draw – what are this year’s topics?

IL: This year’s focus is terroir – how it’s interpreted and what it brings to Balkan wines, especially those from international varieties. We’ll discuss how terroir evolves under climate change, market pressures and new technological practices. Attendees will taste rare wines, discover rising stars and enjoy engaging experiences.

The fair is open to both the public and trade. What B2B opportunities does the fair offer?

IL: B2B sessions are invaluable for connecting wine professionals, offering a streamlined approach to finding new business opportunities and enabling winemakers to engage directly with key international market players. All of the participants in our B2B sessions are provided with comfortable spaces for meetings, presentations and workshops on the wine and food of the Balkans.

And for exploring Belgrade outside the fair, what would you recommend for wine lovers in the city?

IL: Belgrade is brimming with great restaurants, wine bars and shops, offering everything from authentic local varieties to fine global wines and hip bars with unique micro-producer labels. The newest hotspot is Berba, a wine shop in the city centre with a carefully curated selection. Don’t miss Wine & Pleasure, a wine shop offering the most diverse selection in the region, with frequent tastings and events. Serbia’s two Michelin-starred restaurants are worth visiting: Fleur de Sel at Šapat winery pairs excellent wines with chef Nikola Stojaković’s dishes; Langouste offers stunning views, a great wine list and a menu by chef Marko Đerić.

